Joe Burrow | Quarterback
Team:
Ohio State Buckeyes
Latest News
Recent News
Ohio State redshirt sophomore Joe Burrow (hand) is out indefinitely.
The Buckeyes' backup signal-caller broke a bone in his throwing hand during a practice on Monday. Burrow was in the middle of a battle with redshirt freshman Dwayne Haskins to serve as veteran starter J.T. Barrett's backup. There is not currently a timetable for his return.
Aug 23 - 12:52 PM
Source:
ESPN
Ohio State QB coach Ryan Day said that he has been "very, very impressed" with the development of redshirt sophomore QB Joe Burrow.
"Really talented, really smart in the classroom. Can run and can pass. Been very impressed with him," Day said. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Burrow is competing with Dwayne Haskins and Tate Martell for the right to back up J.T. Barrett during the coming season. The former four-star recruit made a nice case during the Buckeyes' spring game, completing 14-of-22 passes for 252 yards and three touchdowns. Ohio State HC Urban Meyer has declined to name his No. 2 and No. 3 quarterbacks this spring, but the situation should be sorted out in August camp.
May 25 - 5:32 PM
Source:
Land of 10
Ohio State redshirt freshman QB Joe Burrow is the favorite to back up J.T Barrett.
Burrow displaced Stephen Collier as the No. 2 even before the latter underwent surgery to repair his torn ACL. For now, heralded true frosh Dwayne Haskins is probably Burrow's biggest competition for backup duties heading into the summer.
Mon, May 9, 2016 09:04:00 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
Ohio State backup QB Burrow breaks hand
Aug 23 - 12:52 PM
Joe Burrow progressing in OSU QB stable
May 25 - 5:32 PM
OSU QB Burrow likely to back up J.T. Barrett
Mon, May 9, 2016 09:04:00 PM
More Joe Burrow Player News
