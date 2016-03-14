Hardy Nickerson Sr. | Center

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Mock Drafts
Rankings
Team Needs
Draft Order
Team-by-Team Picks
Podcasts
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Daily Dose: Walk Off Remix
May 13
The Week Ahead: Freeland Rein
May 12
Podcast: Closers & More
May 12
Dose: Keuchel In Control
May 12
Waiver Wired: Keen on Keon
May 11
Dose: For Whom the Bell Toles
May 11
Notes: Buying Byron
May 10
It All Falls Down
May 10
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Ian Happ to make MLB debut on Saturday
Cubs could bring up Ian Happ on Saturday
Robinson Cano (quad) still not in M's lineup
Hisashi Iwakuma expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks
Yankees and Astros postponed on Saturday
Harvey struggles in return from suspension
Gallo slugs walk-off homer against Athletics
Flowers homers, knocks in four vs. Marlins
McCullers fires six scoreless frames in win
Joe Biagini fires five shutout innings in win
Miguel Sano powers Twins past Indians
Tigers activate J.D. Martinez from 10-day DL
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
2017 PPR Start-Up Draft
May 12
Long Live Jay Cutler
May 11
Post-Draft Losers
May 9
Post-Draft Winners
May 5
Silva: Dynasty Rookie Rankings
May 5
Front Office Friction
May 4
2017 IDP Rookie Rankings
May 1
Draft 2017: NFC Draft Grades
May 1
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Payton expects Unger (foot) back in preseason
Marrone: Bortles' throwing motion 'improved'
Fox says Kevin White 'looks very healthy'
Caldwell: Ebron 'just keeps getting better'
Jared Goff picking up new offense quickly
Caldwell expects Davis to 'help us quickly'
Chad Williams to be Larry Fitz's successor?
Seahawks rookie CB Griffin in mix to start
Cards using Haason Reddick at inside 'backer
Elijah Hood 'turned heads' at rookie minicamp
Giants to teach Engram traditional TE duties
Rolando McClain popped on weapons/pot charge
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Risers & Fallers: SG Edition
May 13
Wizards Force Game 7 in Boston
May 13
Western Finals Preview
May 12
Center Comparisons
May 12
Dose: Spurs Cruise Past HOU
May 12
NBA Podcast for May 11
May 11
Dose: Celtics Crush the Wiz
May 11
Power Forward Comparisons
May 10
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Kawhi Leonard (ankle) will play in Game 1
Hero Wall: John hits game-winning 3-pointer
Bradley Beal scores 33 points in win
Isaiah Thomas scores 27 points in loss to Wiz
Avery Bradley scores 27 points in loss
Brooks says Bojan Bogdanovic will play
Kawhi Leonard (ankle) expected to play Game 1
Juiced: Jonathon Simmons thrives in start
Mainstream Dejounte: Murray shines in win
James Harden scores 10 in ugly blowout loss
Jonathon Simmons will start for Kawhi Leonard
Kawhi Leonard (ankle) is a game-time call
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Neal, Preds Take Game 1 in OT
May 13
Pod: Time to Blow up the Caps?
