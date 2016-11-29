Chris Jones | Cornerback Team: Nebraska Cornhuskers Age / DOB: (21) / 8/13/1995 Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 185

Nebraska senior CB Chris Jones underwent surgery to repair the meniscus in his left knee. Jones (6'0/185) weighed declaring for the NFL draft last November before ultimately opting to return to the Cornhuskers for one more go-round. He registered 37 tackles (3.0 for loss), 10 passes defended and three interceptions during the past campaign. This surgery could end up costing him upwards of six months, though an exact timetable for his recovery has not yet been laid out. Eric Lee Jr. and Dicaprio Bootle are two names to watch in August camp as the Huskers attempt to cobble together their now-wounded rotation. Source: Sean Callahan on Twitter

Nebraska junior CB Chris Jones will return for his senior season in 2017. Jones had the option of declaring for this spring's draft. That won't be happening barring a change of heart. The 6-foot, 185-pound junior tweeted that the Cornhuskers have "unfinished business." In 11 games this season, he has logged 33 tackles (3.0 for loss), a sack, three interceptions (one returned for touchdown) and nine passes defended. Source: Chris Jones on Twitter