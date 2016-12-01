Player Page

LaQuvionte Gonzalez | Wide Receiver

Team: Kansas Jayhawks
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 175

Kansas dismissed senior WR LaQuvionte Gonzalez for an unspecified violation of team rules.
This is a tough blow for the Jayhawks, who have high hopes for their revamped Air Raid attack under new OC Doug Meacham. Gonzalez caught 62 passes for 729 yards and three touchdowns last fall as a worthy second banana to Steven Sims Jr. He also averaged 21.5 yards a kick return and scored one touchdown on special teams. Gonzalez's departure puts more pressure on Sims (72 receptions, 859 yards, seven touchdowns), and it provides a huge opportunity for former Alabama sophomore WR Daylon Charlot. Chase Harrell, Ryan Schadler, Jeremiah Booker, Tyler Patrick and Bobby Hartzog Jr. are the returners who will vie for playing time behind them. JUCO signee Kerr Johnson Jr. and true freshmen Quan Hampton, Kenyon Tabor, Takulve Williams and Travis Jordan are also in the mix. Jul 31 - 1:50 PM
Source: KU Sports
