Mac Jones | Quarterback Team: Alabama Crimson Tide Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 185

Latest News Recent News

Alabama freshman QB Mac Jones was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and improper identification by a minor early Friday morning. Jones was involved in a crash at an intersection -- no injuries to either party have been reported -- after which police tasked him with a field sobriety test which he failed. Alabama has yet to comment on this arrest, but the discipline figures to be handled in-house. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound four-star freshman has not appeared in a game this season. Source: Tidesports.com

Alabama four-star 2017 QB Mac Jones tweeted a highlight video Thursday that spliced his clips with those of former Crimson Tide QB AJ McCarron. Apparently, Jones has no problem with high expectations. Only time will tell if it was supreme confidence or utter hubris that caused Jones to imply -- before his senior year of high school, no less -- that he's the second coming of a signal-caller who led Alabama to back-to-back national championships in 2011 and 2012. Jones is the No. 14 pro-style prospect of the 2017 class, per the 247Sports composite. Source: Saturday Down South

Alabama four-star 2017 QB Mac Jones has been lobbying other recruits to commit to the Crimson Tide. Little did HC Nick Saban know when Jones flipped his commitment from Kentucky to Alabama last week, but he has quite the little recruiter on his hands. "I was with a lot of those guys this weekend at the [Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge]," Jones said. "Wide receiver-wise, Jerry Jeudy, Devonta Smith and Henry Ruggs were the big ones. I threw with them like every time I went up there. We really clicked every time on and off the field." All three of those wideouts are four-star prospects. He added, "I want to make sure that Najee and all those guys stay committed, too." "Najee," in this case, being five-star RB Najee Harris. Harris is committed to Alabama, but has kept his recruitment open. Source: al.com