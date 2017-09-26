Kasim Hill | Quarterback Team: Maryland Terrapins Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 215

Latest News Recent News

Maryland freshman QB Kasim Hill (ACL) will miss the remainder of the season. Hill was carted off the field after suffering an ACL tear during Saturday's game against Central Florida. This is a devastating turn of event for the Terps, who had already lost Week 1 starter Tyrell Pigrome to a torn ACL in the opener against Texas. Max Bortenschlager replaced Hill on Saturday and will likely start Saturday against Minnesota. Source: Washington Post

Maryland freshman QB Kasim Hill was carted off the field in the first quarter of Saturday's game against UCF. Hill was unable to put any weight on his right leg as he was helped to the sideline, after which he was carted off for evaluation. Max Bortenschlager subsequently took over for the freshman at signal-caller. We'll pass along updates as they become available. Source: Roman Stubbs on Twitter

Maryland freshman QB Kasim Hill completed 13 of 16 attempts for 163 yards and two touchdowns in the school's 63-17 win over Towson on Saturday. This was Hill's first extended time as the top quarterback after Tyrrell Pigrome went down with a knee injury. Hill added another 41 yards on the ground. Maryland has an off week before facing UCF, giving Hill a bit more time to get comfortable in his new role.