Braxton Burmeister | Quarterback Team: Oregon Ducks Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 190

Latest News Recent News

Arizona four-star 2017 verbal QB commit Braxton Burmeister flipped his commitment to Oregon. Willie Taggart lands a direct hit on his new Pac-12 foes. Burmeister initially committed to Arizona last winter, then reopened his commitment, then re-committed to the Wildcats in May. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound gunslinger posted big numbers at La Joya County Day as a senior in 2016, throwing for 4,461 yards with a 53/8 TD/INT ratio. He ranks as Rivals' No. 217 overall prospect in the 2017 cycle and stands as the outlet's No. 13 dual-threat quarterback prospect. Burmeister is the only quarterback commitment on Oregon's ledger at this juncture, but the Ducks are a team to monitor closely over the final three weeks before National Signing Day. It wouldn't be a surprise to see Taggart grab a few more high-profile recruits before all is said and done. Burmeister had actually been hoping for an Oregon offer during the summer, but then-HC Mark Helfrich never extended one to the quarterback. Source: 247Sports

Four-star QB Braxton Burmeister has committed to Arizona for a second time. Burmeister de-committed from the Wildcats in early March, but two months later, he has returned to his original commitment. The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder wanted a wider survey of options before he made his ultimate decision. "All of [these schools] have great facilities and everything. It’s just like when you’re on campus can you really picture yourself there and that’s where I can picture myself the best." He indicated that he sees HC Rich Rodriguez's offense as a fine fit for his skill-set. Burmeister ranks as Rivals' No. 8 dual-threat quarterback and No. 184 overall player in the 2017 class. Source: Rivals