Mac Jones | Quarterback

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Mock Drafts
Rankings
Team Needs
Draft Order
Team-by-Team Picks
Podcasts
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Team Roundup: Diamondbacks
Nov 3
Offseason Lowdown: Upton Stays
Nov 3
Team Roundup: Red Sox
Nov 2
Postseason Dose: Astros Champs
Nov 2
Top 111 Free Agents
Nov 2
Team Roundup: Yankees
Nov 1
Postseason Dose: Going 7
Nov 1
Team Roundup: Brewers
Oct 31
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Report: Matt Wieters to exercise 2018 option
Astros officially exercise Altuve's option
Angels a 'likely pursuer' of Mike Moustakas
Red Sox expected to target Hosmer this winter
Shohei Otani has not hired MLB player agent
Tigers decline $16M option on Anibal Sanchez
A's exercise Jed Lowrie's $6M option for 2018
Sano will undergo surgery on left leg Nov. 13
Mariners decline $10 mil option on Iwakuma
Angels keep Justin Upton for 5 years, $106M
Red Sox exercise Kimbrel's $13 million option
Red Sox pick up $12.5M option on Chris Sale
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Silva's Week 9 Matchups
Nov 3
Roundtable: Switching Places
Nov 3
Houston, We Have a Problem
Nov 3
Week 9 Start 'Em or Sit 'Em
Nov 3
Dose: Down Goes Deshaun
Nov 3
Matchup: Bills @ Jets
Nov 2
Week 9 Rankings
Nov 2
Podcast: Hilton Breakout?
Nov 2
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Fournette (ankle) removed from injury report
Titans clear Corey Davis for Week 9 return
Jamison Crowder listed questionable vs. SEA
Jordan Reed officially ruled out vs. Seahawks
Manny Sanders (ankle) officially questionable
Charles Clay (knee) on track to play Week 10
Delanie returns to limited practice on Friday
Jones, Kraft, McNair deposed in Kap vs. NFL
Devonta Freeman (shoulder) fine and will play
Jamison Crowder (hamstring) DNP again Friday
Martellus Bennett (shoulder) DNP again Friday
Rams lose starting S Cody Davis (thigh) to IR
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NBA DFS Podcast for Nov. 3
Nov 3
Stew: Do You Have a Brow Ache?
Nov 3
Dose: Kuz Control
Nov 3
The 3 Most Annoying NBA Teams
Nov 2
Early Season Fantasy Values
Nov 2
Dose: Middleton drops 43
Nov 2
Notable Numbers
Nov 1
NBA DFS Podcast for Nov. 1
Nov 1
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Marcus Morris (knee) will play 20 mins Friday
Myles Turner (concussion) a GTD for Friday
Manu Ginobili (rest) questionable for Friday
Elfrid Payton (hamstring) ruled out Friday
Otto Porter (illness) probable for Friday
Al-Farouq Aminu expected to miss 2-3 weeks
Lillard Savings Time: Dame makes game-winner
Jusuf Nurkic scores season-high 28 points
Lonzo Ball fails to score in 28 minutes
Brook Lopez scores 27 points in loss to POR
Kyle Kuzma scores career-high 22 points
Julius Randle posts eight points in 19 mins
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Oilers and Wild hit the Road
Nov 3
Dose: Varlamov Makes 57 Saves
Nov 3
Pod: Brent Burns' slow start
Nov 3
Fantasy Nuggets Week 5
Nov 2
Dose: A Night for Cor(e)ys
Nov 2
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Nov 1
Burns Scoring Lacking Bite
Nov 1
Keller Shines, Coyotes Fall
Nov 1
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Carey Price's struggles continue vs. Wild
Matt Cullen has big night on his birthday
Hellebuyck continues impressive start
Mark Scheifele scores hat trick against Stars
Claude Giroux picks up 2 points in win
Michal Neuvirth blanks the Blues
Vincent Trocheck has 3 points in loss
Mark Stone continues to produce with 2 points
Torey Krug has 2 points in win over Vegas
Anders Lee has three points in loss to Caps
Lars Eller picks up 2 goals and 1 assist
Tristan Jarry will start vs. CGY on Thursday
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Chasing Martinsville (Fall)
Nov 2
Caps After Martinsville (Fall)
Oct 31
Wrapup: Martinsville Speedway
Oct 29
Update: Martinsville (Fall)
Oct 29
Chasing Kansas (Fall)
Oct 27
DFS: Martinsville (Fall)
Oct 26
Caps After Kansas (Fall)
Oct 24
Wrapup: Kansas Speedway
Oct 22
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Bell: Top 10 laps in last Truck practice
Enfinger led final Fort Worth truck practice
Austin Wayne Self: JAG Metals 350 pre-race
John Hunter Nemechek JAG Metals 350 pre-race
Sauter leads Fort Worth first Truck practice
