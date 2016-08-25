Trevon Grimes | Wide Receiver Team: Ohio State Buckeyes Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 196

Ohio State freshman WR Trevon Grimes is taking a leave of absence from the team to tend to a family health matter. Buckeyes HC Urban Meyer told the media that this leave of absence is indefinite, but expects that Grimes will rejoin the team in the spring. He also quashed speculation that the 6-foot-4, 190-pound freshman would be transferring in order to be closer to family in Florida. Grimes ranked as Rivals' No. 7 overall prospect in the 2017 class. He has caught three passes for 20 yards this season. Source: cleveland.com

Ohio State HC Urban Meyer indicated that freshman WR Trevon Grimes still has a ways to go before he is ready to be an impact performer. Speaking of Grimes and fellow true frosh wideout Jaylen Harris, Meyer said, "Right now they have improved (but they aren't quite ready for primetime)." He added that "the future is very bright for them." Grimes (6'4/190) has caught three passes for 20 yards over the last two games. He did not log statistical production in either of OSU's first two contests. Rivals ranked him as the No. 7 overall prospect coming out of high school this winter. Source: Bill Rabinowitz on Twitter

Ohio State freshman WR Trevon Grimes indicated that he is almost 100% recovered from the torn ACL suffered as a senior in high school. Grimes (6'4/190) was sidelined by a torn ACL last September, but said at the end of May that he was 89-90% recovered from that serious injury. The five-star freshman expects to be medically cleared for all activities by the start of August camp. Whether he will be ready or not later this summer should clarify in the coming weeks. Source: 247Sports