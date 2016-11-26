Player Page

Wilton Speight | Quarterback

Team: Michigan Wolverines
Age / DOB:  (22) / 12/6/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 217

Michigan redshirt junior QB Wilton Speight has lost around 20 pounds since the Orange Bowl.
Speight was sitting at a bulky 254 pounds when he took the field against Florida State at the end of November. Put that closer to 235, now. "That was one of the things coach and I thought I should do. More speed, quicker feet in the pocket. I feel healthier, got a little more pep in my step," Speight said. He is now fully recovered from the collarbone injury -- HC Jim Harbaugh never confirmed it as a break -- which hindered his performance down the stretch during the 2016 campaign. Speight earned third-team All-Big Ten honors this past season after throwing for 2,538 yards (61.6% completions) with an 18/7 TD/INT ratio. Mar 25 - 12:39 PM
Source: Detroit Free Press
