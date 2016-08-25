Player Page

Trevon Grimes | Wide Receiver

Team: Ohio State Buckeyes
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 196

Ohio State freshman WR Trevon Grimes is taking a leave of absence from the team to tend to a family health matter.
Buckeyes HC Urban Meyer told the media that this leave of absence is indefinite, but expects that Grimes will rejoin the team in the spring. He also quashed speculation that the 6-foot-4, 190-pound freshman would be transferring in order to be closer to family in Florida. Grimes ranked as Rivals' No. 7 overall prospect in the 2017 class. He has caught three passes for 20 yards this season. Oct 12 - 12:12 PM
Source: cleveland.com
