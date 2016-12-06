Antonio Callaway | Wide Receiver Team: Florida Gators Ht / Wt: 5'11' / 198

Florida junior WR Antonio Callaway was cited for misdemeanor possession of marijuana, according to beat writer Robbie Andreu. The citation took place in Gainesville, Florida. Callaway has not been clean off the field during his time at Florida, as he was suspended for a sexual assault allegation he was later cleared of. Callaway is the school's clear top receiver and has tremendous upside, but this might limit his offseason. Source: Robbie Andreu on Twitter

ESPN's Mel Kiper ranks Florida junior WR Antonio Callaway No. 11 overall on his 2018 big board. "He's a big play waiting to happen," Kiper wrote, adding that Callaway "needs to improve as a route runner." Off-field issues remain a concern. Callaway was cleared in a sexual assault allegation last year that resulted in a suspension. He has also admitted to using marijuana. The 5-foot-11, 198-pounder averaged 19.4 yards per catch over 35 receptions as a freshman in 2015 and posted a 54-721-3 line as a sophomore last season (13.4 yards per catch). Source: ESPN

In his first 2018 mock draft, ESPN's Todd McShay ticketed Florida junior WR Antonio Callaway to the Ravens at pick No. 21. Raising an eyebrow for a 2018 mock draft in May is rarely necessary, but in this case, consider the eyebrow raised. McShay describes the 5-foot-11, 198-pound Callaway as being "freakishly talented," but his on-field numbers have not come together as of yet -- granted, he plays for Florida, so that will happen. Of far more noteworthy weight, Callaway's past is beyond checkered and includes an admission of marijuana use and more seriously an accusation of sexual assault. These are major red flags that could well keep him out of the first round given that the NFL is ostensibly attempting to clean up its image. Rotoworld's Thor Nystrom, for one, does not have Callaway being swept off the board in Round 1 in his own 2018 mock draft. Source: ESPN Insider