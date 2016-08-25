Trevon Grimes | Wide Receiver

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Mock Drafts
Rankings
Team Needs
Draft Order
Team-by-Team Picks
Podcasts
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Team Roundup: Athletics
Oct 12
Postseason Dose: Didi Destroys
Oct 12
Team Roundup: Mets
Oct 11
Postseason Dose: Strassed Out
Oct 11
Team Roundup: Pirates
Oct 10
Postseason Dose: ALCS Astros
Oct 10
Team Roundup: Padres
Oct 9
Postseason Dose: Bird the Word
Oct 9
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Gardenhire in 'final three' for BoSox manager
Otani (ankle) will need three months of rehab
Gregorius goes yard twice; Yankees to ALCS
Hendricks to start for Cubs in NLDS Game 5
Taylor's grand slam puts game away for Nats
Strasburg dominant in 5-0 win to force Game 5
Ellsbury at DH and batting eighth in Game 5
Encarnacion (ankle) returns for ALDS Gm. 5
Keuchel in ALCS Game 1, Verlander in Gm. 2
Scherzer available in relief in NLDS Game 4
Jayson Werth in No. 2 spot for NLDS Gm. 4
Heyward in, Schwarber out for Cubs in Gm. 4
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Week 6 Start 'Em or Sit 'Em
Oct 12
Dose: Eifert Headed to IR
Oct 12
Podcast: Kittle 'n Bits
Oct 12
Week 6 Power Rankings
Oct 11
Matchup: Eagles @ Panthers
Oct 11
Rookies McGuire, Mack Move Up
Oct 11
The NFL Week 6 Worksheet
Oct 11
Week 5 AFC Targets/Touches
Oct 11
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Sterling Shepard (ankle) out again Thursday
Montgomery expected to practice Thursday
Matt Forte (toe) at practice again Thursday
Bilal Powell (calf) not at practice Thursday
Arians: Peterson will not play on third down
Rodgers-Cromartie suspended indefinitely
Mike Williams (back) expects to play Week 6
Rapoport: Tom Brady 'definitely' will play
Snead says Saints working him back 'slowly'
Steelers could give Martavis Bryant 'a break'
Amari Cooper thinks 'the ball will find' him
Saints 'love' third-round RB Alvin Kamara
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Western Conference Busts
Oct 11
30-Team Draft Breakdown
Oct 10
Risers & Fallers: Centers
Oct 9
Draft Guide: Rankings & ADP
Oct 9
Roundtable: Preseason Studs
Oct 6
Stew: 30-Deep Draft Recap
Oct 6
Top-200 Draft Overview
Oct 5
Oct. 5 Preseason Podcast
Oct 5
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
LaVine cleared for 'unpredictable movements'
Austin Rivers (glute) out Thursday vs. Kings
Gentry expects to start Moore in opener
Hornacek still undecided on starting center
Markelle Fultz (knee) says he's day-to-day
Ben Simmons notches 9/8/6 w/ three steals
Joel Embiid dominates w/ 22 pts in 15 minutes
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson injures hand vs 76ers
Malik Monk scores 21 points w/ full line Wed
Kyrie Irving piles up 16/10/5 in 27 minutes
T.J. Warren ruled out w/ bruised lower back
Booker (knee), Warren (back) out Wednesday
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Schneider stones Leafs
Oct 12
Five Breakout Defensmen
Oct 11
Dose: Vegas Wins Home Opener
Oct 11
Fantasy Hockey Live Chat
Oct 10
Dose: Ehlers a Natural Scorer
Oct 10
Maple Leafs have a big week
Oct 9
Henrik King for a Day Again
Oct 9
Waiver Wired: Early Additions
Oct 8
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Montreal puts Mark Streit on waivers
Lightning won't have Cedric Paquette Thursday
Brock Boeser to make season debut Thursday
Schneider makes 47 saves in Devils win
Letang scores first of season in Pens win
Dustin Byfuglien will miss Thursday's game
Jaromir Jagr will make Flames debut Wednesday
Christian Djoos to make NHL debut Wednesday
Patric Hornqvist will probably play Wednesday
Erik Karlsson (foot) will miss next two games
Marc-Andre Fleury runs record to 3-0
John Klingberg scores goal, assist in win
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Caps After Talladega (Fall)
Oct 10
Wrapup: Charlotte
Oct 8
Update: Charlotte (Fall)
Oct 7
