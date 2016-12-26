Player Page

Donovan Peoples-Jones | Wide Receiver

Team: Michigan Wolverines
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 190

Michigan freshman WR Donovan Peoples-Jones ran the 40-yard dash in 4.41 seconds during the Wolverines' spring combine.
Yowza. Peoples-Jones was a five-star recruit for the 2017 cycle and is already turning heads with his electric athleticism. That 4.41-second 40-yard dash led all UM wideouts in the team's little spring combine, as did his vertical leap of 39 inches and his broad jump of 11 feet. Michigan's passing offense proved sketchy at times last season, but help is on the way. They brought in a slew of highly regarded receiver recruits -- with Peoples-Jones the jewel in that crown --on National Signing Day, plus a four-star quarterback in Dylan McCaffrey. Those baby Wolverines could pay almost immediate dividends in 2017. Rob Cassidy of Rivals views the 6-foot-2, 190-pound Peoples-Jones as a potential elite performer right out of the gate. Mar 16 - 10:01 PM
Source: Jim Harbaugh on Twitter
