Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Reports: Nebraska hires Diaco as DC
LSU loses WR Malachi Dupre to 2017 Draft
Zona loses four-star QB Burmeister to Ducks
Washington announces that DL Vea will return
Alabama QB Cornwell transfers to Nevada
UK loses leading receiver Badet to transfer
Ex-starting Clemson RT Fruhmorgen to tranfer
Report: Cal offers HC job to Justin Wilcox
6'5'' 4-star WR Harris commits to Ohio State
Bama WR Stewart heads to NFL with Rd. 2 grade
Alabama CB Humphrey opts into NFL Draft
Alabama T Robinson declares for NFL Draft
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Braxton Burmeister | Quarterback
Team:
Oregon Ducks
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 190
Latest News
Recent News
Arizona four-star 2017 verbal QB commit Braxton Burmeister flipped his commitment to Oregon.
Willie Taggart lands a direct hit on his new Pac-12 foes. Burmeister initially committed to Arizona last winter, then reopened his commitment, then re-committed to the Wildcats in May. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound gunslinger posted big numbers at La Joya County Day as a senior in 2016, throwing for 4,461 yards with a 53/8 TD/INT ratio. He ranks as Rivals' No. 217 overall prospect in the 2017 cycle and stands as the outlet's No. 13 dual-threat quarterback prospect. Burmeister is the only quarterback commitment on Oregon's ledger at this juncture, but the Ducks are a team to monitor closely over the final three weeks before National Signing Day. It wouldn't be a surprise to see Taggart grab a few more high-profile recruits before all is said and done. Burmeister had actually been hoping for an Oregon offer during the summer, but then-HC Mark Helfrich never extended one to the quarterback.
Jan 13 - 6:30 PM
Source:
247Sports
Four-star QB Braxton Burmeister has committed to Arizona for a second time.
Burmeister de-committed from the Wildcats in early March, but two months later, he has returned to his original commitment. The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder wanted a wider survey of options before he made his ultimate decision. "All of [these schools] have great facilities and everything. It’s just like when you’re on campus can you really picture yourself there and that’s where I can picture myself the best." He indicated that he sees HC Rich Rodriguez's offense as a fine fit for his skill-set. Burmeister ranks as Rivals' No. 8 dual-threat quarterback and No. 184 overall player in the 2017 class.
Fri, May 13, 2016 07:15:00 PM
Source:
Rivals
Four-star QB Braxton Burmeister decommitted from Arizona.
"I have the utmost respect for the coaches, program and the University," Burmeister wrote. "However, at this time, my family, coaches, and I believes this is the best decision for me." The 6-foot-1, 190-pound dual-threat quarterback had previously drawn interest from Utah, Indiana and Illinois, among others. 247Sports checks him as the No. 231 player for the 2017 cycle in their composite rankings.
Fri, Mar 11, 2016 10:29:00 PM
Source:
Braxton Burmeister on Twitter
Zona loses four-star QB Burmeister to Ducks
Jan 13 - 6:30 PM
Four-star QB Burmeister recommits to Arizona
Fri, May 13, 2016 07:15:00 PM
Four-star QB Burmeister de-commits from Zona
Fri, Mar 11, 2016 10:29:00 PM
More Braxton Burmeister Player News
Oregon Ducks Tickets
Headlines
NFL Mock Draft 1.0
Jan 10
Josh Norris offers his first attempt at predicting the first 32 picks in April's 2017 NFL Draft.
More NFL Draft Columns
»
NFL Mock Draft 1.0
Jan 10
»
National Championship preview
Jan 9
»
Underclassman Declarations
Jan 6
»
ATS Bowl Picks, January 2
Dec 31
»
ATS Bowl Picks. Dec. 31
Dec 31
»
ATS Bowl Picks December 30
Dec 30
»
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 28-29
Dec 28
»
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 26-27
Dec 25
NFL Draft Headlines
»
LSU loses WR Malachi Dupre to 2017 Draft
»
Zona loses four-star QB Burmeister to Ducks
»
Washington announces that DL Vea will return
»
Alabama QB Cornwell transfers to Nevada
»
UK loses leading receiver Badet to transfer
»
Ex-starting Clemson RT Fruhmorgen to tranfer
»
Report: Cal offers HC job to Justin Wilcox
»
6'5'' 4-star WR Harris commits to Ohio State
»
Bama WR Stewart heads to NFL with Rd. 2 grade
»
Alabama CB Humphrey opts into NFL Draft
»
Alabama T Robinson declares for NFL Draft
»
Ducks officially add Bama OL coach Cristobal
NFL Draft Links
»
The 2016 DFS Tournament Player of the Year
»
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Follow CollegeFootballTalk
»
Get College Football tickets
»
Rotoworld's $300,000 NFL Championship League
»
Do your own mock draft
