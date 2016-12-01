LaQuvionte Gonzalez | Wide Receiver Team: Kansas Jayhawks Ht / Wt: 5'10' / 175

Kansas dismissed senior WR LaQuvionte Gonzalez for an unspecified violation of team rules. This is a tough blow for the Jayhawks, who have high hopes for their revamped Air Raid attack under new OC Doug Meacham. Gonzalez caught 62 passes for 729 yards and three touchdowns last fall as a worthy second banana to Steven Sims Jr. He also averaged 21.5 yards a kick return and scored one touchdown on special teams. Gonzalez's departure puts more pressure on Sims (72 receptions, 859 yards, seven touchdowns), and it provides a huge opportunity for former Alabama sophomore WR Daylon Charlot. Chase Harrell, Ryan Schadler, Jeremiah Booker, Tyler Patrick and Bobby Hartzog Jr. are the returners who will vie for playing time behind them. JUCO signee Kerr Johnson Jr. and true freshmen Quan Hampton, Kenyon Tabor, Takulve Williams and Travis Jordan are also in the mix. Source: KU Sports

Kansas junior WR LaQuvionte Gonzalez recorded five receptions for 127 yards and a touchdown in last Saturday's loss to Kansas State. In his first season in Lawrence after transferring over from Texas A&M, Gonzalez had three 100-yard receiving games, finishing with a solid 62-729-3 line. While the Jayhawks are still making up ground in the Big 12 talent divide, they boast a great receiving duo in Gonzalez and Steven Sims Jr.

Kansas junior WR LaQuvionte Gonzalez recorded six catches for 106 yards and a score in Saturday's loss to Oklahoma State. One of the most talented players on the roster, Gonzalez, a former Texas A&M Aggie, is oft targeted. That's the good news, and the reason he has 42 catches. The bad news is that Kansas' offense stinks, so the explosive Gonzalez has been held to 484 yards and two scores. Kansas gets an Oklahoma secondary that just got lit up in record proportions by Pat Mahomes next week.