Lonnie Galloway | Center

Team: Louisville Cardinals

Text and phone call records obtained by CBS Sports indicate that Louisville OC Lonnie Galloway initiated contact with former Wake Forest announcer Tommy Elrod three days prior to the Cardinals' November 12 showdown with the Demon Deacons.
Louisville suspended Galloway for the Citrus Bowl due to his clandestine work with Elrod. More information out, now. Per CBS Sports, Galloway initiated a 25-minute phone call with Elrod three days prior to Louisville's game against Wake Forest this past season. Two days after that call -- and the night before the ESPN-aired contest -- Elrod and Galloway exchanged black ops texts. Elrod at 8:37: "On way now." Galloway at 8:48: "OK, sitting by fire pit." Elrod at 8:59: "Outside?" We wouldn't expect any further punishment of Galloway, but it's nice to see the inner workings of this scrapped Bridge of Spies subplot. Feb 3 - 7:20 PM
Source: CBS Sports
