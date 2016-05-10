Tarvarus McFadden | Cornerback

According to HC Jimbo Fisher, McFadden played with a torn labrum all of last season. He still managed eight interceptions to tie West Virginia’s Rasul Douglas for the national lead. McFadden should be good to go by summer camp.

Florida State sophomore CB Tarvarus McFadden is in line to replace Jalen Ramsey in the starting lineup.

The 6-foot-2, 197-pound former five-star recruit was only on the field for 65 snaps last season, but opponents were already staying away from him, throwing McFadden's way just once (a six-yard completion). McFadden, a consensus top-20 overall prep, has Rd. 1 ability.