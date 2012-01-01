James Cook | Running Back Team: High School Players Ht / Wt: 5'11' / 182

Florida State five-star 2018 RB James Cook reeoopened his recruitment. Well that's a firework of sorts. Cook -- the younger brother of former FSU star Dalvin Cook -- had been committed to the Seminoles since March of 2016. No longer, no longer. As for where baby brother James will turn, now, Rivals' Dave Lackford wrote on Twitter to "look for a flip to [Georgia]." The 5-foot-11, 182-pound Cook actually showed up at mid-June's Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge sporting a Bulldogs sweatshirt, so such a turn of events wouldn't be completely surprising. USC could also potentially work their way into the conversation, here. Cook ranks as Rivals' No. 16 overall prospect for the 2018 cycle. Source: James Cook on Twitter

FSU five-star 2018 RB James Cook arrived at the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge wearing a Georgia sweatshirt. Trouble in paradise for the Seminoles? Maybe not yet, but Cook's interest in Georgia does not seem to be posturing. He previously visited Athens and Rivals recruiting analyst Rob Cassidy passes along that the 5-foot-11, 182-pounder will likely take another visit to check out the Bulldogs at some point in the coming months. Cassidy believes that Georgia and USC are the only two realistic contenders to steal Cook's pledge from Florida State. Source: Rivals

Rivals recruiting director Mike Farrell noted that FSU five-star 2018 RB James Cook was "dominant when he wanted to be" during the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge. "Sometimes he can get bored, and that’s what happened in the evening session," Farrell writes. He previously referred to Cook the "most sudden running back" during drills, so it isn't like this was a complete swing-and-a-miss camp for Dalvin Cook's baby brother. The 5-foot-11, 182-pounder ranks as Rivals' No. 16 overall prospect for the 2018 cycle. Source: Rivals