Solomon Vault | Running Back

Northwestern junior WR Solomon Vault is expected to miss the 2017 season after undergoing lower-body surgery.

Per a team spokesman, Vault will likely take a redshirt for the coming season. After transitioning over from running back to wide receiver last offseason, the 5-foot-10, 190-pounder logged a 15-164-2 receiving line in 2016. His loss will be felt less in the receiving game and more in the return game -- Vault averaged 24.3 yards on his 23 returns last season, good for third-best in the Big Ten. His five career kick returns for touchdown are a school record.