May 12
Dose: Conference Final Picks
May 12
Conference Final Previews
May 11
Penguins, Ducks Flock Together
May 11
Dose: Senators Going to ECF
May 10
Caps Force Game 7
May 9
Music City beats the Blues
May 8
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
James Neal scores OT winner in GM 1 of WCF
Kevin Bieksa (LBI) won't play on Friday night
Melker Karlsson re-signs with San Jose Sharks
Dallas, Ben Bishop agree to six-year contract
Richard Panik agrees to two-year extension
Jason Botterill is the new GM for the Sabres
Nick Ritchie nets GWG as Ducks advance to WCF
Marc-Andre Fleury leads Penguins to ECF
Tyson Barrie suffers LBI at IIHF Worlds
Matt Murray set to return as backup goalie
Mika Zibanejad nets 2 pts, but NYR going home
Erik Karlsson scores GWG, Sens eliminate NYR
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Update: Kansas (Spring)
May 13
GoBowling.com 400 Stats
May 12
DFS: Kansas (Spring)
May 11
Chasing Kansas (Spring)
May 10
Caps After Talladega (Spring)
May 9
Wrapup: Talladega
May 8
Update: Talladega (Spring)
May 6
Geico 500 Stats
May 5
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Oliveras tops Peak Mexico final practice
Austin Wayne Self: Toyota Tundra 250 results
Justin Haley: Toyota Tundra 250 results
Tyler Young: Toyota Tundra 250 results
Hugo Oliveras leads Peak Mexico Practice 1
Busch wins truck series Kansas Speedway event
Ryan Blaney wins GoBowling.com 400 pole
Matt Kenseth scrapes wall in qualification
Kyle Busch fastest in Kansas final practice
Kyle Larson wrecks in KS practice 2
Martin Truex Jr. fastest in KS practice 1
Michael McDowell goes up in smoke
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
FanDuel Focus: THE PLAYERS
May 10
THE PLAYERS: Power Rankings
May 9
Expert Picks: THE PLAYERS
May 9
Harman heists Wells Fargo
May 8
Open de Portugal Preview
May 8
FanDuel Focus: Wells Fargo
May 3
Wells Fargo: Preview and Ranks
May 2
Expert Picks: Wells Fargo
May 2
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Wallace still has clear lead despite R3 stall
Wallace -17 after 36 in Portugal; five clear
Spieth among notable MCs @ PLAYERS; MDF looms
Oosthuizen shares PLAYERS lead with 66
Stanley staked out atop PLAYERS leaderboard
Wallace dominating field in Open de Portugal
Kaufman cards low AM score in R2 of PLAYERS
Willett (back) WDs during R2 of THE PLAYERS
Mackenzie Hughes co-leading in PLAYERS debut
Ace salvages mediocre round for Masters champ
Jon Rahm blemish-free in PLAYERS debut
Alex Noren blemish-free in PLAYERS debut
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Podcast: NFC West
May 12
Press Conference: NFC West
May 11
Podcast: Post-Draft NFC South
May 8
Press Conference: NFC South
May 4
2018 NFL Mock Draft
May 2
Podcast: Round One Review
Apr 28
Final 2017 Mock Draft II
Apr 27
Norris: Final 2017 Mock Draft
Apr 26
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Illinois DC Nickerson undergoes appendectomy
Tennessee lands four-star QB Adrian Martinez
Memphis extends HC Mike Norvell through '21
Sooners OC Riley on RB Anderson: He's a freak
Allen has thrown ball 85 yards, runs 4.61s 40
USF boots DE after 2nd sexual assault charge
UNC confirms signing of ex-LSU QB Harris
Lincoln Riley's contract extended through '19
CSU S Scott arrested on burglary charges
Kirk checks in at No. 5 on Kiper's big board
Bama DB Fitzpatrick is Kiper's No. 2 prospect
WKU RB Ferby (shoulder) is projected to start
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
DFS Soccer: Week 37
May 12
Team News - Week 37
May 12
Late Fitness Check GW37
May 12
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW37
May 12
Sean's Super Subs - GW37
May 11
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 37
May 11
AM's Perfect XI - Week 37
May 11
The Bargain Hunter-Week 37
May 9
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Bamford scores in bland Boro defeat
Mahrez PK blunder leaves Leicester short
Sane helps Man City escape with 2-1 win
Swansea City wins to put pressure on Hull
Sunderland back to relegation blues
King continues remarkable scoring run
Redmond curls Saints to 2-1 win at Boro
Palace hoping for double injury boost
Aguero to return for final run-in
Sakho unlikely to return this season
Mason takes a massive step in his recovery
Bizarre back injury rules Honeyman out
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Hardy Nickerson Sr. | Center
Team:
Illinois Fighting Illini
Age / DOB:
(
51
) / 9/1/1965
Latest News
Recent News
Illinois DC Hardy Nickerson underwent an emergency appendectomy.
