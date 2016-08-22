Player Page

Tyjon Lindsey | Wide Receiver

Team: High School Players
Ht / Wt:  5'9' / 175

Ohio State four-star 2017 verbal WR commit Tyjon Lindsey has reopened his recruitment.
Lindsey initially committed to Ohio State in late August, but he opted to take a step back in order to reassess his options on Wednesday. The Buckeyes, of course, are essentially The Blob in recruiting and one de-commitment does little to effect the overall shape of their class. Following the 5-foot-9, 175-pounder's decommitment, both Penn State and Michigan State jumped to throw him fresh offers. He was seriously considering Nebraska at the time of his Ohio State pledge, making the Cornhuskers a program to watch as the wideout adjusts his focus. Scout.com ranks Lindsey as the No. 47 overall prospect in the 2017 class. Jan 12 - 5:34 PM
