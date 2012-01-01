Player Page

Mark Walton | Running Back

Team: Miami (FL) Hurricanes
Ht / Wt:  5'9' / 195

Miami junior RB Mark Walton (ankle) rushed for 204 yards and a touchdown on just 11 carries in Saturday's 52-30 win over Toledo.
An odd -- if spectacular -- game for Walton, who sat out a chunk of it after rolling his ankle in the first half. No matter, as he would return in the second half to continue his personal demolition of the Rockets. Walton averaged a meaty 18.54 YPC in the win and ripped off a 44-yard touchdown run to open the game's scoring a few minutes into the first quarter. Miami has played just two games this season, but Walton is already up to 352 yards rushing on the year. He'll try to keep it going against Duke next Friday. Sep 23 - 8:14 PM
