Matt House | Center

Kentucky hired FIU DC Matt House as inside linebackers coach and special teams coordinator.

The news, first reported Wednesday, was finalized by the school on Thursday. "I’m very excited to bring Matt into the program," HC Mark Stoops said in a statement. "He brings a wealth of experiences from the NFL and college football. I’ve spoken before about how I like having coaches with defensive coordinator experience in the staff room and Matt has that as well." House has been the defensive coordinator at FIU and Pittsburgh and also has four seasons experience as an NFL assistant. He takes Andy Buh's spot on the staff. Buh was tabbed to replace Scott Shafer as Maryland's defensive coordinator last month.