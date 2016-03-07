Jauan Jennings | Wide Receiver Team: Tennessee Volunteers Age / DOB: (19) / 7/10/1997 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 201

Tennessee junior WR Jauan Jennings' misdemeanor drug charge was dismissed. Jennings was cited on Jan. 15 for simple possession of marijuana after a traffic stop. The case was dismissed upon Jennings paying court costs and undergoing an alcohol and drug assessment. Jennings logged 40 catches for 580 yards and seven touchdowns last season. Source: ESPN

Tennessee junior to be WR Jauan Jennings was cited for simple possession of marijuana. Jennings was also cited for going in the wrong direction of a one way street and not having proof of insurance. Tennessee is aware of the incident but decided not to comment. Source: WATE