Najee Harris | Running Back Team: Alabama Crimson Tide Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 220

Alabama five-star 2017 verbal RB commit Najee Harris will stick with his Crimson Tide commitment and enroll in classes. Alabama fended off what AL.com described as a "late and furious push from Michigan" to keep Harris. The nation's No. 1 overall recruit traveled by plane to Birmingham along with Alabama four-star signee QB Tua Tagovailoa on Sunday, both with the intention of enrolling early. Harris is about to joined an absurdly stacked RB depth chart that includes returning players Bo Scarbrough, Damien Harris, B.J. Emmons and Joshua Jacobs. Source: NBC's College Football Talk

Rivals recruiting analysts Josh Helmholdt and Nick Krueger pass along observation that Alabama five-star 2017 verbal RB commit Najee Harris excelled during Thursday's Army All-American Bowl practice. When draft analysts the world round talk about Harris, it sometimes seems as though they are talking about an alien from another dimension. So it was after Thursday's practice, when Helmholdt and Krueger wrote that the 6-foot-2, 220-pounder "found lanes in team inside run sessions where he has planted a foot and burst through for long touchdown runs more successfully and frequently than the other backs on the West side pick up basic chunk-yardage plays." He has previously been comped to a combination of Derrick Henry and Todd Gurley (seriously), with Rivals recruiting director Mike Farrell calling him the best running back prospect since Leonard Fournette. Harris is deciding between Alabama and Michigan, but remains committed to the defending champs for the time being. Source: Rivals

In a small round-table on the commitment of Alabama five-star 2017 RB pledge Najee Harris, two of three Rivals writers predicted he would stick with the Tide. Both Rivals recruiting director Mike Farrell and analyst Adam Gorney believe that Harris will sign with Alabama when all is said and done, while Nick Krueger sees him flipping over to Michigan. Krueger offered a bit of pop psychology in his dissenting opinion, believing that the 6-foot-2, 220-pound star-to-be "seems to fall in line closer to the more boisterous Jim Harbaugh rather than Nick Saban." Harris could make a final decision following the annual high school all-star game on Saturday, though just how that will be doled out to the public isn't yet known. Harris indicated earlier in the week that he might just fly to his chosen program without an announcement, though he could also return to his home in California before officially jetting off into the collegiate blue. One way or another, more will probably be known on Harris' choice by early next week. Source: Rivals