Jake Fromm | Quarterback

Team: Georgia Bulldogs
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 215

Georgia will turn to freshman QB Jake Fromm as the starter against Notre Dame to fill in for the injured Jacob Eason.
From Jacob to Jake. Fromm stepped in for Eason, who sprained a ligament in his left knee, and completed 10-of-15 passes for 143 yards and a touchdown in the school's 21 point win over App State. Fromm was widely viewed as a four-star prospect and steps on the field for the Bulldogs much earlier than expected. Sep 5 - 9:51 AM
Source: Anthony Dasher on Twitter
