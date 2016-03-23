Keyshawn Johnson Jr. | Wide Receiver Team: Nebraska Cornhuskers Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 195

Nebraska freshman WR Keyshawn Johnson Jr. was cited for marijuana possession. Per the police report, Johnson was cited for allegedly possessing less than an ounce of marijuana (plus paraphernalia) in a residence hall on Friday afternoon. In a released statement, Nebraska said, "Head coach Mike Riley and the athletics department are aware of the incident involving Keyshawn Johnson Jr. We will have no additional comment until we have all information regarding this matter." The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Johnson was a four-star recruit for the 2016 cycle. He is the son of former NFL wideout Keyshawn Johnson. Source: Omaha World-Herald

Four-star WR Keyshawn Johnson Jr. verbally committed to Nebraska. Johnson is the No. 37 receiver in the country. You know his famous father, the No. 1 overall pick in the 1996 NFL draft, but you also know his (less so) famous cousin, Michael Thomas, the former wide receiver at Ohio State who is currently auditioning for NFL teams. Mike Riley's Huskers fended off basically the entire country to land Johnson Jr. He bested Keyshawn Sr.'s alma mater USC, Thomas' alma mater Ohio State and a who's-who list of luminaries consisting of Alabama, Clemson, Florida State, Miami, Tennessee and UCLA, amongst others. Source: NBC's College Football Talk