Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Padres activate Trevor Cahill from 10-day DL
Kyle Hendricks (hand) throws bullpen session
Wong (triceps) to begin rehab stint Wednesday
Avisail Garcia (knee) returns to lineup Tue.
Travis Shaw (hand) in Brewers' lineup Tuesday
Ryan Braun not in Brewers' lineup Tuesday
Dozier (back) available off bench Tuesday
CC Sabathia activated for Tuesday start
Cubs activate Jason Heyward (hand) from DL
Logan Morrison held out of lineup Tuesday
Curtis Granderson (hip) scratched from lineup
Justin Upton (side) returns to Tigers' lineup
James Cook | Running Back
Team:
High School Players
Ht / Wt:
5'11' / 182
Latest News
Recent News
Florida State five-star 2018 RB James Cook reeoopened his recruitment.
Well that's a firework of sorts. Cook -- the younger brother of former FSU star Dalvin Cook -- had been committed to the Seminoles since March of 2016. No longer, no longer. As for where baby brother James will turn, now, Rivals' Dave Lackford wrote on Twitter to "look for a flip to [Georgia]." The 5-foot-11, 182-pound Cook actually showed up at mid-June's Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge sporting a Bulldogs sweatshirt, so such a turn of events wouldn't be completely surprising. USC could also potentially work their way into the conversation, here. Cook ranks as Rivals' No. 16 overall prospect for the 2018 cycle.
Jul 4 - 1:32 PM
Source:
James Cook on Twitter
FSU five-star 2018 RB James Cook arrived at the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge wearing a Georgia sweatshirt.
Trouble in paradise for the Seminoles? Maybe not yet, but Cook's interest in Georgia does not seem to be posturing. He previously visited Athens and Rivals recruiting analyst Rob Cassidy passes along that the 5-foot-11, 182-pounder will likely take another visit to check out the Bulldogs at some point in the coming months. Cassidy believes that Georgia and USC are the only two realistic contenders to steal Cook's pledge from Florida State.
Jun 16 - 4:59 PM
Source:
Rivals
Rivals recruiting director Mike Farrell noted that FSU five-star 2018 RB James Cook was "dominant when he wanted to be" during the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge.
"Sometimes he can get bored, and that’s what happened in the evening session," Farrell writes. He previously referred to Cook the "most sudden running back" during drills, so it isn't like this was a complete swing-and-a-miss camp for Dalvin Cook's baby brother. The 5-foot-11, 182-pounder ranks as Rivals' No. 16 overall prospect for the 2018 cycle.
Jun 13 - 9:27 PM
Source:
Rivals
Rivals recruiting director Mike Farrell passes along that FSU five-star 2018 verbal RB commit James Cook was the "most sudden running back" in drills at the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge.
Cook lost out on the positional MVP award to OSU commit Jaelan Gill, but did a nice job nonetheless. While the 5-foot-11, 182-pounder has not reopened his recruitment, Rivals' Woody Wommack noted earlier this week that Cook plans on taking his share of official visits in the fall and should not be considered an automatic lock to stick with Florida State. LSU, Alabama, Oregon, USC, Georgia and Miami are also on his radar.
Jun 11 - 3:46 PM
Source:
Rivals
Five-star RB James Cook backs off FSU pledge
Jul 4 - 1:32 PM
James Cook showed up at camp in Georgia garb
Jun 16 - 4:59 PM
Five-star RB James Cook not always locked in
Jun 13 - 9:27 PM
James Cook flashes sudden explosion in camp
Jun 11 - 3:46 PM
More James Cook Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
S. Darnold
USC
(1149)
2
G. Parker
DUK
(1006)
3
J. Fruhmorgen
UF
(877)
4
M. Corral
HS
(822)
5
A. Callaway
UF
(723)
6
L. Falk
WAS
(693)
7
D. Guice
LSU
(636)
8
T. Brown
AL
(616)
9
G. Perry
MCH
(553)
10
D. Carrington
OR
(482)
Top-75 CFB Fantasy QBs
Jul 3
Lamar Jackson is the consensus No. 1 overall fantasy pick. How does Thor Nystrom's QB board look below him?
Top-75 CFB Fantasy QBs
Jul 3
Jul 3
»
Press Conference: Cowboys
Jun 19
Jun 19
»
Fantasy CFB expert mock draft
Jun 16
Jun 16
»
2018 NFL Mock Draft
Jun 2
Jun 2
»
Press Conference: NFC North
May 23
May 23
»
Podcast: NFC West
May 12
May 12
»
Press Conference: NFC West
May 11
May 11
»
Podcast: Post-Draft NFC South
May 8
May 8
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Five-star RB James Cook backs off FSU pledge
»
Bowling Green LB Austin Valdez heads to Cuse
»
Florida drawing scrutiny under Title IX
»
Penn State quiet on extension for HC Franklin
»
Ducks WR Carrington arrested on DUI charge
»
Kent State TE coach McMichael opts to retire
»
UVA CB Chuck Davis wins $100,000 in lottery
»
Sam Darnold crushes Opening counselor comp
»
Five-star QB Corral set for trio of SEC trips
»
Ex-ND S Redfield transfers to D-II IUP
»
Artis' charges dismissed; can rejoin UNC team
»
Oklahoma St. punter launches Heisman campaign
