Player Page

Joe Burrow | Quarterback

Team: Ohio State Buckeyes

Latest News

Recent News

Ohio State redshirt sophomore Joe Burrow (hand) is out indefinitely.
The Buckeyes' backup signal-caller broke a bone in his throwing hand during a practice on Monday. Burrow was in the middle of a battle with redshirt freshman Dwayne Haskins to serve as veteran starter J.T. Barrett's backup. There is not currently a timetable for his return. Aug 23 - 12:52 PM
Source: ESPN
More Joe Burrow Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 