J.K. Dobbins | Running Back Team: Ohio State Buckeyes Ht / Wt: 5'10' / 200

Ohio State freshman RB J.K. Dobbins rushed for 181 yards on 29 carries in Thursday's 49-21 win over Indiana. Wally Pipp is cringing in his grave right now. And Mike Weber might just be cringing in the locker room. Dobbins drew a surprise start in place of an injured Weber (hamstring) on Thursday and proceeded to destroy the Hoosiers. While he did not find the end zone in the contest, the 5-foot-10, 200-pound true freshman averaged 6.2 YPC and looked completely at ease in the big spot. Maybe Weber hasn't officially been Wally Pipp-ed yet, but he figures to have to battle for carries with the uber-talented youngster moving forward. Expect more updates on this running backs situation as Ohio State prepares for a spotlight showdown with Oklahoma to be played a week from Saturday.

Ohio State freshman RB J.K. Dobbins is starting Thursday's showdown with Indiana. Dobbins (5'10/200) earns a surprise start over Mike Weber, who has been limited by a hamstring injury during preseason camp. An explosive athlete, Dobbins was a four-star recruit coming out of high school this winter. He is the first freshman running back to receive the opening starting nod at Ohio State since Maurice Clarett. Source: Bill Rabinowitz on Twitter

Ohio State HC Urban Meyer said that freshman RB J.K. Dobbins "will play" during the coming season. Land of 10's Austin Ward has tabbed Dobbins as his surprise breakout surprise in camp. The analyst notes that the 5-foot-10, 200-pounder "appeared to be dealing with some growing pains on the practice field" during spring ball, but had time to iron those issues out before preseason camp booted up. He has received an extended look this month, in part because incumbent starting RB Mike Weber is dealing with a hamstring injury. Dobbins was a four-star recruit for this most recent recruiting cycle and has tremendous athletic upside -- he was timed at 4.45 seconds in the 40-yard dash and registered a 43.1-inch vertical jump during The Opening in the summer of 2016. Source: Land of 10