J.K. Dobbins | Running Back

Team: Ohio State Buckeyes
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 200

Ohio State freshman RB J.K. Dobbins rushed for 181 yards on 29 carries in Thursday's 49-21 win over Indiana.
Wally Pipp is cringing in his grave right now. And Mike Weber might just be cringing in the locker room. Dobbins drew a surprise start in place of an injured Weber (hamstring) on Thursday and proceeded to destroy the Hoosiers. While he did not find the end zone in the contest, the 5-foot-10, 200-pound true freshman averaged 6.2 YPC and looked completely at ease in the big spot. Maybe Weber hasn't officially been Wally Pipp-ed yet, but he figures to have to battle for carries with the uber-talented youngster moving forward. Expect more updates on this running backs situation as Ohio State prepares for a spotlight showdown with Oklahoma to be played a week from Saturday. Sep 1 - 12:35 AM
