Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Antonio Callaway | Wide Receiver
Team:
Florida Gators
Ht / Wt:
5'11' / 198
Latest News
Recent News
Florida junior WR Antonio Callaway was cited for misdemeanor possession of marijuana, according to beat writer Robbie Andreu.
The citation took place in Gainesville, Florida. Callaway has not been clean off the field during his time at Florida, as he was suspended for a sexual assault allegation he was later cleared of. Callaway is the school's clear top receiver and has tremendous upside, but this might limit his offseason.
May 18 - 11:00 AM
Source:
Robbie Andreu on Twitter
ESPN's Mel Kiper ranks Florida junior WR Antonio Callaway No. 11 overall on his 2018 big board.
"He's a big play waiting to happen," Kiper wrote, adding that Callaway "needs to improve as a route runner." Off-field issues remain a concern. Callaway was cleared in a sexual assault allegation last year that resulted in a suspension. He has also admitted to using marijuana. The 5-foot-11, 198-pounder averaged 19.4 yards per catch over 35 receptions as a freshman in 2015 and posted a 54-721-3 line as a sophomore last season (13.4 yards per catch).
May 12 - 12:26 PM
Source:
ESPN
In his first 2018 mock draft, ESPN's Todd McShay ticketed Florida junior WR Antonio Callaway to the Ravens at pick No. 21.
Raising an eyebrow for a 2018 mock draft in May is rarely necessary, but in this case, consider the eyebrow raised. McShay describes the 5-foot-11, 198-pound Callaway as being "freakishly talented," but his on-field numbers have not come together as of yet -- granted, he plays for Florida, so that will happen. Of far more noteworthy weight, Callaway's past is beyond checkered and includes an admission of marijuana use and more seriously an accusation of sexual assault. These are major red flags that could well keep him out of the first round given that the NFL is ostensibly attempting to clean up its image. Rotoworld's Thor Nystrom, for one, does not have Callaway being swept off the board in Round 1 in his own 2018 mock draft.
May 6 - 3:49 PM
Source:
ESPN Insider
NFL Media draft analyst Chad Reuter noted that Florida sophomore WR Antonio Callaway's "ability to snatch the ball and make hay after the catch made an impression on scouts [during the SEC Championship Game]."
Callaway finished Saturday's SEC Championship Game blowout defeat having caught four passes for 63 yards and a touchdown. Relatively modest numbers, yes, but the touchdown was a minor thing of beauty. On Florida's first possession, the 5-foot-11, 198-pound sophomore extended for the five-yard catch in the back of the end zone and held on using an iron grip. He won't be draft-eligible for another season, but scouts are already keeping an eye on the Gator sophomore. Reuter writes that Callaway possesses "good straight-line speed and agility."
Tue, Dec 6, 2016 03:40:00 PM
Source:
NFL.com
Andreu: UF WR Callaway cited for marijuana
May 18 - 11:00 AM
WR Callaway checks in at #11 on Kiper's board
May 12 - 12:26 PM
Callaway lands in first round of 2018 mock
May 6 - 3:49 PM
Antonio Callaway shows off man-strength
Tue, Dec 6, 2016 03:40:00 PM
More Antonio Callaway Player News
Headlines
Podcast: NFC West
May 12
Josh Norris shares the most important conclusions from each NFC West draft class and talks with David Neumann about John Lynch's first draft as GM.
More NFL Draft Columns
»
Podcast: NFC West
May 12
»
Press Conference: NFC West
May 11
»
Podcast: Post-Draft NFC South
May 8
»
Press Conference: NFC South
May 4
»
2018 NFL Mock Draft
May 2
»
Podcast: Round One Review
Apr 28
»
Final 2017 Mock Draft II
Apr 27
»
Norris: Final 2017 Mock Draft
Apr 26
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Andreu: UF WR Callaway cited for marijuana
»
WR Dudek (ACL) cleared to return to the field
»
Scout: Fitzgerald is a rich man's Tim Tebow
»
Wazzu boots WR Priester off the team... again
»
FSU S Marshall must sit 1st half of Bama game
»
Ex-BC bballer transfers to Maryland as TE
»
Kiffin compares Alabama QB Tua to Steve Young
»
Vanderbilt extends HC Mason through 2021
»
Scout ranks QB Rosen behind Sam, Allen, L-Jax
»
Trenton Thompson returning to UGA this summer
»
LSU lands former Texas Tech star WR Jon Giles
»
Sumlin expects December commits to sign early
