Mack Wilson | Linebacker Team: Alabama Crimson Tide Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 235

Alabama sophomore LB Mack Wilson suffered a potential season-ending foot injury in Saturday's 24-10 win over LSU. Wilson (6'1/235) injured his foot in the second quarter and was subsequently carted off to the locker room. There's still some wiggle room in terms of games remaining for the sophomore to return before the end of the season, but initial indications are not of the optimistic variety. Wilson entered the weekend having recorded 21 tackles to go with three interceptions in eight games. Source: Rivals

Texas A&M HC Kevin Sumlin revealed that he has contacted the SEC in regards to a hit by Alabama freshman LB Lyndell Wilson on WR Speedy Noil. Wilson levied a hard hit on Noil during a kick return in the second quarter of Saturday's showdown with the Aggies. No targeting call was made, there, and the play was not reviewed. Alabama HC Nick Saban stepped up to defend the 6-foot-1, 235-pound freshman linebacker, saying, "It was a great hit. I know some people made something about the fact that it was targeting. But it was not an unprotected player. The guy is running with the ball." Even if the SEC does tell Sumlin they messed up the call, it will not have an effect on Wilson's playing status vs. LSU a week from Saturday -- the SEC does not make retroactive calls in situations like this. Source: AL.com

Alabama freshman LB Lyndell Wilson will undergo surgery to repair a torn meniscus in one of his knees. It is the second major medical procedure Wilson has undergone this offseason, following labrum surgery in the spring. 247Sports ranked Wilson as the No. 15 overall prospect in this past recruiting cycle and Rivals had him as the No. 26 player in the country. Wilson may be headed for a redshirt. Source: NBC's College Football Talk