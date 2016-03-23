Player Page

Keyshawn Johnson Jr. | Wide Receiver

Team: Nebraska Cornhuskers
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 195

Nebraska freshman WR Keyshawn Johnson Jr. was cited for marijuana possession.
Per the police report, Johnson was cited for allegedly possessing less than an ounce of marijuana (plus paraphernalia) in a residence hall on Friday afternoon. In a released statement, Nebraska said, "Head coach Mike Riley and the athletics department are aware of the incident involving Keyshawn Johnson Jr. We will have no additional comment until we have all information regarding this matter." The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Johnson was a four-star recruit for the 2016 cycle. He is the son of former NFL wideout Keyshawn Johnson. Jun 10 - 1:09 PM
Source: Omaha World-Herald
