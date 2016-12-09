Player Page

Eno Benjamin | Running Back

Team: Arizona State Sun Devils
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 190

Arizona State received a verbal commitment from four-star 2017 RB Eno Benjamin.
In addition to the Sun Devils, Benjamin was also considering Michigan, Texas, Utah and Baylor. He ranks as ESPN 300's No. 86 overall prospect in the 2017 cycle. The 5-foot-10, 190-pounder had been committed to Iowa during the summer before backing off that pledge this past autumn. Scout.com's Gabe Brooks notes that Benjamin is "a highly instinctive, high-volume running back who possesses big-play ability as well as workhorse production." Brooks refers to him as a "dangerous start-stop runner." Jan 7 - 1:59 PM
