Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Mack Wilson | Linebacker
Team:
Alabama Crimson Tide
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 235
Latest News
Recent News
Alabama sophomore LB Mack Wilson suffered a potential season-ending foot injury in Saturday's 24-10 win over LSU.
Wilson (6'1/235) injured his foot in the second quarter and was subsequently carted off to the locker room. There's still some wiggle room in terms of games remaining for the sophomore to return before the end of the season, but initial indications are not of the optimistic variety. Wilson entered the weekend having recorded 21 tackles to go with three interceptions in eight games.
Nov 5 - 12:09 AM
Source:
Rivals
Texas A&M HC Kevin Sumlin revealed that he has contacted the SEC in regards to a hit by Alabama freshman LB Lyndell Wilson on WR Speedy Noil.
Wilson levied a hard hit on Noil during a kick return in the second quarter of Saturday's showdown with the Aggies. No targeting call was made, there, and the play was not reviewed. Alabama HC Nick Saban stepped up to defend the 6-foot-1, 235-pound freshman linebacker, saying, "It was a great hit. I know some people made something about the fact that it was targeting. But it was not an unprotected player. The guy is running with the ball." Even if the SEC does tell Sumlin they messed up the call, it will not have an effect on Wilson's playing status vs. LSU a week from Saturday -- the SEC does not make retroactive calls in situations like this.
Tue, Oct 25, 2016 04:53:00 PM
Source:
AL.com
Alabama freshman LB Lyndell Wilson will undergo surgery to repair a torn meniscus in one of his knees.
It is the second major medical procedure Wilson has undergone this offseason, following labrum surgery in the spring. 247Sports ranked Wilson as the No. 15 overall prospect in this past recruiting cycle and Rivals had him as the No. 26 player in the country. Wilson may be headed for a redshirt.
Wed, Jun 29, 2016 04:38:00 PM
Source:
NBC's College Football Talk
Alabama freshman LB Lyndell Wilson will undergo surgery next week to repair a torn labrum.
Wilson was a five-star recruit for the 2016 cycle and Rivals' No. 26 player in the country. The 6-foot-1, 235-pounder cut through the general injury mysticism generally handed out by college programs in regards to injury and simply tweeted "Torn labrum" followed by a crying emoji. Next week's surgery will likely keep him on the recovery trail for the next three-to-four months.
Thu, Mar 24, 2016 12:26:00 PM
Source:
al.com
Bama LB Wilson (foot) possibly out for season
Nov 5 - 12:09 AM
Texas A&M contacts SEC about Wilson hit
Tue, Oct 25, 2016 04:53:00 PM
Bama 5-star LB Wilson to undergo knee surgery
Wed, Jun 29, 2016 04:38:00 PM
Bama signee LB Wilson to undergo surgery
Thu, Mar 24, 2016 12:26:00 PM
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Rosen
UCL
(1061)
2
B. Love
STA
(993)
3
S. Darnold
USC
(677)
4
J. Kelly
TEN
(647)
5
J. Taylor
WIS
(642)
6
S. Barkley
PSU
(636)
7
B. Mayfield
OK
(633)
8
L. Falk
WAS
(611)
9
S. Frost
UCF
(563)
10
G. Dortch
WF
(542)
College Football Predictions
Nov 3
Fresh off a huge win over Penn State, Ohio State has a potentially tricky road showdown with Iowa in Thor Nystrom's latest batch of ATS picks.
»
Bama LB Wilson (foot) possibly out for season
»
Dion Hamilton (knee) in danger of being lost
»
Alabama holds Guice to 71 yards rushing
»
SMU WR James Proche puts up 7-173-1
»
Laird crushes Beavers with 214 yards rushing
»
Rebs QB Ta'amu throws for quartet of scores
»
Benny Snell turns it up for 176 yards, 3 TD
»
Rudolph nearly keeps up with Mayfield in loss
»
Hill runs for 228 in loss to Sooners
»
Mayfield throws for 598, 5 TDs in Bedlam win
»
James Washington out with ankle injury
»
Brent Stockstill (various) starting vs. UTEP
»
Take on the Rotoworld NFL staff on FanDuel
»
DFS Pros Answer NFL Week 9 Questions
»
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Introducing RotoGrinders Newest MLB Tool - PlateIQ!
»
Follow CollegeFootballTalk
»
Get College Football tickets
»
Rotoworld's $300,000 NFL Championship League
»
Do your own mock draft
