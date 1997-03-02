Player Page

Auden Tate | Wide Receiver

Team: Florida State Seminoles
Age / DOB:  (20) / 2/3/1997
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 218

FSU junior WR Auden Tate (shoulder) is warming up in advance of Saturday's game against Wake Forest.
Tate suffered a separated AC joint in his right shoulder in last weekend's loss to NC State. He put in two practices during the week, though, and looks to be ready to roll on Saturday barring a setback in warmups. Sep 30 - 2:59 PM
Source: Orlando Sentinel-FSU on Twitter
