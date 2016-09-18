Mark Andrews | Tight End Team: Oklahoma Sooners Ht / Wt: 6'5' / 245

Oklahoma redshirt junior TE Mark Andrews caught seven passes for 134 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 56-7 demolition of UTEP. The Sooners offense looked to be in midseason form in this one, with Andrews working as QB Baker Mayfield's favorite target -- he led the team in both receptions and receiving yardage. The 6-foot-5, 245-pounder did not log a game of more than 100 yards receiving last season, but OU is working in a lot of new pieces in the passing game during the current campaign and the ever-dependable Andrews has the potential to surpass the 31-489-7 receiving line he posted a year ago.

Oklahoma redshirt sophomore TE Mark Andrews caught four passes for 57 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 45-24 loss to Ohio State. Andrews caught a four-yard touchdown pass with 4:11 remaining in the fourth quarter, but unfortunately for the Sooners, that merely served as cosmetic effect in the dismantling. The 6-foot-5, 245-pound redshirt sophomore has been a touchdown magnet through three games, with four of his nine catches this season going for scores.

Oklahoma redshirt junior QB Baker Mayfield said that redshirt sophomore TE Mark Andrews' numbers "will at least double" in 2016. Mayfield sees Andrews scavenging a good portion of the production left behind in the wake of Sterling Shepard's jump to the NFL. "Obviously they're different types of bodies," Mayfield said, "but his role will expand and he'll get a lot more catches, a lot more looks." Last season, the 6-foot-5, 245-pounder caught 19 passes for 318 yards and seven touchdowns. He came away with first-team All-Big 12 honors for his body of work. His star quarterback referred to him as "such a mismatch threat." Source: ESPN.com