Matt House | Center

Team: Kentucky Wildcats

Kentucky promoted inside linebackers coach and special teams coordinator Matt House to defensive coordinator.
He replaces four-year DC D.J. Eliot, who accepted Colorado's defensive coordinator post earlier this month. House has been a defensive coordinator at FIU and Pittsburgh. He also has four seasons of experience as an NFL assistant. Jan 30 - 3:01 PM
Source: Courier Journal
