Austin Allen | Quarterback Team: Arkansas Razorbacks Age / DOB: (22) / 8/21/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 216

Latest News Recent News

Arkansas redshirt junior QB Austin Allen completed 18-of-31 passes for 278 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions in Thursday's 35-24 loss to Virginia Tech in the Belk Bowl. Hide the children. Just hide all of the children. Because this one turned into an R-rated horror movie in the second half. Arkansas jumped out to a 24-0 halftime advantage, with Allen firing off a pair of scoring passes. That seemed a comfortable enough margin, at least until the second half actually got underway. The Razorbacks would not score a touchdown in the second half and Allen threw multiple ill-advised picks to give the Hokies short fields and cut out a bit of the work from their comeback effort. They ultimately outscored HC Bret Bielema's boys 35-0 after the break. Thursday's loss was a fitting cap to a strange season for the Razorbacks, who finished out with a 7-6 record after opening the campaign at 4-1. Allen, himself, had his share of statistical moments in this lost season, throwing for 3,430 yards with a 25/15 TD/INT ratio over the course of 13 games played.

Arkansas redshirt junior QB Austin Allen completed 24-of-29 passes for 348 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions in Friday's 28-24 loss to Missouri. Allen finished out with an impressive enough yardage total, but this was something of a sour note for the Razorbacks to end the regular season on. They jumped out to a 24-7 halftime advantage only to post scoreboard goose eggs in the third and fourth quarters. All the while, Missouri mounted an ultimately-successful second-half comeback. For his part, Allen is closing the year with a streak of interception-filled performances. He opened the season by posting a phenomenal 12/2 TD/INT ratio over his first five games. His last seven contests have seen him post an 11/10 mark. He has thrown at least one interception in six of his last seven games.

Arkansas redshirt junior QB Austin Allen completed 15-of-31 passes for 210 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. Allen started out the season on fire, throwing at least two touchdown passes in each of his first seven games. Things haven't gone so smoothly of late, though, as Allen has put up a 2/4 TD/INT ratio over his last three games. Surprise, surprise, those three games came against the steel trap defenses of Alabama, Florida and now LSU. He will try to finish up the season on a strong note against Mississippi State and Missouri over the next two weekends.