Wilton Speight | Quarterback Team: Michigan Wolverines Age / DOB: (22) / 12/6/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'6' / 217

Latest News Recent News

Michigan redshirt junior QB Wilton Speight has lost around 20 pounds since the Orange Bowl. Speight was sitting at a bulky 254 pounds when he took the field against Florida State at the end of November. Put that closer to 235, now. "That was one of the things coach and I thought I should do. More speed, quicker feet in the pocket. I feel healthier, got a little more pep in my step," Speight said. He is now fully recovered from the collarbone injury -- HC Jim Harbaugh never confirmed it as a break -- which hindered his performance down the stretch during the 2016 campaign. Speight earned third-team All-Big Ten honors this past season after throwing for 2,538 yards (61.6% completions) with an 18/7 TD/INT ratio. Source: Detroit Free Press

Michigan redshirt junior QB Wilton Speight enters the offseason as starter, but he will have to compete for his job in 2017. That means that Speight and John O'Korn will once again do battle in practice. "(O'Korn) pushes me every day to be better. I know Brandon (Peters) will, too, this offseason," Speight said last month. The 6-foot-6, 243-pound Speight threw for 2,538 yards and an 18/7 TD/INT rate on a completion rate of 61.6 percent this past season. Source: MLive

Michigan redshirt sophomore QB Wilton Speight (collarbone) went 23-of-36 for 219 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in Saturday's 30-27 double-overtime loss to Ohio State. Speight was able to make it through the entire instant classic after a quick recovery from a collarbone injury. He wasn't perfect, however, turning the ball over three times, including a head-scratching pick-six to Malik Hooker up 3-0 with about four minutes left in the second quarter. The Wolverines, who head into bowl season 10-2, have not won at Ohio State in 5,852 days.