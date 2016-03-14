Hardy Nickerson Sr. | Center

Nickerson tweeted on Friday afternoon that he had required the procedure. He had been out on a recruiting trip to Florida. Assuming a healthy recovery, this surgery should not affect his coaching outlook for the summer. Illinois hired the former Buccaneers LB coach to serve as defensive coordinator last March.

Sports Illustrated's Peter Thamel was all over this story on Thursday, but the universe moves slow on occasion and the hiring wasn't made official until Monday. Nickerson and HC Lovie Smith worked together in stints with the Bears and (most recently) Buccaneers. Since firing Bill Cubit just over a week ago, Illinois' coaching staff has begun to come together with impressive speed. In addition to Nickerson's hiring, the Illini also recently tabbed Louisville's Garricck McGee as offensive coordinator.

