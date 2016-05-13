Player Page

Braxton Burmeister | Quarterback

Team: Oregon Ducks
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 190

Arizona four-star 2017 verbal QB commit Braxton Burmeister flipped his commitment to Oregon.
Willie Taggart lands a direct hit on his new Pac-12 foes. Burmeister initially committed to Arizona last winter, then reopened his commitment, then re-committed to the Wildcats in May. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound gunslinger posted big numbers at La Joya County Day as a senior in 2016, throwing for 4,461 yards with a 53/8 TD/INT ratio. He ranks as Rivals' No. 217 overall prospect in the 2017 cycle and stands as the outlet's No. 13 dual-threat quarterback prospect. Burmeister is the only quarterback commitment on Oregon's ledger at this juncture, but the Ducks are a team to monitor closely over the final three weeks before National Signing Day. It wouldn't be a surprise to see Taggart grab a few more high-profile recruits before all is said and done. Burmeister had actually been hoping for an Oregon offer during the summer, but then-HC Mark Helfrich never extended one to the quarterback. Jan 13 - 6:30 PM
