James Cook | Running Back

Team: High School Players
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 182

Florida State five-star 2018 RB James Cook reeoopened his recruitment.
Well that's a firework of sorts. Cook -- the younger brother of former FSU star Dalvin Cook -- had been committed to the Seminoles since March of 2016. No longer, no longer. As for where baby brother James will turn, now, Rivals' Dave Lackford wrote on Twitter to "look for a flip to [Georgia]." The 5-foot-11, 182-pound Cook actually showed up at mid-June's Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge sporting a Bulldogs sweatshirt, so such a turn of events wouldn't be completely surprising. USC could also potentially work their way into the conversation, here. Cook ranks as Rivals' No. 16 overall prospect for the 2018 cycle. Jul 4 - 1:32 PM
Source: James Cook on Twitter
