Drew Singleton | Linebacker

Team: Michigan Wolverines
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 218

Michigan received a verbal commitment from four-star 2017 LB Drew Singleton.
Michigan is just reeling them in, now. Among the stud recruits who have committed to HC Jim Harbaugh's bunch, WR Donovan Peoples-Jones, C Cesar Ruiz, LB Anthony Jordan and now Singleton. In total, UM has received commitments from (by Rivals) two five-star, four four-star and one three-star recruit since December 7. The 6-foot-2, 218-pound Singleton ranks as Rivals' No. 51 overall prospect for the 2017 cycle. Outlet analyst Adam Friedman believes that the combo of Jordan and Singleton could develop into "one of the most formidable linebacking corps in the nation." As if it needs to be said given this fantastic run by the Wolverines, recruits are essentially shrugging off the slim possibility that Harbaugh will jump back into the NFL in the near future. Dec 23 - 6:34 PM
Source: Rivals
