Jake Fromm | Quarterback Team: Georgia Bulldogs Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 215

Georgia will turn to freshman QB Jake Fromm as the starter against Notre Dame to fill in for the injured Jacob Eason. From Jacob to Jake. Fromm stepped in for Eason, who sprained a ligament in his left knee, and completed 10-of-15 passes for 143 yards and a touchdown in the school's 21 point win over App State. Fromm was widely viewed as a four-star prospect and steps on the field for the Bulldogs much earlier than expected. Source: Anthony Dasher on Twitter

George freshman QB Jake Fromm completed 10-of-15 passes for 143 yards and a touchdown in a 31-10 victory over Appalachian State on Saturday. Fromm came in after Jacob Eason suffered an apparent knee sprain early in the first quarter, and the 6-foot-2, 225-pound freshman performed admirably in his first college football experience. His main job was to feed the rock to Nick Chubb and Sony Michel, but when they did open up the offense, he showed poise; particularly on a 34-yard touchdown pass to Javon Wims to make it 14-0 with 10:40 left in the second quarter. Keep in mind that Fromm battled all summer for the starting job, so even if Eason is cleared to play next week, there's a chance that Fromm played well enough to start in South Bend against Notre Dame next week.

Georgia HC Kirby Smart said that he has no specific plans to get freshman QB Jake Fromm into the team's opener against Appalachian State. Smart offered that if Eason suffered an injury, five-star frosh Fromm could see playing time. That's about the extent of it. This is clearly Eason's show so long as he can maintain a level of consistency. A freshman redshirt is not off the table for Fromm this season. Source: Marc Weiszer on Twitter