DFS: Charlotte (Fall)
Oct 6
Chasing Charlotte (Fall)
Oct 5
Caps After Dover (Fall)
Oct 4
Wrapup: Dover, DE & Las Vegas
Oct 1
Update: Dover (Fall)
Sep 30
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Bobby Santos: Sunoco World Series 150 stats
Noah Gragson: Fred's 250 pre-race
Woody Pitkat: Sunoco World Series 150 stats
Will Rodgers: NAPA Auto Parts 150 stats
Christopher Bell: Fred's 250 pre-race
Ryan Preece: Sunoco World Series 150 stats
Todd Souza: NAPA Auto Parts 150 stats
Myatt Snider: Fred's 250 pre-race
Michael Self: NAPA Auto Parts 150 stats
Timmy Solomito: Sunoco World Series 150 stats
Julia Landauer: NAPA Auto Parts 150 stats
Bonsignore: Sunoco World Series 150 stats
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: CIMB Classic
Oct 10
CIMB Classic Preview
Oct 10
Steele back-to-back in Napa
Oct 9
Italian Open Preview
Oct 9
Expert Picks: Safeway Open
Oct 3
Safeway Open Preview
Oct 3
Web Rankings: The Finals 25
Oct 2
Alfred Dunhill Links Preview
Oct 2
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Pepperell makes it 5-way lead in Italian Open
Donaldson makes it 4 atop Italy leaderboard
Molinari birdies half the holes; T1 in Italy
Rookie Bjork has share of early lead in Italy
Aphibarnrat posts early clubhouse Italy lead
Cameron Smith grabs early CIMB Classic lead
Casey leads TOUR in consecutive cuts made
Garcia readies for first pro start in Italy
Francesco Molinari defends the Italian Open
J. Thomas aims for a three-peat at the CIMB
Hadley bags T3 in return to the PGA TOUR
Mickelson R4 70; 103rd career top-3 finish
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Match-ups Mixer: Week 7
Oct 8
Week 6 CFB ATS Predictions
Oct 4
Match-ups Mixer: Week 6
Oct 1
Week 5 CFB ATS Predictions
Sep 28
Match-ups Mixer: Week 5
Sep 24
Week 4 ATS Predictions
Sep 21
Match-ups Mixer: Week 4
Sep 17
Week 3 ATS Predictions
Sep 14
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Ohio State WR Grimes takes leave from team
Chunn (undisclosed) exits vs. S. Alabama
South Alabama RB Xavier Johnson carted off
Florida WR Tyrie Cleveland (ankle) doubtful
Clemson QB Bryant 'ready to go' for Friday
QB Wolford to return for Georgia Tech game
Report: KSU QB Ertz (knee) to miss 4-6 weeks
OSU HC Urban Meyer receives $159,000 raise
Polled scouts still see Josh Allen in top 10
Four-star S Houston Griffith commits to FSU
USC DT Tuipulotu (back) to undergo surgery
Austin Allen (shoulder) has clean MRI
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Sean's Super Subs - Week 8
Oct 11
AM's Perfect XI - Week 8
Oct 11
The Bargain Hunter - Week 8
Oct 10
FPL Draft Recap - Week 7
Oct 5
Team News - Week 7
Sep 30
Daily Fantasy Soccer: Week 7
Sep 29
Late Fitness Check GW7
Sep 29
Stag's Take - Gameweek 7
Sep 28
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
AFC maybe forced into a defensive reshuffle
International break has not been kind to WBA
Bong going to blank Everton friends
Pope signs new Burnley contract
Sergio Aguero returns to light training
Burnley attacker out of Ireland's WC playoff
Forgotten pair back on the training pitches
Allen may miss out due to concussion protocol
BHAFC midfielder needs a Propper assessment
Mane ruled out for up to six weeks
Dyer cleared to play after long injury layoff
Ki fit enough to make Korea Republic squad
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Trevon Grimes | Wide Receiver
Team:
Ohio State Buckeyes
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 196
Latest News
Recent News
Ohio State freshman WR Trevon Grimes is taking a leave of absence from the team to tend to a family health matter.
Buckeyes HC Urban Meyer told the media that this leave of absence is indefinite, but expects that Grimes will rejoin the team in the spring. He also quashed speculation that the 6-foot-4, 190-pound freshman would be transferring in order to be closer to family in Florida. Grimes ranked as Rivals' No. 7 overall prospect in the 2017 class. He has caught three passes for 20 yards this season.
