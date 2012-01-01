Mark Walton | Running Back Team: Miami (FL) Hurricanes Ht / Wt: 5'9' / 195

Miami junior RB Mark Walton (ankle) rushed for 204 yards and a touchdown on just 11 carries in Saturday's 52-30 win over Toledo. An odd -- if spectacular -- game for Walton, who sat out a chunk of it after rolling his ankle in the first half. No matter, as he would return in the second half to continue his personal demolition of the Rockets. Walton averaged a meaty 18.54 YPC in the win and ripped off a 44-yard touchdown run to open the game's scoring a few minutes into the first quarter. Miami has played just two games this season, but Walton is already up to 352 yards rushing on the year. He'll try to keep it going against Duke next Friday.

Miami junior RB Mark Walton (ankle) returned in the second half of Saturday's game against Toledo. Walton was injured in the first half and it looked like he might not return to the contest, but he was ultimately able to make a triumphant comeback after being checked out in the locker room. Source: Canes FB News on Twitter

Miami junior RB Mark Walton (ankle) remained in the locker room to start the second half of Saturday's game against Toledo. Walton exited in the first half and has yet to take a carry in the second half. There had been some hope that the junior might be able to play after halftime, but that's looking somewhat unlikely at this juncture. Travis Homer will likely finish out the game in Walton's absence.