Tyjon Lindsey | Wide Receiver
Ht / Wt: 5'9' / 175

Ohio State four-star 2017 verbal WR commit Tyjon Lindsey has reopened his recruitment. Lindsey initially committed to Ohio State in late August, but he opted to take a step back in order to reassess his options on Wednesday. The Buckeyes, of course, are essentially The Blob in recruiting and one de-commitment does little to effect the overall shape of their class. Following the 5-foot-9, 175-pounder's decommitment, both Penn State and Michigan State jumped to throw him fresh offers. He was seriously considering Nebraska at the time of his Ohio State pledge, making the Cornhuskers a program to watch as the wideout adjusts his focus. Scout.com ranks Lindsey as the No. 47 overall prospect in the 2017 class. Source: Tyjon Lindsey on Twitter

Ohio State received a verbal commitment from five-star 2017 WR Tyjon Lindsey. If you read the tea leaves, this was a relatively easy commitment to see building. Lindsey recently called his unofficial visit to Ohio State "perfect" due to his comfort level on campus. And five-star QB Tate Martell -- a former teammate -- is already committed to the Buckeye cause, giving them something of a natural edge for the 5-foot-9, 175-pounder's pledge. Lindsey ranks as Rivals' No. 29 overall prospect for the 2017 cycle. The Buckeyes also earned a commitment from fellow five-star WR Trevon Grimes on Monday, making this a banner day for HC Urban Meyer's now-monstrous 2017 recruiting class. Source: cleveland.com

Uncommitted five-star 2017 WR Tyjon Lindsey said that his unofficial visit to Ohio State last weekend was "perfect." Ohio State impressed the 5-foot-9, 175-pounder during his camp visit, leading him to say that he "felt at home" with the Buckeyes. Recruits are somewhat naturally prone to gushing coming off of any visit -- rare is the player who says "it just didn't do much for me" -- but Ohio State should be considered a legitimate threat for Lindsey's commitment. A prime factor here is the prior commitment of five-star QB Tate Martell. Lindsey and Martell are tight friends, to the point where the former stayed with the latter's family in Las Vegas back when he attended Las Vegas Bishop Gorman. Nebraska is another strong contender, here, as Lindsey has built up a relationship with WR coach Keith Williams. Source: Rivals