Francis Bernard | Linebacker

Bernard (6'0/235) is taking the redshirt due to a personal matter, but there is no further detail as to what that matter might be. His loss figures to be a difficult one to paper over -- Bernard registered 79 tackles (5.5 for loss) and three interceptions in 12 games last season. Matt Hadley has been moved from safety to linebacker to help shore up the position group.

Said Bernard of the switch, "It's been exciting, it's been thrilling, but there's a lot of new things that come with it. But for the most part, it's been fun." The 6-foot, 235-pounder rushed for 334 yards and seven touchdowns last season. Despite the nice scoring output, we probably won't be seeing Bernard handling the ball on offense again. DC Ilaisa Tuiaki thinks the transition should work smoothly enough, saying, "It's just what the team decided, and we felt like he would add more by going [to linebacker]. But he would be a weapon regardless of the side of the ball he's on. He's a really good player."