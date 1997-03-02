Auden Tate | Wide Receiver

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Mock Drafts
Rankings
Team Needs
Draft Order
Team-by-Team Picks
Podcasts
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Tanakkkkkkkkkkkkkkka
Sep 30
Dose: Stanton One Away From 60
Sep 29
Podcast: Early Look at 2018
Sep 29
Waiver Wired: Chacin a Dream
Sep 28
Daily Dose: Twin Killers
Sep 28
The Final Sprint
Sep 27
Notes: Middling Mazara
Sep 27
Dose: Last Of Lucas
Sep 27
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Indians activate Michael Brantley from DL
Dustin Pedroia scratched from Red Sox lineup
CC Sabathia to start for Yankees on Saturday
Trout hits 200th, 201st homers in victory
Strasburg dominates Pirates for 15th win
Zimmerman has two-homer night vs. PIT
Bregman homers, drives in three vs. Red Sox
Trevor Bauer cruises past ChiSox to win 17th
Harvey struggles, finishes year with 6.70 ERA
Jean Segura (finger) back in Mariners' lineup
Sal Perez (groin) ruled out through Saturday
Chris Taylor (knee) expects to return Sat.
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Weather: Week 4 Forecasts
Sep 30
Injury Report: Week 4
Sep 29
Week 4 Rankings
Sep 29
Roundtable: Slow Starters
Sep 29
Silva's Week 4 Matchups
Sep 29
Dose: GB Limps To TNF Win
Sep 29
Week 4 Start 'Em or Sit 'Em
Sep 28
Matchup: Bears @ Packers
Sep 28
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Chiefs LT Eric Fisher 'up in the air' for MNF
Rob Kelley listed as questionable for Week 4
Crowder (hamstring) questionable for MNF
Jordan Reed listed as questionable for Week 4
Report: Montgomery injury may not be serious
Julio Jones (back) removed from injury report
Report: Myles Garrett targeting Week 5 return
Carlos Hyde: game-time decision for Week 4
Jalen Richard (calf) taken off injury report
Arians: WR John Brown to play against 49ers
Cardinals lose Mike Iupati to injured reserve
Melvin Gordon upgraded to full practice
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NBA Preseason DFS Podcast
Sep 30
Dominate Your Draft
Sep 30
Preseason News Recap Podcast
Sep 29
The Rookie Hype
Sep 29
Western Conference Sleepers
Sep 27
Risers & Fallers: Guards
Sep 26
10 Things Doc's excited about
Sep 25
Eastern Conference Sleepers
Sep 24
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Dante Cunningham dealing with hip flexor
Josh Jackson plays power forward in scrimmage
Watson: Alex Len taking a major step forward
Allen Crabbe (ankle) out of the walking boot
Tim Frazier (groin) unlikely to play Monday
LeBron James won't scrimmage on Monday
Pau Gasol drops 10 pounds this offseason
Rudy Gay (Achilles) looks good in scrimmage
Kawhi Leonard (quad) likely to miss preseason
Jackson (knee) gets in full-contact practice
Muscle Watch: Malachi Richardson Edition
Glenn Robinson III (ankle) out for two months
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Podcast: Capitals Preview
Sep 30
Pod: Golden Knights Preview
Sep 29
We're Back!!
Sep 29
Camp Notebook East
Sep 28
Podcast: Canucks Preview
Sep 28
Camp Notebook West
Sep 27
Podcast: Maple Leafs Preview
Sep 27
Draft Day is Upon Us!
