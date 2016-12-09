Eno Benjamin | Running Back Team: Arizona State Sun Devils Ht / Wt: 5'10' / 190

Latest News Recent News

Arizona State received a verbal commitment from four-star 2017 RB Eno Benjamin. In addition to the Sun Devils, Benjamin was also considering Michigan, Texas, Utah and Baylor. He ranks as ESPN 300's No. 86 overall prospect in the 2017 cycle. The 5-foot-10, 190-pounder had been committed to Iowa during the summer before backing off that pledge this past autumn. Scout.com's Gabe Brooks notes that Benjamin is "a highly instinctive, high-volume running back who possesses big-play ability as well as workhorse production." Brooks refers to him as a "dangerous start-stop runner." Source: Scout.com

Uncommitted four-star 2017 RB Eno Benjamin will take an unofficial visit to Texas this weekend. Benjamin -- ESPN 300's No. 86 overall prospect -- initially committed to Iowa early in the summer, but has since reopened his recruitment. The 5-foot-10, 190-pounder will be one of several recruits on hand for Tom Herman's first recruiting weekend with the Longhorns. QB Sam Ehlinger, WR Omar Manning (currently a TCU commit), DL Jayden Peevy and TE Reese Leitao (Nebraska) will also take part. Ehlinger is key to this weekend, as the Texas quarterbacking pledge will serve as something of a point man for other recruits. The Longhorns currently have seven commitments under their belt, five of whom land on the ESPN 300. Source: ESPN Insider

Following the firing of Baylor HC Art Briles, Iowa four-star 2017 RB Eno Benjamin tweeted that he was happy he did not commit to the Bears. "So glad I made the right choice and decided not to pursue Baylor. Smh," Benjamin wrote. The Bears had been pursuing his commitment, but the 5-foot-10, 190-pound back opted to join the Hawkeyes in late April. Source: Eno Benjamin on Twitter