Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Mock Drafts
Rankings
Team Needs
Draft Order
Team-by-Team Picks
Podcasts
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Encarnacion Under The Tree
Dec 23
2017 Category Sleepers: ERA
Dec 21
Phillies Bet On Buchholz
Dec 21
Familia Facing Suspension?
Dec 19
Dodgers A Dozier Fit?
Dec 16
Back in Blue: Stars Stay in LA
Dec 14
2017 Category Sleepers: SO
Dec 14
Winter Meetings Prospect Haul
Dec 9
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Bautista willing to consider one-year deal
Giants ink Michael Morse to minor league deal
'Good chance' Josh Hamilton re-signs with TEX
Turner's contract with Dodgers now official
Angels sign Ben Revere to one-year deal
'Strong possibility' Rangers sign Mike Napoli
Encarnacion turned down bigger offer from A's
A's sign Cuban righty Norge Ruiz for $2M
Inciarte, Braves ink five-year, $30.525M deal
Indians land Encarnacion for three yrs, $60M
Ben Revere close to signing with new team
Felix Hernandez to make VWL debut Thurs.
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Weather: Week 16 Forecasts
Dec 24
Week 16 Rankings
Dec 23
Injury Report: Week 16
Dec 23
Roundtable: Hits and Misses
Dec 23
Silva's Week 16 Matchups
Dec 23
Week 16 NFL Chat
Dec 23
Dose: Eagles Top Giants on TNF
Dec 23
Week 16 Start 'Em or Sit 'Em
Dec 22
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Report: Michael Floyd will be active Week 16
Report: Bills yet to make decision on Rex
Rams looking at 'lower-profile' HC candidates
Report: Sean Payton 'monitoring' Rams job
Brandon Marshall expected to play vs Patriots
Bengals not 'so sure' A.J. Green will play
Lamar Miller (ankle) 'iffy at best' for Wk 16
Report: Jordan Reed ruled out for Week 16
Saints shut CB Delvin Breaux down for season
Todd Bowles could miss Week 16 with illness
Raiders activate DE Edwards from IR/recall
Rivera has yet to decide on Kuechly's status
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Freaky Friday
Dec 24
Mailbag: Noel, Noel
Dec 23
NBA DFS Podcast for Dec. 23
Dec 23
Stew: The Way of the Dragic
Dec 23
Dose: CP3 Tweaks Hamstring
Dec 23
Roundtable: Biggest Surprises
Dec 22
Dose: 3 is the magic number
Dec 22
Home vs. Away: Fantasy Splits
Dec 21
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
DeAndre Jordan pulls down 17 boards in loss
Dirk Nowitzki scores 17 points in 15 minutes
Damian Lillard sprains his left ankle Friday
Devin Booker scores 23 points with six dimes
Patty Mills scores 23 in win over Blazers
Hack The Process: Chriss w/ 5 fouls in 7 mins
Joel Embiid scores 27 points in loss at PHX
Kyle Lowry scores season-high 36 points
Zach LaVine's 40 points not enough for Wolves
Anthony Davis racks up 23 & 22 w/ four blocks
Tim Frazier gets second-half DNP on Friday
Anthony Tolliver scores 17 points w/ 5 treys
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
CBJ atop NHL, win streak at 12
Dec 24
A 100 Year Celebration
Dec 23
Jackets win streak reaches 11
Dec 23
Fantasy Nuggets Week 11
Dec 22
Ding Dong the Streak is Dead
Dec 22
LIve Fantasy Hockey Chat
Dec 21
Do Something: NHL Strugglers
Dec 21
Jagr ties Messier in points
Dec 21
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Jeff Carter stays hot in OT loss to Dallas
