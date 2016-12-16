Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Lonnie Galloway | Center
Team:
Louisville Cardinals
Latest News
Recent News
Text and phone call records obtained by CBS Sports indicate that Louisville OC Lonnie Galloway initiated contact with former Wake Forest announcer Tommy Elrod three days prior to the Cardinals' November 12 showdown with the Demon Deacons.
Louisville suspended Galloway for the Citrus Bowl due to his clandestine work with Elrod. More information out, now. Per CBS Sports, Galloway initiated a 25-minute phone call with Elrod three days prior to Louisville's game against Wake Forest this past season. Two days after that call -- and the night before the ESPN-aired contest -- Elrod and Galloway exchanged black ops texts. Elrod at 8:37: "On way now." Galloway at 8:48: "OK, sitting by fire pit." Elrod at 8:59: "Outside?" We wouldn't expect any further punishment of Galloway, but it's nice to see the inner workings of this scrapped Bridge of Spies subplot.
Feb 3 - 7:20 PM
Source:
CBS Sports
Louisville has suspended co-OC Lonnie Galloway for the Citrus Bowl.
The suspension comes about after Galloway accepted game-plan information from Wake Forest announcer Tommy Elrod prior to the Cardinals' tilt with the Demon Deacons on November 12. In a statement, Louisville AD Tom Jurich said, "Although no one from Louisville sought the information, once it was provided, we did not do what should have been done. The information should not have been accepted. It should have been rejected and officials at Wake Forest should have been alerted to the inappropriate action taken by Mr. Elrod." As a result of the suspension, Galloway will not be on the sideline when Louisville takes on LSU in the Citrus Bowl on December 31. The ACC continues to investigate this case and further punishment could be coming down the pike depending on the conference's conclusions.
Fri, Dec 16, 2016 04:23:00 PM
Source:
The Courier-Journal
According to multiple reports, Louisville will hire West Virginia WR coach Lonnie Galloway to serve as co-offensive coordinator.
Louisville is looking to replace Garrick McGee, who left the program to take an offensive coordinating gig with Lovie Smith and Illinois last week. Galloway's completed two stints with the Mountaineers, now, from 2008-2010 and from 2013-2016. In between those two gigs, he worked as a receiving coach at Purdue. The Cardinals had kicked around the idea of hiring Idaho HC Paul Petrino to step into McGee's shoes, but Petrino was reportedly happy with his position in Moscow.
Mon, Mar 14, 2016 12:09:00 PM
Source:
The Courier-Journal
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
C. Davis
WMI
(761)
2
D. Webb
CAL
(687)
3
M. Hooker
OSU
(614)
4
M. Rhule
BAY
(521)
5
I. Jones
ECU
(520)
6
M. Wilson
FSU
(511)
7
J. Hurd
TEN
(494)
8
D. Watson
CLE
(457)
9
P. Fleck
MN
(450)
10
M. Trubisky
UNC
(432)
Headlines
Weekly News Recap
Feb 3
Deshaun Watson pledges Combine participation, Jake Browning recuperates and National Signing Day is as weird as ever.
