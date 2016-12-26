Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Donovan Peoples-Jones | Wide Receiver
Team:
Michigan Wolverines
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 190
Latest News
Recent News
Michigan freshman WR Donovan Peoples-Jones ran the 40-yard dash in 4.41 seconds during the Wolverines' spring combine.
Yowza. Peoples-Jones was a five-star recruit for the 2017 cycle and is already turning heads with his electric athleticism. That 4.41-second 40-yard dash led all UM wideouts in the team's little spring combine, as did his vertical leap of 39 inches and his broad jump of 11 feet. Michigan's passing offense proved sketchy at times last season, but help is on the way. They brought in a slew of highly regarded receiver recruits -- with Peoples-Jones the jewel in that crown --on National Signing Day, plus a four-star quarterback in Dylan McCaffrey. Those baby Wolverines could pay almost immediate dividends in 2017. Rob Cassidy of Rivals views the 6-foot-2, 190-pound Peoples-Jones as a potential elite performer right out of the gate.
Mar 16 - 10:01 PM
Source:
Jim Harbaugh on Twitter
Rivals recruiting analyst Rob Cassidy believes that Michigan freshman WR Donovan Peoples-Jones has the potential to be a standout performer in 2017.
With Michigan losing wideouts Jehu Chesson and Amara Darboh to the NFL Draft (plus TE Jake Butt), Peoples-Jones enters into a lovely vacuum for immediate production. As Cassidy puts it, "Instant impact is usually at the intersection of timing and talent, and Peoples-Jones seems to be right in the sweet spot." The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder ranks as Rivals' No. 12 overall prospect in the 2017 class. Cassidy isn't alone in believing he could see early success with Michigan, as ESPN's Tom Luginbill put forth the same opinion near the end of December. Hamilton comps Peoples-Jones to Malachi Dupre, formerly of LSU.
Feb 5 - 2:50 PM
Source:
Rivals
ESPN's Tom Luginbill notes that Michigan five-star 2017 verbal WR commit Donovan Peoples-Jones should make an early push for playing time with the Wolverines.
"Peoples-Jones has tremendous length and range to be an acrobatic playmaker when the ball is in the air," Luginbill writes. "He brings the height and arm length that coaches covet, but he moves like a smaller receiver with the ball in his hands." The analyst compares Peoples-Jones to LSU WR Malachi Dupre due to their similar "ability to not only run by people but also make plays when contested." The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder joins a loaded Michigan recruiting class which has been on absolute fire in the month of December, a class which should stand as one of the top five in the country when the dust of National Signing Day has settled a little over a month from now.
Mon, Dec 26, 2016 04:06:00 PM
Source:
ESPN Insider
Michigan received a verbal commitment from five-star 2017 WR Donovan Peoples-Jones.
Peoples-Jones made his commitment public on ESPN2 Thursday night, choosing Michigan over the likes of Michigan State, Ohio State, Florida and Florida State. Said the five-star star-to-be, "My last official visit to the University of Michigan pretty much sealed everything. I have a chance to do very special things there, I believe. I think that it was the best decision for me and my family." The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder is one of the best receiving prospects in the country, checking into the ESPN300 at No. 27 overall. The outlet refers to Peoples-Jones as a "tall, sturdy and physical" wideout, one with "climb the ladder speed."
Fri, Dec 16, 2016 04:36:00 PM
Source:
The Detroit News
WR Peoples-Jones makes mark at UM combine
Mar 16 - 10:01 PM
Peoples-Jones a potential freshman star
Feb 5 - 2:50 PM
Donovan Peoples-Jones could contribute early
Mon, Dec 26, 2016 04:06:00 PM
Stud wideout Peoples-Jones commits to UM
Fri, Dec 16, 2016 04:36:00 PM
More Donovan Peoples-Jones Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