Esa Lindell scores in OT to sink Los Angeles
Nathan MacKinnon scores OT winner vs. CHI
Justin Faulk scores 1G, 1A in OT win over BOS
Jared Coreau gets first NHL win on Friday
Bobrovsky helps Jackets win 12th in a row
John Carlson scores two goals in win over TB
Sidney Crosby scores in third straight game
Charlie Coyle picks up 4 pts in win over NYR
Ryan Strome scores 1G, 1A in win over BUF
No more waiting, it's Anton Rodin time
Semyon Varlamov (groin) is out Friday night
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
11. Martin Truex Jr.
Dec 22
Countdown to the 500: 67 days
Dec 20
Short Flat Tracks
Dec 18
12. Carl Edwards
Dec 15
Look Ahead: Daytona in 74 days
Dec 13
13. Kasey Kahne
Dec 12
14. Kurt Busch
Dec 9
2017 Daytona 500 in 80 days
Dec 7
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Brad Smith: 6th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Myers final So. Mod Champ
Myatt Snider in KBM #51 truck for eight races
Harrison Burton to compete in six truck races
Praytor: 5th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Truex Jr. named EMPA Driver of the Year
Josh Williams: 4th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Todd Gilliland
Kurzejewski: 3rd in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Tom Hessert: 2nd in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Doug Coby builds a legacy
Champion's Profile: Justin Haley finds groove
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Top 125: 2016-17 Volume II
Dec 23
Meet the Graduates
Dec 23
Year in Review: ShotLink Style
Dec 15
UBS Hong Kong Open Preview
Dec 5
Hughes overtime winner at RSM
Nov 28
Alfred Dunhill Preview
Nov 28
Australian PGA Preview
Nov 28
Expert Picks: The RSM Classic
Nov 15
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Mickelson (hernia) recovers over the holidays
Brazel birdies 72nd in HK; has first Euro win
Top-ranked Reed returning to Hong Kong Open
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 19-24
Dec 18
Saturday ATS bowl predictions
Dec 14
Bowl Confidence Pool Picks
Dec 11
Army-Navy Preview
Dec 8
Week 14: Booms and Busts
Dec 4
Week 14 CFB ATS Predictions
Dec 1
Championship Week Starts/Sits
Nov 29
Week 13: Booms and Busts
Nov 27
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Trent Taylor shreds Navy with 12-233-2 line
Higgins fires four touchdown passes in win
FSU gains pledge from four-star DE Kaindoh
Four-star LB Singleton commits to Michigan
Ducks OC Lubick heading to Ole Miss
Lawry notches 133 yds in first ODU bowl win
BSU dismisses S Dylan Sumner-Gardner
Joe Mixon apologizes for 2014 assault
Olabisi Johnson logs 7-265-2 receiving line
Stevens throws for 445 yards, five TD in loss
Five-star LB Anthony commits to Michigan
Saunders rolls for 147 yards, trio of TDs
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW18
Dec 24
Mid-season Expert Draft Recap
Dec 23
Late Fitness Check GW18
Dec 23
AM's Perfect XI - Week 18
Dec 23
The Bargain Hunter-Week 18
Dec 22
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 18
Dec 22
The Bargain Hunter-Week 18
Dec 21
Overreaction Monday - Week 17
Dec 19
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Lamela only Boxing Day absentee for Spurs
Gudmundsson makes welcome return from injury
Coutinho plan to return NYE looking unlikely
Middlesbrough forward out with injury
Kirchhoff ruled out for three months
McCarthy set to miss weeks due to injury
James Morrison could miss out with flu
Jonny Evans uncertain for Boxing Day
Oxlade-Chamberlain injury not too severe
Aaron Ramsey could feature on Boxing Day
Welbeck training but still a ways to go
Cathcart likely to continue on the bench
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Drew Singleton | Linebacker
Team:
Michigan Wolverines
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 218
Latest News
Recent News
Michigan received a verbal commitment from four-star 2017 LB Drew Singleton.
Michigan is just reeling them in, now. Among the stud recruits who have committed to HC Jim Harbaugh's bunch, WR Donovan Peoples-Jones, C Cesar Ruiz, LB Anthony Jordan and now Singleton. In total, UM has received commitments from (by Rivals) two five-star, four four-star and one three-star recruit since December 7. The 6-foot-2, 218-pound Singleton ranks as Rivals' No. 51 overall prospect for the 2017 cycle. Outlet analyst Adam Friedman believes that the combo of Jordan and Singleton could develop into "one of the most formidable linebacking corps in the nation." As if it needs to be said given this fantastic run by the Wolverines, recruits are essentially shrugging off the slim possibility that Harbaugh will jump back into the NFL in the near future.
Dec 23 - 6:34 PM
Source:
Rivals
Rivals recruiting analyst Adam Friedman wrote that Clemson and Michigan are "virtually deadlocked" for the commitment of four-star LB Drew Singleton.
"There is still a long way to go before Singleton signs on the dotted line and he will take all of his official visits," Friedman noted. "For now I'll side with Michigan [as Singleton's landing spot] but this could easily change." The 6-foot-2, 218-pound linebacker ranks as Rivals' No. 34 overall recruit for the 2017 cycle.
May 9 - 5:26 PM
Source:
Rivals
Four-star LB Singleton commits to Michigan
Dec 23 - 6:34 PM
Clemson and Michigan vying for Singleton
May 9 - 5:26 PM
More Drew Singleton Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Mixon
OK
(856)
2
L. Fournette
LSU
(836)
3
C. McCaffrey
STA
(740)
4
S. Noil
TAM
(655)
5
B. Hill
WY
(555)
6
M. Cox
APS
(489)
7
M. Hooker
OSU
(475)
8
D. Pumphrey
SDS
(473)
9
S. Linwood
BAY
(471)
10
D. Evans
TLS
(462)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Michigan Wolverines Tickets
Headlines
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 19-24
Dec 18
Western Kentucky and Memphis are set to square off in a potential offensive fireworks show, with WKU favored by 5.5 points.
More NFL Draft Columns
»
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 19-24
Dec 18
»
Saturday ATS bowl predictions
Dec 14
»
Bowl Confidence Pool Picks
Dec 11
»
Army-Navy Preview
Dec 8
»
Week 14: Booms and Busts
Dec 4
»
Week 14 CFB ATS Predictions
Dec 1
»
Championship Week Starts/Sits
Nov 29
»
Week 13: Booms and Busts
Nov 27
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Trent Taylor shreds Navy with 12-233-2 line
»
Higgins fires four touchdown passes in win
»
FSU gains pledge from four-star DE Kaindoh
»
Four-star LB Singleton commits to Michigan
»
Ducks OC Lubick heading to Ole Miss
»
Lawry notches 133 yds in first ODU bowl win
»
BSU dismisses S Dylan Sumner-Gardner
»
Joe Mixon apologizes for 2014 assault
»
Olabisi Johnson logs 7-265-2 receiving line
»
Stevens throws for 445 yards, five TD in loss
»
Five-star LB Anthony commits to Michigan
»
Saunders rolls for 147 yards, trio of TDs
NFL Draft Links
»
DFS College Football Strategy: The Ultimate Guide
»
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Follow CollegeFootballTalk
»
Get College Football tickets
»
Rotoworld's $300,000 NFL Championship League
»
Do your own mock draft
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2016 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved