Auden Tate | Wide Receiver Team: Florida State Seminoles Age / DOB: (20) / 2/3/1997 Ht / Wt: 6'5' / 218

FSU junior WR Auden Tate (shoulder) is warming up in advance of Saturday's game against Wake Forest. Tate suffered a separated AC joint in his right shoulder in last weekend's loss to NC State. He put in two practices during the week, though, and looks to be ready to roll on Saturday barring a setback in warmups. Source: Orlando Sentinel-FSU on Twitter

Florida State HC Jimbo Fisher expects to have junior WR Auden Tate (shoulder) available against Wake Forest on Saturday. Tate is recovering from a separated AC joint in his right shoulder, but he was able to get two practices in, and the Seminoles' leading receiver looks like a go against the Demon Deacon defense. Source: Associated Press

FSU junior WR Auden Tate (shoulder) is likely to play on Saturday against Wake Forest. Tate has been called day-to-day approximately 327 times by Florida State coach Jimbo Fisher this week, but it looks like the junior will get a chance to play. He was exceptional last week against NC State, catching nine passes for 138 years and a touchdown. Source: Safid Deen on Twitter