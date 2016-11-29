Player Page

Chris Jones | Cornerback

Team: Nebraska Cornhuskers
Age / DOB:  (21) / 8/13/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 185

Nebraska senior CB Chris Jones underwent surgery to repair the meniscus in his left knee.
Jones (6'0/185) weighed declaring for the NFL draft last November before ultimately opting to return to the Cornhuskers for one more go-round. He registered 37 tackles (3.0 for loss), 10 passes defended and three interceptions during the past campaign. This surgery could end up costing him upwards of six months, though an exact timetable for his recovery has not yet been laid out. Eric Lee Jr. and Dicaprio Bootle are two names to watch in August camp as the Huskers attempt to cobble together their now-wounded rotation. Jul 15 - 3:49 PM
Source: Sean Callahan on Twitter
