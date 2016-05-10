Player Page

Tarvarus McFadden | Cornerback

Team: Florida State Seminoles
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 197

Florida State junior CB Tarvarus McFadden (labrum) will miss spring ball.
According to HC Jimbo Fisher, McFadden played with a torn labrum all of last season. He still managed eight interceptions to tie West Virginia’s Rasul Douglas for the national lead. McFadden should be good to go by summer camp. Mar 6 - 5:16 PM
Source: NBC's College Football Talk