Nickerson tweeted on Friday afternoon that he had required the procedure. He had been out on a recruiting trip to Florida. Assuming a healthy recovery, this surgery should not affect his coaching outlook for the summer. Illinois hired the former Buccaneers LB coach to serve as defensive coordinator last March.
May 13 - 1:00 PM
Source:
Hardy Nickerson on Twitter
Illinois hired former Buccaneers LB coach Hardy Nickerson to serve as defensive coordinator.
Sports Illustrated's Peter Thamel was all over this story on Thursday, but the universe moves slow on occasion and the hiring wasn't made official until Monday. Nickerson and HC Lovie Smith worked together in stints with the Bears and (most recently) Buccaneers. Since firing Bill Cubit just over a week ago, Illinois' coaching staff has begun to come together with impressive speed. In addition to Nickerson's hiring, the Illini also recently tabbed Louisville's Garricck McGee as offensive coordinator.
Mon, Mar 14, 2016 04:38:00 PM
Source:
Brett McMurphy on Twitter
Illinois will hire former Buccaneers LB and coach Hardy Nickerson as defensive coordinator, according to Sports Illustrated.
Lovie Smith continues to target old NFL buddies to fill out his first collegiate staff. Nickerson played 16 seasons in the NFL. Upon his retirement, joining the Chicago Bears' coaching staff in 2007. After a stint there, he joined the Bucs under Smith until that staff was dismissed in January.
Thu, Mar 10, 2016 11:05:00 PM
Source:
Pete Thamel on Twitter
Illinois DC Nickerson undergoes appendectomy
May 13 - 1:00 PM
Illinois makes Nickerson hiring official
Mon, Mar 14, 2016 04:38:00 PM
Fighting Illini hire Nickerson as defensive
Thu, Mar 10, 2016 11:05:00 PM
More Hardy Nickerson Sr. Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Allen
WY
(1259)
2
R. Williams
ARK
(967)
3
M. Zaire
ND
(793)
4
D. Samuel
SC
(692)
5
M. Rudolph
OKS
(674)
6
N. Saban
AL
(654)
7
L. Jackson
USF
(624)
8
D. Law
UAB
(549)
9
G. Malzahn
AUB
(521)
10
D. James
FSU
(463)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Illinois Fighting Illini Tickets
Headlines
Podcast: NFC West
May 12
Josh Norris shares the most important conclusions from each NFC West draft class and talks with David Neumann about John Lynch's first draft as GM.
More NFL Draft Columns
»
Podcast: NFC West
May 12
»
Press Conference: NFC West
May 11
»
Podcast: Post-Draft NFC South
May 8
»
Press Conference: NFC South
May 4
»
2018 NFL Mock Draft
May 2
»
Podcast: Round One Review
Apr 28
»
Final 2017 Mock Draft II
Apr 27
»
Norris: Final 2017 Mock Draft
Apr 26
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Illinois DC Nickerson undergoes appendectomy
»
Tennessee lands four-star QB Adrian Martinez
»
Memphis extends HC Mike Norvell through '21
»
Sooners OC Riley on RB Anderson: He's a freak
»
Allen has thrown ball 85 yards, runs 4.61s 40
»
USF boots DE after 2nd sexual assault charge
»
UNC confirms signing of ex-LSU QB Harris
»
Lincoln Riley's contract extended through '19
»
CSU S Scott arrested on burglary charges
»
Kirk checks in at No. 5 on Kiper's big board
»
Bama DB Fitzpatrick is Kiper's No. 2 prospect
»
WKU RB Ferby (shoulder) is projected to start
NFL Draft Links
»
NFL Draft Headlines
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
Follow CollegeFootballTalk
»
Get College Football tickets
»
Rotoworld's $300,000 NFL Championship League
»
Do your own mock draft
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved