Ryan Higgins | Quarterback Team: Louisiana Tech Bulldogs Age / DOB: (23) / 11/16/1993 Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 196

Latest News Recent News

Louisiana Tech redshirt senior QB Ryan Higgins completed 29-of-40 passes for 409 yards and four touchdowns in Friday's 48-45 win over Navy in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl. In a fantastically entertaining, high-scoring contest, Higgins and company came out in front at the gun courtesy of a game-winning 32-yard field goal off the leg of Jonathan Barnes. For his part, the 6-foot-1, 196-pound Higgins tossed three of his four touchdowns in the first half. He added a one-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, to boot. He has done a fantastic job guiding the Bulldog offense this season, throwing for 4,617 yards with a 41/8 TD/INT ratio over 12 games played.

Louisiana Tech redshirt senior QB Ryan Higgins was thoroughly disappointing in Friday's 39-24 loss to Southern Miss, throwing three interceptions and failing to toss a scoring pass. Higgins had thrown at least two touchdown passes in each of his first 11 games, but no such luck on Black Friday. No such luck and then some. Higgins entered this contest having thrown just four interceptions all year long and then proceeded to fall one pick short of matching that total. Despite this dismal performance, the 6-foot-1, 196-pound gunslinger has been magnificent on the whole this season, throwing for 3,706 yards with a 34/7 TD/INT ratio.

Louisiana Tech redshirt senior QB Ryan Higgins completed 17-of-26 passes for 293 yards and four touchdowns in Saturday's 63-35 win over UTSA. Yawn. This was Higgins' fifth game with at least four touchdown passes and his seventh with at least three touchdown passes. For the season as a whole, the 6-foot-1, 196-pound redshirt senior has thrown for 3,460 yards while turning up for a beautiful 34/4 TD/INT ratio over 10 games.