Cam Akers | Running Back Team: Florida State Seminoles Ht / Wt: 5'11' / 210

Florida State received a verbal commitment from five-star 2017 RB Cam Akers. And with that, one of the biggest dominoes on the recruiting board has fallen. Tennessee, Ole Miss, LSU and Ohio State had also been in the hunt for Akers' commitment before HC Jimbo Fisher lured him to the ACC. The 5-foot-11, 200-pounder receives high grades from all of the requisite scouting outlets, with Scout.com positively salivating over him via a No. 4 overall ranking in the 2017 class. Scout notes that the Mississippi native (sorry, Hugh Freeze) "shows vision, patience and real power." He has been clocked in the vicinity of 4.40 seconds in the 40-yard dash, too. Akers is expected to enroll at Florida State in January and could well win the starting job out of August camp assuming Dalvin Cook declares for the 2017 NFL Draft. Source: Cam Akers on Twitter

Uncommitted five-star 2017 RB Cam Akers has narrowed his choice to three programs. We would give you more, but Akers has declined to actually name his top three programs. Just be aware that they exist. Among those courting the 5-foot-11, 200-pound stud, Ole Miss, LSU, Florida State and Ohio State. Just two weekends ago, he soaked in Ohio State v. Michigan, saying of that visit, "Winning program. They do their job well up there." Over the summer, Akers ran a 4.41-second 40-yard dash at the Nike Football Ratings Championship. He ranks as Scout's No. 4 overall recruit for the 2017 cycle. Source: Scout.com

ESPN's Craig Haubert and Tom Luginbill write that their outlet could award a fifth star to uncommitted 2017 RB Cam Akers. Scout and Rivals have both already tagged Akers as a five-star recruit. ESPN hasn't, yet, but that could be coming soon. Haubert and Luginbill note that "if he continues to dominate as he has this season, Akers will put himself in position for that final star." They describe the 5-foot-11, 200-pounder as possessing a "supreme blend of speed, power and balance." As matters currently stand, Akers ranks as the No. 24 overall prospect for 2017 on the ESPN 300 board. Source: ESPN Insider