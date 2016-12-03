Ishmael Zamora | Wide Receiver

Player Page

Team: Baylor Bears
Age / DOB:  (21) / 11/26/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 220

Baylor redshirt sophomore WR Ishmael Zamora will forego his final two seasons of collegiate eligibility to enter the 2017 NFL Draft.
Color us surprised. Zamora had a chance to be Baylor's No. 1 wideout in 2017 with K.D. Cannon previously opting to declare for the NFL. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound Zamora is following suit, though. The NFL will no-doubt ask him about a summer video depicting him abusing his dog -- Baylor suspended him for the first three games of the season due to the incident. In his truncated 10-game season in 2016, Zamora logged a 63-809-8 receiving line. CBS Sports lists him as the No. 35 wideout in the 2019 class, a sign of just how surprising this early draft declaration has been. The later rounds of Day 3 are the best he can realistically hope for come the spring, with undrafted free agency also well within the field of play. Jan 15 - 12:44 PM
Source: Ishmael Zamora on Twitter
