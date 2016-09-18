Player Page

Mark Andrews | Tight End

Team: Oklahoma Sooners
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 245

Oklahoma redshirt junior TE Mark Andrews caught seven passes for 134 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 56-7 demolition of UTEP.
The Sooners offense looked to be in midseason form in this one, with Andrews working as QB Baker Mayfield's favorite target -- he led the team in both receptions and receiving yardage. The 6-foot-5, 245-pounder did not log a game of more than 100 yards receiving last season, but OU is working in a lot of new pieces in the passing game during the current campaign and the ever-dependable Andrews has the potential to surpass the 31-489-7 receiving line he posted a year ago. Sep 2 - 7:13 PM
