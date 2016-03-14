Player Page

Hardy Nickerson Sr. | Center

Team: Illinois Fighting Illini
Age / DOB:  (51) / 9/1/1965

Illinois DC Hardy Nickerson underwent an emergency appendectomy.
Nickerson tweeted on Friday afternoon that he had required the procedure. He had been out on a recruiting trip to Florida. Assuming a healthy recovery, this surgery should not affect his coaching outlook for the summer. Illinois hired the former Buccaneers LB coach to serve as defensive coordinator last March. May 13 - 1:00 PM
Source: Hardy Nickerson on Twitter