Rodgers: West Coast Stock Car HOF 150 stats
Souza: West Coast Stock Car HOF 150 stats
Self: West Coast Stock Car HOF 150 stats
Landauer: West Coast Stock Car HOF 150 stats
Kraus: West Coast Stock Car HOF 150 stats
Gilliland: West Coast Stock Car HOF 150 stats
Eggleston: West Coast Stock Car HOF 150 stats
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Shriners Open Preview
Oct 31
Expert Picks: Shriners
Oct 31
Rose heists WGC-HSBC by two
Oct 30
Turkish Airlines Open Preview
Oct 30
Expert Picks: WGC-HSBC
Oct 24
WGC-HSBC & SFC Preview
Oct 24
Thomas wins inaugural CJ CUP
Oct 23
WGC-HSBC Champions Preview
Oct 23
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Colsaerts 4 clear after second 64 in Turkish
Darkness suspends Round 1 of the Shriners
Cejka cruises to blemish-free 66 in Vegas
Whee Kim claims an early lead at the Shriners
John Huh heats up early in Las Vegas
Kevin Na a last-minute WD from the Shriners
Hatton has 67; best of Race to Dubai hopefuls
Bronson Burgoon WDs ahead of the Shriners
Luiten makes it 3-way tie for lead at Turkish
Porteous goes low to share R1 lead in Turkey
Colsaerts in control; shares R1 Turkish lead
Fleetwood bids to increase RTD lead in Turkey
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Week 10 CFB ATS Predictions
Nov 1
Top Receiving Running Backs
Nov 1
Match-ups Mixer: Week 10
Oct 29
Week 9 CFB ATS Predictions
Oct 27
Best Red Zone WRs
Oct 27
Match-ups Mixer: Week 9
Oct 22
Week 8 CFB ATS Predictions
Oct 19
Top Big Play Running Backs
Oct 18
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Alabama QB Mac Jones arrested for DUI
Nutile throws for four TDs in win over Navy
Swanson scores three times in 27-17 win
USC's Darnold to Giants in PFF Mock Draft
Rosen (hand) questionable for Friday
Temple QB Frank Nutile to start Thursday
Florida State RB Patrick (knee) out for Sat.
Navy QB Abey (concussion) expected Thursday
Miami QB Malik Rosier (shoulder) to play
Franklin puts up 228 yards rushing in loss
Florida to roll w/ QB Malik Zaire on Saturday
Vegas tabs Saquon as favorite for No. 1 pick
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Late Fitness Check GW11
Nov 3
Stag's Take - Gameweek 11
Nov 2
Sean's Super Subs - Week 11
Nov 2
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW11
Nov 2
AM's Perfect XI - Week 11
Nov 2
The Bargain Hunter - Week 11
Oct 31
FPL Draft Recap - Week 10
Oct 31
Team News - Week 10
Oct 28
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Peter Crouch available for Week 11 match
Bruno Martins Indi to anchor Potters defense
Geoff Cameron to miss Foxes visit
Reid and Cresswell passed fit for West Ham
Outlook positive for Wood to return in GW11
Trio of Swans to miss out against Brighton
Hammers missing a few defenders for GW11
West Ham attacker adds to injury woes
Chilwell to be assessed after training injury
Another Spurs star sustains injury
Demarai Gray signs new Leicester deal
Liverpool injury list lengthens
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Mac Jones | Quarterback
Team:
Alabama Crimson Tide
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 185
Latest News
Recent News
Alabama freshman QB Mac Jones was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and improper identification by a minor early Friday morning.
Jones was involved in a crash at an intersection -- no injuries to either party have been reported -- after which police tasked him with a field sobriety test which he failed. Alabama has yet to comment on this arrest, but the discipline figures to be handled in-house. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound four-star freshman has not appeared in a game this season.
Nov 3 - 2:02 PM
Source:
Tidesports.com
Alabama four-star 2017 QB Mac Jones tweeted a highlight video Thursday that spliced his clips with those of former Crimson Tide QB AJ McCarron.
Apparently, Jones has no problem with high expectations. Only time will tell if it was supreme confidence or utter hubris that caused Jones to imply -- before his senior year of high school, no less -- that he's the second coming of a signal-caller who led Alabama to back-to-back national championships in 2011 and 2012. Jones is the No. 14 pro-style prospect of the 2017 class, per the 247Sports composite.
