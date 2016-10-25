Player Page

Mack Wilson | Linebacker

Team: Alabama Crimson Tide
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 235

Latest News

Recent News

Alabama sophomore LB Mack Wilson suffered a potential season-ending foot injury in Saturday's 24-10 win over LSU.
Wilson (6'1/235) injured his foot in the second quarter and was subsequently carted off to the locker room. There's still some wiggle room in terms of games remaining for the sophomore to return before the end of the season, but initial indications are not of the optimistic variety. Wilson entered the weekend having recorded 21 tackles to go with three interceptions in eight games. Nov 5 - 12:09 AM
Source: Rivals
More Mack Wilson Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 