Jake Bentley | Quarterback
Team:
South Carolina Gamecocks
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 212
Latest News
Recent News
South Carolina freshman QB Jake Bentley completed 32-of-42 passes for 390 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in Thursday's 46-39 overtime loss to South Florida in the Birmingham Bowl.
South Carolina couldn't quite come away with the win in this one, but true frosh Bentley turned in a career day in the lost cause. Both the 390 passing yards and three touchdowns represented his highest tallies of the 2016 season. The 6-foot-4, 212-pounder notched a pair of touchdown tosses in the first half, but more crucially, came up with a pair of scoring drives in the fourth quarter to help the Gamecocks overcome a 29-14 halftime deficit to tie matters at 39-all with just 1:11 remaining in regulation. The fun stopped in overtime, when USF charged hard on fourth down to force Bentley into a game-ending fumble. That was South Carolina's third turnover in the red zone on the afternoon. Loss aside, the 2016 season has been a relatively impressive one for HC Will Muschamp, who inherited a seemingly lost team last winter and turned it into a bowl-eligible program in just one year.
Dec 29 - 6:15 PM
Pro Football Focus relays that South Carolina freshman QB Jake Bentley's 60.9% adjusted completion percentage on balls traveling 20-plus yards downfield is best among SEC gunslingers.
In five starts this season, Bentley has thrown for 989 yards with a 6/1 TD/INT ratio. All six of those touchdown passes came over the course of his first three starts of the campaign. The 6-foot-4, 212-pounder will face his toughest test of the season come Saturday's showdown with Clemson.
Nov 22 - 4:53 PM
Source:
PFF College Football on Twitter
South Carolina freshman QB Jake Bentley completed 22-of-28 passes for 254 yards and two touchdowns in Saturday's 31-21 win over Missouri.
Bentley wasn't exactly Pat Mahomes on Saturday, but he did a respectable, efficient job in helping to lead the Gamecocks to their third consecutive victory. Credit to the South Carolina coaching staff for their game plans and to the 6-foot-4, 212-pound freshman for his decision-making -- in three starts, Bentley holds a very encouraging 6/0 TD/INT ratio.
Nov 5 - 10:46 PM
South Carolina freshman QB Jake Bentley will start against Tennessee on Saturday.
Per HC Will Muschamp, Brandon McIlwain will also see playing time in the contest. This all echoes the sentiments that Muschamp began espousing earlier in the practice week. In his first collegiate start, the 6-foot-4, 212-pound Bentley passed for 201 yards and a pair of touchdowns against UMass last weekend. Expect him to see the bulk of passing work in Saturday's contest vs. the Vols, with McIlwain most likely to play in short-yardage and running situations.
Oct 28 - 1:06 PM
Source:
SEC Country
Bentley throws for 390, trio of TD in defeat
Dec 29 - 6:15 PM
Jake Bentley proving adept at throwing deep
Nov 22 - 4:53 PM
Jake Bentley tosses pair of scoring passes
Nov 5 - 10:46 PM
Jake Bentley draws second start for Gamecocks
Oct 28 - 1:06 PM
More Jake Bentley Player News
