Player Results
Article Results
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Justin Fields explains choice to decommit
Nebraska WR Johnson cited for marijuana
Navy S Alohi Gilman transfers over to Irish
Kyle Whittingham extended through 2021
Bob Stoops: Not my intention to coach again
Zaire's dad: Relationship with Kelly soured
UCLA picks up Miami grad transfer T Odogwu
DJ: S James may be a faster/more athletic Kam
OSU WR Johnson draws praise from QB, coach
Alabama nets pledge from four-star LB Walker
Oklahoma State shifts CB Richards to FS
Luatua retires, possibly due to concussions
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Jesus floored by Man City teammate
Sanchez is attracting a lot of interest
Ibrahimovic released by Manchester United
Perisic would require United to splurge
Mourinho sets Morata as principal target
Smalling politely rebukes Mourinho's doubts
Man City signs new goalkeeper
Shakespeare named Leicester manager
Costa departure looks imminent
Ex-City stopper looks set to remain in the PL
The Saints summer exodus is about to begin
Injury rules Vardy out of ENG World Cup qual
Keyshawn Johnson Jr. | Wide Receiver
Team:
Nebraska Cornhuskers
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 195
Latest News
Recent News
Nebraska freshman WR Keyshawn Johnson Jr. was cited for marijuana possession.
Per the police report, Johnson was cited for allegedly possessing less than an ounce of marijuana (plus paraphernalia) in a residence hall on Friday afternoon. In a released statement, Nebraska said, "Head coach Mike Riley and the athletics department are aware of the incident involving Keyshawn Johnson Jr. We will have no additional comment until we have all information regarding this matter." The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Johnson was a four-star recruit for the 2016 cycle. He is the son of former NFL wideout Keyshawn Johnson.
Jun 10 - 1:09 PM
Source:
Omaha World-Herald
Four-star WR Keyshawn Johnson Jr. verbally committed to Nebraska.
Johnson is the No. 37 receiver in the country. You know his famous father, the No. 1 overall pick in the 1996 NFL draft, but you also know his (less so) famous cousin, Michael Thomas, the former wide receiver at Ohio State who is currently auditioning for NFL teams. Mike Riley's Huskers fended off basically the entire country to land Johnson Jr. He bested Keyshawn Sr.'s alma mater USC, Thomas' alma mater Ohio State and a who's-who list of luminaries consisting of Alabama, Clemson, Florida State, Miami, Tennessee and UCLA, amongst others.
Wed, Mar 23, 2016 02:30:00 PM
Source:
NBC's College Football Talk
Four-star WR Keyshawn Johnson Jr. tweeted that he would make a public commitment on March 23.
In his tweet, Johnson thanked the coaches who have given him offers as well as his parents, then announced a decision coming on Wednesday, March 23, following that with the label "If anybody cares." We care, young man, we care. The 6-foot-1, 195-pounder has received interest from Alabama, Clemson, Nebraska and USC. It's the latter two schools that offer interesting connections here. Nebraska HC Mike Reiley was the offensive coordinator at USC when Keyshawn Johnson Sr. played ball with the Trojans in the mid-90's. And of course, Johnson Jr. could just follow in his father's footsteps at USC. That's in play, too. He ranks as Rivals' No. 224 overall prospect (No. 37 at receiver).
Thu, Mar 17, 2016 08:40:00 PM
Source:
Keyshawn Johnson Jr. on Twitter
Nebraska WR Johnson cited for marijuana
Jun 10 - 1:09 PM
WR Keyshawn Johnson Jr. pledges to Nebraska
Wed, Mar 23, 2016 02:30:00 PM
Johnson Jr. to announce commitment March 23
Thu, Mar 17, 2016 08:40:00 PM
More Keyshawn Johnson Jr. Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Nebraska Cornhuskers Tickets
Headlines
Press Conference: NFC North
May 23
Josh Norris shares the most important conclusions from each NFC North draft class and how each player will be used with their new team.
