Cam Akers | Running Back

Team: Florida State Seminoles
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 210

Florida State received a verbal commitment from five-star 2017 RB Cam Akers.
And with that, one of the biggest dominoes on the recruiting board has fallen. Tennessee, Ole Miss, LSU and Ohio State had also been in the hunt for Akers' commitment before HC Jimbo Fisher lured him to the ACC. The 5-foot-11, 200-pounder receives high grades from all of the requisite scouting outlets, with Scout.com positively salivating over him via a No. 4 overall ranking in the 2017 class. Scout notes that the Mississippi native (sorry, Hugh Freeze) "shows vision, patience and real power." He has been clocked in the vicinity of 4.40 seconds in the 40-yard dash, too. Akers is expected to enroll at Florida State in January and could well win the starting job out of August camp assuming Dalvin Cook declares for the 2017 NFL Draft. Dec 28 - 12:34 PM
Source: Cam Akers on Twitter
