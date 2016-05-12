Clelin Ferrell | Defensive End

Clemson redshirt freshman DE Clelin Ferrell was forced out of Monday's National Championship Game in the third quarter with a left ankle injury.

With Alabama backed up near their own goal line, Ferrell tweaked his ankle while making a tackle on Bo Scarbrough with around nine minutes remaining in the third quarter. He stayed in the contest for one play -- mostly because Clemson was unable to bring in another defender prior to the Tide's next snap -- then went down once more and was tended to by trainers on the field. He was noticeably frustrated with the injury, pounding his fist down. After being taken to the locker room and subsequently attempting to warm back up on the sideline, Ferrell took off his helmet. ESPN's Sam Ponder has relayed that it is unlikely that he will return to action.