Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Jake Fromm | Quarterback
Team:
Georgia Bulldogs
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 215
Latest News
Recent News
Georgia will turn to freshman QB Jake Fromm as the starter against Notre Dame to fill in for the injured Jacob Eason.
From Jacob to Jake. Fromm stepped in for Eason, who sprained a ligament in his left knee, and completed 10-of-15 passes for 143 yards and a touchdown in the school's 21 point win over App State. Fromm was widely viewed as a four-star prospect and steps on the field for the Bulldogs much earlier than expected.
Sep 5 - 9:51 AM
Source:
Anthony Dasher on Twitter
George freshman QB Jake Fromm completed 10-of-15 passes for 143 yards and a touchdown in a 31-10 victory over Appalachian State on Saturday.
Fromm came in after Jacob Eason suffered an apparent knee sprain early in the first quarter, and the 6-foot-2, 225-pound freshman performed admirably in his first college football experience. His main job was to feed the rock to Nick Chubb and Sony Michel, but when they did open up the offense, he showed poise; particularly on a 34-yard touchdown pass to Javon Wims to make it 14-0 with 10:40 left in the second quarter. Keep in mind that Fromm battled all summer for the starting job, so even if Eason is cleared to play next week, there's a chance that Fromm played well enough to start in South Bend against Notre Dame next week.
Sep 2 - 9:42 PM
Georgia HC Kirby Smart said that he has no specific plans to get freshman QB Jake Fromm into the team's opener against Appalachian State.
Smart offered that if Eason suffered an injury, five-star frosh Fromm could see playing time. That's about the extent of it. This is clearly Eason's show so long as he can maintain a level of consistency. A freshman redshirt is not off the table for Fromm this season.
Aug 28 - 1:15 PM
Source:
Marc Weiszer on Twitter
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Seth Emerson believes that a redshirt could be in play for Georgia freshman QB Jake Fromm now that Brice Ramsey has decided to return to the program.
A redshirt is not a given, here, but Emerson writes that Fromm " would have to be really, really good to be a better backup option than Ramsey early this year. And Fromm may be really, really good eventually. But is he already?" There has been a low-grade bubble of rumor that five-star true frosh Fromm could push incumbent starter Jacob Eason for starting honors in August camp, but Emerson essentially dismisses this notion, noting that "there continues to be little evidence leading in any other direction" than Eason starting.
Jun 6 - 8:29 PM
Source:
Dawg Nation
Georgia pegs QB Jake Fromm as starter vs ND
Sep 5 - 9:51 AM
From plays well in relief of Easton in opener
Sep 2 - 9:42 PM
Kirby Smart has no specific plan for Fromm
Aug 28 - 1:15 PM
Redshirt in play for Fromm w/ Ramsey's return
Jun 6 - 8:29 PM
More Jake Fromm Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
L. Fournette
LSU
(750)
2
D. Law
UAB
(653)
3
N. Starkel
TAM
(545)
4
D. Francois
FSU
(527)
5
D. Cook
FSU
(459)
6
J. Scarlett
UF
(455)
7
F. Franks
UF
(453)
8
J. Rosen
UCL
(443)
9
E. Elliott
OSU
(420)
10
A. Solomon
BAY
(409)
