Austin Allen | Quarterback

Team: Arkansas Razorbacks
Age / DOB:  (22) / 8/21/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 216

Arkansas redshirt junior QB Austin Allen completed 18-of-31 passes for 278 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions in Thursday's 35-24 loss to Virginia Tech in the Belk Bowl.
Hide the children. Just hide all of the children. Because this one turned into an R-rated horror movie in the second half. Arkansas jumped out to a 24-0 halftime advantage, with Allen firing off a pair of scoring passes. That seemed a comfortable enough margin, at least until the second half actually got underway. The Razorbacks would not score a touchdown in the second half and Allen threw multiple ill-advised picks to give the Hokies short fields and cut out a bit of the work from their comeback effort. They ultimately outscored HC Bret Bielema's boys 35-0 after the break. Thursday's loss was a fitting cap to a strange season for the Razorbacks, who finished out with a 7-6 record after opening the campaign at 4-1. Allen, himself, had his share of statistical moments in this lost season, throwing for 3,430 yards with a 25/15 TD/INT ratio over the course of 13 games played. Dec 29 - 9:39 PM
