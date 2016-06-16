Player Page

Mac Jones | Quarterback

Team: Alabama Crimson Tide
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 185

Alabama freshman QB Mac Jones was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and improper identification by a minor early Friday morning.
Jones was involved in a crash at an intersection -- no injuries to either party have been reported -- after which police tasked him with a field sobriety test which he failed. Alabama has yet to comment on this arrest, but the discipline figures to be handled in-house. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound four-star freshman has not appeared in a game this season. Nov 3 - 2:02 PM
Source: Tidesports.com
