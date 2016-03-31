Shawn Watson | Center

Watson has extensive experience as an offensive coordinator, having previously served in that capacity with Texas (2014-2015), Louisville (2012), Nebraska (2007-2010) and Colorado (2000-2005). Pitt brings him in to fill the vacancy left by Matt Canada's departure to LSU. "As a football coach," said HC Pat Narduzzi, "he is extremely knowledgeable, an excellent recruiter and will be a tremendous strength in the quarterback room and offensive staff room."

Indiana hired former Texas OC Shawn Watson to serve as a offensive quality control coach.

Watson has 34 years of coaching experience as an assistant. He served as Texas' offensive coordinator these past two seasons, though early in the 2015 campaign he found his full play-calling duties wrested away by HC Charlie Strong. In addition to his work with the Longhorns, Watson has also spent time at Louisville, Nebraska and Colorado. In a statement, Indiana HC Kevin Wilson said, "Shawn brings a strong pedigree as a former head coach and a coordinator at the highest level. The timing is perfect for him, and we are happy to add a big-time coach."