Sep 26
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Zacha to play alongside Hall and Palmieri
Nolan Patrick likely the number 2 center
Adam Henrique could see third line time
Report: Jaromir Jagr talking to 3 NHL teams
Zetterberg to make preseason debut on FRI
Sens sign Anderson to two-year, $9.5M deal
Claude Giroux impresses as a left winger
Zach Parise uncertain for season opener
Erik Karlsson unsure about status for opener
Robby Fabbri (knee) will miss all of 2017-18
NHL changes rule for challenging offsides
Buffalo claims Jordan Nolan off waivers
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
DFS: Dover (Summer)
Sep 29
Chasing Dover (Fall)
Sep 28
Caps After New Hampshire (Fall
Sep 26
Wrapup: Loudon NH, Kentucky
Sep 24
Update: New Hampshire
Sep 23
DFS: New Hampshire (Summer)
Sep 22
Chasing New Hampshire (Fall)
Sep 20
Caps After Chicagoland
Sep 19
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Kyle Busch quickest in Dover Happy Hour
Crafton: Top 10 laps in last Truck practice
Grala fastest in final Vegas truck practice
Chase Elliott fastest in Dover Happy Hour
Contreras Jr. leads Peak Mexico Practice 1
Goodale tops Stafford practice speed charts
Jay Beasley: K&N Pro Series East finale
Gragson has top 10 laps in NCWTS Practice 1
DNF for Collin Cabre in KNPSE season finale
Johnny Sauter leads Vegas Truck Practice 1
Tyler Dippel: K&N Pro Series East finale
Byron on pole for XFINITY race in Dover
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Web Rankings: Grading The 25
Sep 29
Expert Picks: British Masters
Sep 26
Presidents Cup Preview
Sep 26
Schauffele wins at East Lake
Sep 25
British Masters Preview
Sep 25
Expert Picks: East Lake
Sep 19
TOUR Championship Preview
Sep 19
Leishman wins BMW wire-to-wire
Sep 18
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Karlsson claims 54-hole British Masters lead
USA dominating Internationals 11.5 to 2.5
Spieth, Reed kickoff Day 3 with 4-and-3 win
United States cruising (8-to-2) after Day Two
Thomas and Fowler improve to 2-0 on the week
Chappell and Hoffman shine in team debut
Garcia among notables to miss Close House cut
Westwood making home advantage tell, T2 at BM
Hatton hangs up 36-hole target at Close House
Team USA leads 3.5 to 1.5 after Day One
Saunders stamps a 12-under 59 in Web finale
Fowler & Thomas draw first blood for the U.S.
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Week 5 CFB ATS Predictions
Sep 28
Match-ups Mixer: Week 5
Sep 24
Week 4 ATS Predictions
Sep 21
Match-ups Mixer: Week 4
Sep 17
Week 3 ATS Predictions
Sep 14
Match-ups Mixer: Week 3
Sep 10
Week 2 CFB ATS Predictions
Sep 7
Match-ups Mixer: Week 2
Sep 4
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Auden Tate (shoulder) warming up vs. Wake
QB Del Rio leaves Saturday's game vs. Vandy
Houston star DL Ed Oliver sidelined (knee)
Houston benches Allen, turns to Postma at QB
Badgers TE Fumagalli out against NU (leg)
Stanford to start K.J. Costello at QB vs ASU
Missouri loses starting WR Dimetrios Mason
Morrow scores twice for Cougars in win
Darnold ineffective in loss to Wazzu.
Lee throws for three scores in 28-6 route
Walton picks up 130 yards, but leaves early
Neuheisel: Rosen is ahead of Darnold at QB
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 7
Sep 30
Daily Fantasy Soccer: Week 7
Sep 29
Late Fitness Check GW7
Sep 29
Stag's Take - Gameweek 7
Sep 28
Sean's Super Subs - Week 7
Sep 28
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW7
Sep 28
AM's Perfect XI - Week 7
Sep 27
The Bargain Hunter - Week 7
Sep 26
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Kane brace as Spurs cruise past Terriers, 0-4
Richarlison rescues a late road point
De Bruyne haunts Chelsea again in City win
Morata leaves City loss with hamstring injury
West Ham sneaks by Swansea thanks to Sakho
Terriers no match for high-flying Spurs, 0-4
Palace fear the worst against in-form United
Fellaini hits a double to down Palace
Crouch grabs late winner for Stoke City
Floundering Palace throttled by United
Goalless draw between the Cherries and Foxes
Koscielny could miss out due to injury
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Auden Tate | Wide Receiver
Team:
Florida State Seminoles
Age / DOB:
(
20
) / 2/3/1997
Ht / Wt:
6'5' / 218
Latest News
Recent News
FSU junior WR Auden Tate (shoulder) is warming up in advance of Saturday's game against Wake Forest.
