Ryan Higgins | Quarterback

Team: Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
Age / DOB:  (23) / 11/16/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 196

Louisiana Tech redshirt senior QB Ryan Higgins completed 29-of-40 passes for 409 yards and four touchdowns in Friday's 48-45 win over Navy in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl.
In a fantastically entertaining, high-scoring contest, Higgins and company came out in front at the gun courtesy of a game-winning 32-yard field goal off the leg of Jonathan Barnes. For his part, the 6-foot-1, 196-pound Higgins tossed three of his four touchdowns in the first half. He added a one-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, to boot. He has done a fantastic job guiding the Bulldog offense this season, throwing for 4,617 yards with a 41/8 TD/INT ratio over 12 games played. Dec 23 - 8:38 PM
