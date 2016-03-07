Player Page

Jauan Jennings | Wide Receiver

Team: Tennessee Volunteers
Age / DOB:  (19) / 7/10/1997
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 201

Tennessee junior WR Jauan Jennings' misdemeanor drug charge was dismissed.
Jennings was cited on Jan. 15 for simple possession of marijuana after a traffic stop. The case was dismissed upon Jennings paying court costs and undergoing an alcohol and drug assessment. Jennings logged 40 catches for 580 yards and seven touchdowns last season. Feb 27 - 4:02 PM
Source: ESPN
