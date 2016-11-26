Amba Etta-Tawo | Wide Receiver Team: Syracuse Orange Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 200

Syracuse WR Amba Etta-Tawo is dealing with a dislocated finger, according to draft insider Tony Pauline. Etta-Tawo clearly struggled during Wednesday's Senior Bowl practice, dropping numerous passes against air and doing very little against defenders. The Senior Bowl roster is full of slot receivers, and Etta-Tawo is one of the true outside prototypes, but it has not been a good week of practice for him. With that said, Etta-Tawo caught 94 passes for 1,482 yards and 14 touchdowns this season, so there is plenty on tape. Source: Tony Pauline on Twitter

Syracuse redshirt senior WR Amba Etta-Tawo caught 13 passes for 178 yards and five touchdowns in Saturday's 76-61 loss to Pitt. Etta-Tawo was routinely burning the opposition for giant games like this early in the season, but he had been held under 100 yards receiving in five of his last six games. Pitt plays the pass defense of a weak, claw-less baby panther, though, and the 6-foot-1, 200-pounder took full advantage of their deficiencies. Three of his five touchdown catches came in the fourth quarter as Syracuse tried to mount a desperate final rally. Despite coming through with 27 points in that quarter, they would draw no closer than the 76-61 final. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Etta Tawo concludes his one and only season with the Orange having caught 94 passes for 1,482 yards and 14 touchdowns across 12 games. While he won't be going bowling, you can expect to see him in action at the Senior Bowl during the offseason as he sets his sights on the 2017 draft.

Syracuse WR Amba Etta-Tawo has been invited to the Senior Bowl. Etta-Tawo is one of the nation's leaders in raw receiving numbers along with market share of his school's yardage. On the season he has 75 catches for 1,158 yards and seven touchdowns, more than his last three seasons combined. Source: Cuse.com