Lonnie Galloway | Center Team: Louisville Cardinals

Latest News Recent News

Text and phone call records obtained by CBS Sports indicate that Louisville OC Lonnie Galloway initiated contact with former Wake Forest announcer Tommy Elrod three days prior to the Cardinals' November 12 showdown with the Demon Deacons. Louisville suspended Galloway for the Citrus Bowl due to his clandestine work with Elrod. More information out, now. Per CBS Sports, Galloway initiated a 25-minute phone call with Elrod three days prior to Louisville's game against Wake Forest this past season. Two days after that call -- and the night before the ESPN-aired contest -- Elrod and Galloway exchanged black ops texts. Elrod at 8:37: "On way now." Galloway at 8:48: "OK, sitting by fire pit." Elrod at 8:59: "Outside?" We wouldn't expect any further punishment of Galloway, but it's nice to see the inner workings of this scrapped Bridge of Spies subplot. Source: CBS Sports

Louisville has suspended co-OC Lonnie Galloway for the Citrus Bowl. The suspension comes about after Galloway accepted game-plan information from Wake Forest announcer Tommy Elrod prior to the Cardinals' tilt with the Demon Deacons on November 12. In a statement, Louisville AD Tom Jurich said, "Although no one from Louisville sought the information, once it was provided, we did not do what should have been done. The information should not have been accepted. It should have been rejected and officials at Wake Forest should have been alerted to the inappropriate action taken by Mr. Elrod." As a result of the suspension, Galloway will not be on the sideline when Louisville takes on LSU in the Citrus Bowl on December 31. The ACC continues to investigate this case and further punishment could be coming down the pike depending on the conference's conclusions. Source: The Courier-Journal