Thu, Jun 16, 2016 05:49:00 PM
Source:
Saturday Down South
Alabama four-star 2017 QB Mac Jones has been lobbying other recruits to commit to the Crimson Tide.
Little did HC Nick Saban know when Jones flipped his commitment from Kentucky to Alabama last week, but he has quite the little recruiter on his hands. "I was with a lot of those guys this weekend at the [Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge]," Jones said. "Wide receiver-wise, Jerry Jeudy, Devonta Smith and Henry Ruggs were the big ones. I threw with them like every time I went up there. We really clicked every time on and off the field." All three of those wideouts are four-star prospects. He added, "I want to make sure that Najee and all those guys stay committed, too." "Najee," in this case, being five-star RB Najee Harris. Harris is committed to Alabama, but has kept his recruitment open.
Wed, Jun 15, 2016 01:25:00 PM
Source:
al.com
Following Alabama four-star 2017 QB Mac Jones' decision to flip on his former Kentucky commitment, Kentucky QB coach Darin Hinshaw reacted with a passive-aggressive Twitter post.
Hinshaw posted a quote from former LDS president James E. Faust which reads, in part, "In this life we have to make many choices... Many of our choices are between good and evil." It ends with the comment "we have to live with the consequences of our choices." Jones responded almost immediately by tweeting "Nothing but respect to the program yet an old man is acting like a 12 year old." Jones deleted the tweet (so much as anything can be deleted on the internet), but he has a Brienne of Tarth-esque defender in the form of Alabama OC Lane Kiffin, who retweeted Hinshaw, the internet equivalent of telling him to look in the mirror.
Sat, Jun 11, 2016 05:30:00 PM
Source:
Campus Rush
Alabama QB Mac Jones arrested for DUI
Nov 3 - 2:02 PM
Jones tweets vid splicing himself w/ McCarron
Thu, Jun 16, 2016 05:49:00 PM
Mac Jones already campaigning for Tide
Wed, Jun 15, 2016 01:25:00 PM
Mac Jones flip leads to UK WR coach tweet
Sat, Jun 11, 2016 05:30:00 PM
More Mac Jones Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Rosen
UCL
(1100)
2
B. Love
STA
(900)
3
S. Barkley
PSU
(824)
4
J. McElwain
UF
(722)
5
L. Falk
WAS
(718)
6
J. Kelly
TEN
(689)
7
G. Dortch
WF
(648)
8
S. Ehlinger
TX
(643)
9
J. Taylor
WIS
(624)
10
S. Darnold
USC
(571)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Alabama Crimson Tide Tickets
Headlines
Week 10 CFB ATS Predictions
Nov 1
Fresh off a huge win over Penn State, Ohio State has a potentially tricky road showdown with Iowa in Thor Nystrom's latest batch of ATS picks.
More NFL Draft Columns
»
Week 10 CFB ATS Predictions
Nov 1
»
Top Receiving Running Backs
Nov 1
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 10
Oct 29
»
Week 9 CFB ATS Predictions
Oct 27
»
Best Red Zone WRs
Oct 27
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 9
Oct 22
»
Week 8 CFB ATS Predictions
Oct 19
»
Top Big Play Running Backs
Oct 18
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Alabama QB Mac Jones arrested for DUI
»
Nutile throws for four TDs in win over Navy
»
Swanson scores three times in 27-17 win
»
USC's Darnold to Giants in PFF Mock Draft
»
Rosen (hand) questionable for Friday
»
Temple QB Frank Nutile to start Thursday
»
Florida State RB Patrick (knee) out for Sat.
»
Navy QB Abey (concussion) expected Thursday
»
Miami QB Malik Rosier (shoulder) to play
»
Franklin puts up 228 yards rushing in loss
»
Florida to roll w/ QB Malik Zaire on Saturday
»
Vegas tabs Saquon as favorite for No. 1 pick
NFL Draft Links
»
http://wlfanduel.adsrv.eacdn.com/C.ashx?btag=a_7359b_1742c_&affid=4892&siteid=7359&adid=1742&c=
»
https://rotogrinders.com/articles/10-definitely-interesting-possibly-helpful-nfl-notes-for-week-8-21
»
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Introducing RotoGrinders Newest MLB Tool - PlateIQ!
»
Follow CollegeFootballTalk
»
Get College Football tickets
»
Rotoworld's $300,000 NFL Championship League
»
Do your own mock draft
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved