Najee Harris | Running Back

Team: Alabama Crimson Tide
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 220

Alabama five-star 2017 verbal RB commit Najee Harris will stick with his Crimson Tide commitment and enroll in classes.
Alabama fended off what AL.com described as a "late and furious push from Michigan" to keep Harris. The nation's No. 1 overall recruit traveled by plane to Birmingham along with Alabama four-star signee QB Tua Tagovailoa on Sunday, both with the intention of enrolling early. Harris is about to joined an absurdly stacked RB depth chart that includes returning players Bo Scarbrough, Damien Harris, B.J. Emmons and Joshua Jacobs. Jan 9 - 1:22 PM
Source: NBC's College Football Talk
