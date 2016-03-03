Francis Bernard | Linebacker

Player Page

Team: Brigham Young Cougars
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 235

BYU sophomore LB Francis Bernard (personal) is expected to redshirt during the coming season.
Bernard (6'0/235) is taking the redshirt due to a personal matter, but there is no further detail as to what that matter might be. His loss figures to be a difficult one to paper over -- Bernard registered 79 tackles (5.5 for loss) and three interceptions in 12 games last season. Matt Hadley has been moved from safety to linebacker to help shore up the position group. Aug 17 - 2:53 PM
Source: Deseret News
