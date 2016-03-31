Player Page

Shawn Watson | Center

Team: Pittsburgh Panthers
Age / DOB:  (57) / 9/21/1959

Pitt hired Indiana QB coach Shawn Watson to serve as offensive coordinator.
Watson has extensive experience as an offensive coordinator, having previously served in that capacity with Texas (2014-2015), Louisville (2012), Nebraska (2007-2010) and Colorado (2000-2005). Pitt brings him in to fill the vacancy left by Matt Canada's departure to LSU. "As a football coach," said HC Pat Narduzzi, "he is extremely knowledgeable, an excellent recruiter and will be a tremendous strength in the quarterback room and offensive staff room." Feb 2 - 6:10 PM
Source: pittsburghpanthers.com