Oct 12 - 12:12 PM
Source:
cleveland.com
Ohio State HC Urban Meyer indicated that freshman WR Trevon Grimes still has a ways to go before he is ready to be an impact performer.
Speaking of Grimes and fellow true frosh wideout Jaylen Harris, Meyer said, "Right now they have improved (but they aren't quite ready for primetime)." He added that "the future is very bright for them." Grimes (6'4/190) has caught three passes for 20 yards over the last two games. He did not log statistical production in either of OSU's first two contests. Rivals ranked him as the No. 7 overall prospect coming out of high school this winter.
Sep 28 - 12:38 PM
Source:
Bill Rabinowitz on Twitter
Ohio State freshman WR Trevon Grimes indicated that he is almost 100% recovered from the torn ACL suffered as a senior in high school.
Grimes (6'4/190) was sidelined by a torn ACL last September, but said at the end of May that he was 89-90% recovered from that serious injury. The five-star freshman expects to be medically cleared for all activities by the start of August camp. Whether he will be ready or not later this summer should clarify in the coming weeks.
Jun 20 - 9:25 PM
Source:
247Sports
Rivals recruiting director Mike Farrell named Ohio State five-star 2017 verbal WR commit Trevon Grimes one of the Buckeyes' 10 best receiving commitments in the Rivals era.
Grimes just committed to the Buckeyes on Monday. Farrell wrote that the 6-foot-4, 196-pounder's showing at the Miami Rivals Camp Series event earlier this summer "reminded me of the talented receivers I saw in the great 2008 receiver class." That class included current NFL stars Julio Jones and A.J. Green. "[Grimes] showed off speed and gained separation," Farrell noted, "he made everything look effortless and he combined size and strength to fight for any balls up for grabs." The recruiting analyst added that Grimes has dealt with a few nagging injuries this offseason, meaning he might not have even been showing off his top gear. Scary. He ranks as Rivals No. 7 overall prospect for 2017.
Thu, Aug 25, 2016 02:09:00 PM
Source:
Rivals
Ohio State WR Grimes takes leave from team
Oct 12 - 12:12 PM
Trevon Grimes unlikely to see on-field bump
Sep 28 - 12:38 PM
OSU WR Grimes (ACL) nearing full strength
Jun 20 - 9:25 PM
Grimes among Ohio State's best WR prospects
Thu, Aug 25, 2016 02:09:00 PM
More Trevon Grimes Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
W. Speight
MCH
(640)
2
S. Ehlinger
TX
(622)
3
S. Darnold
USC
(551)
4
J. Park
IAS
(473)
5
R. Freeman
OR
(469)
6
D. Guice
LSU
(464)
7
K. Kempt
IAS
(462)
8
J. Harbaugh
MCH
(459)
9
B. Love
STA
(447)
10
W. Gallman
CLE
(385)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Ohio State Buckeyes Tickets
Headlines
Match-ups Mixer: Week 7
Oct 8
Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor looks to run over Purdue on Saturday as we dive into this week's most interesting match-ups.
More NFL Draft Columns
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 7
Oct 8
»
Week 6 CFB ATS Predictions
Oct 4
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 6
Oct 1
»
Week 5 CFB ATS Predictions
Sep 28
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 5
Sep 24
»
Week 4 ATS Predictions
Sep 21
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 4
Sep 17
»
Week 3 ATS Predictions
Sep 14
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Ohio State WR Grimes takes leave from team
»
Chunn (undisclosed) exits vs. S. Alabama
»
South Alabama RB Xavier Johnson carted off
»
Florida WR Tyrie Cleveland (ankle) doubtful
»
Clemson QB Bryant 'ready to go' for Friday
»
QB Wolford to return for Georgia Tech game
»
Report: KSU QB Ertz (knee) to miss 4-6 weeks
»
OSU HC Urban Meyer receives $159,000 raise
»
Polled scouts still see Josh Allen in top 10
»
Four-star S Houston Griffith commits to FSU
»
USC DT Tuipulotu (back) to undergo surgery
»
Austin Allen (shoulder) has clean MRI
NFL Draft Links
»
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Introducing RotoGrinders Newest MLB Tool - PlateIQ!
»
Follow CollegeFootballTalk
»
Get College Football tickets
»
Rotoworld's $300,000 NFL Championship League
»
Do your own mock draft
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved