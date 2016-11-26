Player Page

Amba Etta-Tawo | Wide Receiver

Team: Syracuse Orange
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 200

Syracuse WR Amba Etta-Tawo is dealing with a dislocated finger, according to draft insider Tony Pauline.
Etta-Tawo clearly struggled during Wednesday's Senior Bowl practice, dropping numerous passes against air and doing very little against defenders. The Senior Bowl roster is full of slot receivers, and Etta-Tawo is one of the true outside prototypes, but it has not been a good week of practice for him. With that said, Etta-Tawo caught 94 passes for 1,482 yards and 14 touchdowns this season, so there is plenty on tape. Jan 26 - 11:32 AM
Source: Tony Pauline on Twitter
