Michigan is just reeling them in, now. Among the stud recruits who have committed to HC Jim Harbaugh's bunch, WR Donovan Peoples-Jones, C Cesar Ruiz, LB Anthony Jordan and now Singleton. In total, UM has received commitments from (by Rivals) two five-star, four four-star and one three-star recruit since December 7. The 6-foot-2, 218-pound Singleton ranks as Rivals' No. 51 overall prospect for the 2017 cycle. Outlet analyst Adam Friedman believes that the combo of Jordan and Singleton could develop into "one of the most formidable linebacking corps in the nation." As if it needs to be said given this fantastic run by the Wolverines, recruits are essentially shrugging off the slim possibility that Harbaugh will jump back into the NFL in the near future.

Rivals recruiting analyst Adam Friedman wrote that Clemson and Michigan are "virtually deadlocked" for the commitment of four-star LB Drew Singleton.

"There is still a long way to go before Singleton signs on the dotted line and he will take all of his official visits," Friedman noted. "For now I'll side with Michigan [as Singleton's landing spot] but this could easily change." The 6-foot-2, 218-pound linebacker ranks as Rivals' No. 34 overall recruit for the 2017 cycle.