Tate suffered a separated AC joint in his right shoulder in last weekend's loss to NC State. He put in two practices during the week, though, and looks to be ready to roll on Saturday barring a setback in warmups.
Sep 30 - 2:59 PM
Source:
Orlando Sentinel-FSU on Twitter
Florida State HC Jimbo Fisher expects to have junior WR Auden Tate (shoulder) available against Wake Forest on Saturday.
Tate is recovering from a separated AC joint in his right shoulder, but he was able to get two practices in, and the Seminoles' leading receiver looks like a go against the Demon Deacon defense.
Sep 29 - 8:03 PM
Source:
Associated Press
FSU junior WR Auden Tate (shoulder) is likely to play on Saturday against Wake Forest.
Tate has been called day-to-day approximately 327 times by Florida State coach Jimbo Fisher this week, but it looks like the junior will get a chance to play. He was exceptional last week against NC State, catching nine passes for 138 years and a touchdown.
Sep 28 - 9:23 PM
Source:
Safid Deen on Twitter
FSU junior WR Auden Tate (shoulder) is still considered day-to-day.
Florida State Jimbo Fisher still had no update other than those three magic words on Wednesday. We should have more information on Thursday.
Sep 27 - 2:17 PM
Source:
Andrew Miller on Twitter
Auden Tate (shoulder) warming up vs. Wake
Sep 30 - 2:59 PM
Fisher expects to have Tate play against Wake
Sep 29 - 8:03 PM
Tate (shoulder) likely to play against Wake
Sep 28 - 9:23 PM
Tate still day to day for Seminoles
Sep 27 - 2:17 PM
More Auden Tate Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
S. Barkley
PSU
(1148)
2
J. Rosen
UCL
(688)
3
S. Buechele
TX
(610)
4
S. Darnold
USC
(575)
5
D. Guice
LSU
(546)
6
A. Brown
MS
(507)
7
J. Allen
WY
(473)
8
D. Burnett
USC
(470)
9
W. Speight
MCH
(459)
10
C. McClatcher
WA
(437)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Florida State Seminoles Tickets
Headlines
Week 5 CFB ATS Predictions
Sep 28
Sam Darnold and the Trojans are on upset alert for their trip to Pullman as Thor Nystrom makes his ATS picks for Week 5.
More NFL Draft Columns
»
Week 5 CFB ATS Predictions
Sep 28
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 5
Sep 24
»
Week 4 ATS Predictions
Sep 21
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 4
Sep 17
»
Week 3 ATS Predictions
Sep 14
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 3
Sep 10
»
Week 2 CFB ATS Predictions
Sep 7
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 2
Sep 4
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Auden Tate (shoulder) warming up vs. Wake
»
QB Del Rio leaves Saturday's game vs. Vandy
»
Houston star DL Ed Oliver sidelined (knee)
»
Houston benches Allen, turns to Postma at QB
»
Badgers TE Fumagalli out against NU (leg)
»
Stanford to start K.J. Costello at QB vs ASU
»
Missouri loses starting WR Dimetrios Mason
»
Morrow scores twice for Cougars in win
»
Darnold ineffective in loss to Wazzu.
»
Lee throws for three scores in 28-6 route
»
Walton picks up 130 yards, but leaves early
»
Neuheisel: Rosen is ahead of Darnold at QB
NFL Draft Links
»
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Introducing RotoGrinders Newest MLB Tool - PlateIQ!
»
Follow CollegeFootballTalk
»
Get College Football tickets
»
Rotoworld's $300,000 NFL Championship League
»
Do your own mock draft
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved