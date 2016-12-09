Tua Tagovailoa | Quarterback Team: Alabama Crimson Tide Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 190

Latest News Recent News

Alabama freshman QB Tua Tagovailoa completed 17-of-29 passes for 313 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception in the spring game. Tagovailoa has close to no chance of unseating Jalen Hurts as starter this summer, but if he keeps playing like this, he may force the coaching staff to shelve redshirt ideas and figure out ways to get him onto the field in sub-packages. The true freshman lit up high-level Alabama defensive prospects to all levels of the field in his first taste of the bright lights. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Tagovailoa was a top-50 overall prospect in this past class.

Oregon HC Willie Taggart is traveling to Hawaii to visit Alabama four-star 2017 verbal QB commit Tua Tagovailoa. Connections connections connections. Not only did Hawaii native Marcus Mariota eventually land at Oregon before going on to win the Heisman, Tagovailoa is currently attending St. Louis School, Mariota's old high school. The two are said to have a good relationship. Tagovailoa's father told SEC Country that he has already spoken with Taggart about this impromptu visit. "The thing with Coach Taggart — Oregon got him in early enough to do his recruiting," said the 6-foot-1, 190-pound Tua's father. "He’s so aggressive with his recruiting. He was saying what Tua can bring to the program, and I totally understand that." At the same time, he indicated to the coach that his son is "locked in to Alabama." Tagovailoa ranks as Scout's No. 36 overall recruit in the 2017 cycle. Source: SEC Country

Alabama four-star 2017 verbal QB commit Tua Tagovailoa and Michigan four-star 2017 verbal QB commit Dylan McCaffrey will play in the inaugural Polynesian Bowl. The Polynesian Bowl is being put on by the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame and will kick off on January 21 in Honolulu. Marcus Mariota and Ronnie Stanley will serve as team captains in the contest. 84 invitations have been extended to high school players of Polynesian decent, but the contest will not just be limited to those with Polynesian roots. Source: ESPN Insider