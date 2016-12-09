Player Page

Tua Tagovailoa | Quarterback

Team: Alabama Crimson Tide
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 190

Alabama freshman QB Tua Tagovailoa completed 17-of-29 passes for 313 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception in the spring game.
Tagovailoa has close to no chance of unseating Jalen Hurts as starter this summer, but if he keeps playing like this, he may force the coaching staff to shelve redshirt ideas and figure out ways to get him onto the field in sub-packages. The true freshman lit up high-level Alabama defensive prospects to all levels of the field in his first taste of the bright lights. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Tagovailoa was a top-50 overall prospect in this past class. May 15 - 3:28 PM
