South Carolina freshman QB Jake Bentley completed 32-of-42 passes for 390 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in Thursday's 46-39 overtime loss to South Florida in the Birmingham Bowl.

South Carolina couldn't quite come away with the win in this one, but true frosh Bentley turned in a career day in the lost cause. Both the 390 passing yards and three touchdowns represented his highest tallies of the 2016 season. The 6-foot-4, 212-pounder notched a pair of touchdown tosses in the first half, but more crucially, came up with a pair of scoring drives in the fourth quarter to help the Gamecocks overcome a 29-14 halftime deficit to tie matters at 39-all with just 1:11 remaining in regulation. The fun stopped in overtime, when USF charged hard on fourth down to force Bentley into a game-ending fumble. That was South Carolina's third turnover in the red zone on the afternoon. Loss aside, the 2016 season has been a relatively impressive one for HC Will Muschamp, who inherited a seemingly lost team last winter and turned it into a bowl-eligible program in just one year.