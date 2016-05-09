Joe Burrow | Quarterback

The Buckeyes' backup signal-caller broke a bone in his throwing hand during a practice on Monday. Burrow was in the middle of a battle with redshirt freshman Dwayne Haskins to serve as veteran starter J.T. Barrett's backup. There is not currently a timetable for his return.

Ohio State QB coach Ryan Day said that he has been "very, very impressed" with the development of redshirt sophomore QB Joe Burrow.

"Really talented, really smart in the classroom. Can run and can pass. Been very impressed with him," Day said. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Burrow is competing with Dwayne Haskins and Tate Martell for the right to back up J.T. Barrett during the coming season. The former four-star recruit made a nice case during the Buckeyes' spring game, completing 14-of-22 passes for 252 yards and three touchdowns. Ohio State HC Urban Meyer has declined to name his No. 2 and No. 3 quarterbacks this spring, but the situation should be sorted out in August camp.