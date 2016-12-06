Player Page

Antonio Callaway | Wide Receiver

Team: Florida Gators
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 198

Florida junior WR Antonio Callaway was cited for misdemeanor possession of marijuana, according to beat writer Robbie Andreu.
The citation took place in Gainesville, Florida. Callaway has not been clean off the field during his time at Florida, as he was suspended for a sexual assault allegation he was later cleared of. Callaway is the school's clear top receiver and has tremendous upside, but this might limit his offseason. May 18 - 11:00 AM
Source: Robbie Andreu on Twitter
