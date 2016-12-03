Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Ishmael Zamora a surprise 2017 draft entrant
Former OSU commit Lindsey heading to Huskers
Zach Cunningham declares for 2017 NFL Draft
WVU hires Cal's Spavital as o-coordinator
Reports: Cal reaches agreement with Wilcox
Report: Playoff committee adds OSU AD
Tim Lester replaces Fleck at Western Michigan
Nebraska hires ex-Uconn HC Diaco as DC
LSU loses WR Malachi Dupre to 2017 Draft
Zona loses four-star QB Burmeister to Ducks
Washington announces that DL Vea will return
Alabama QB Cornwell transfers to Nevada
Ishmael Zamora | Wide Receiver
Team:
Baylor Bears
Age / DOB:
(
21
) / 11/26/1995
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 220
Latest News
Recent News
Baylor redshirt sophomore WR Ishmael Zamora will forego his final two seasons of collegiate eligibility to enter the 2017 NFL Draft.
Color us surprised. Zamora had a chance to be Baylor's No. 1 wideout in 2017 with K.D. Cannon previously opting to declare for the NFL. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound Zamora is following suit, though. The NFL will no-doubt ask him about a summer video depicting him abusing his dog -- Baylor suspended him for the first three games of the season due to the incident. In his truncated 10-game season in 2016, Zamora logged a 63-809-8 receiving line. CBS Sports lists him as the No. 35 wideout in the 2019 class, a sign of just how surprising this early draft declaration has been. The later rounds of Day 3 are the best he can realistically hope for come the spring, with undrafted free agency also well within the field of play.
Jan 15 - 12:44 PM
Source:
Ishmael Zamora on Twitter
Baylor sophomore WR Ishmael Zamora caught eight passes for 102 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 24-21 loss to West Virginia.
Zamora hauled in a 43-yard touchdown pass in the closing minutes of the fourth quarter to draw Baylor to within 24-21, but they would not score again in the contest. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound sophomore has been hot of late, catching 20 passes for 257 yards and a pair of scores these past two weekends.
Sat, Dec 3, 2016 07:41:00 PM
Baylor sophomore WR Ishmael Zamora caught 12 balls for 155 yards and a touchdown in last Friday's loss to Texas Tech.
The Bears' offense looked fine -- Terence Williams had 147 rushing yards and KD Cannon had a 12-132-2 line -- but Baylor was undone by Pat Mahomes' 586 passing yards. Zamora caught six balls or more in all four November games. We'll see how he does in a new month, as Baylor gets West Virginia on Saturday, a few days after the calendar flips.
Wed, Nov 30, 2016 01:34:00 PM
Baylor sophomore WR Ishmael Zamora caught six balls for 87 yards in Saturday's blowout loss at Oklahoma.
Zamora continues to be targeted in the passing game, but we wonder how much his usage will be effected by the change from the injured Seth Russell to the frosh Zach Smith.
Sat, Nov 12, 2016 11:43:00 PM
Ishmael Zamora a surprise 2017 draft entrant
Jan 15 - 12:44 PM
Ishmael Zamora catches eight for 102 yards
Sat, Dec 3, 2016 07:41:00 PM
WR Zamora logs 12-155-1 line in loss to TT
Wed, Nov 30, 2016 01:34:00 PM
WR Zamora has 6 catches for 87 yards
Sat, Nov 12, 2016 11:43:00 PM
More Ishmael Zamora Player News
Headlines
2017 East-West Shrine Week
Jan 14
Josh Norris previews the talent at the East-West Shrine Game, along with the top 20 prospects attending.
More NFL Draft Columns
»
2017 East-West Shrine Week
Jan 14
»
NFL Mock Draft 1.0
Jan 10
»
National Championship preview
Jan 9
»
Underclassman Declarations
Jan 6
»
ATS Bowl Picks, January 2
Dec 31
»
ATS Bowl Picks. Dec. 31
Dec 31
»
ATS Bowl Picks December 30
Dec 30
»
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 28-29
Dec 28
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Ishmael Zamora a surprise 2017 draft entrant
»
Former OSU commit Lindsey heading to Huskers
»
Zach Cunningham declares for 2017 NFL Draft
»
WVU hires Cal's Spavital as o-coordinator
»
Reports: Cal reaches agreement with Wilcox
»
Report: Playoff committee adds OSU AD
»
Tim Lester replaces Fleck at Western Michigan
»
Nebraska hires ex-Uconn HC Diaco as DC
»
LSU loses WR Malachi Dupre to 2017 Draft
»
Zona loses four-star QB Burmeister to Ducks
»
Washington announces that DL Vea will return
»
Alabama QB Cornwell transfers to Nevada
