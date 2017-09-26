Player Page

Kasim Hill | Quarterback

Team: Maryland Terrapins
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 215

Maryland freshman QB Kasim Hill (ACL) will miss the remainder of the season.
Hill was carted off the field after suffering an ACL tear during Saturday's game against Central Florida. This is a devastating turn of event for the Terps, who had already lost Week 1 starter Tyrell Pigrome to a torn ACL in the opener against Texas. Max Bortenschlager replaced Hill on Saturday and will likely start Saturday against Minnesota. Sep 26 - 2:57 PM
Source: Washington Post
