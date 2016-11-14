Kyle Postma | Quarterback

The Cougars have officially benched Kyle Allen, who struggled mightily last week against Texas Tech before the Cougars pulled the plug on him in favor of Postma in the fourth quarter. If Postma excels today, he may be able to steal the job for the rest of the season.

"Postma broke the radius bone in his non-throwing arm and will have a plate and screws inserted during surgery Monday," according to beat writer Joseph Duarte. True freshman D'Eriq King will serve as the backup quarterback after practicing at receiver all off season. Greg Ward has missed time this year due to injury,and the school is hoping Postma might be "serviceable" during the bowl game with the help of a cast in case of emergency.

ESPN's Sam Kahn Jr. wrote that "without a doubt," Houston junior QB Kyle Postma is the team's most versatile player.

Greg Ward Jr. might have been the easy answer here, but Kahn refused to take that route. The analyst noted that Postma spent time at both receiver and quarterback in 2015 and has taken reps as a punter (!) this spring. In his most notable action as a receiver this past season, the 6-foot-2, 181-pounder caught four passes for 82 yards and a touchdown against Tennessee Tech in a season-opening win. He would earn national headlines as a quarterback when he led Houston to a huge win over Memphis in place of an injured Ward. In that one, he completed 21-of-33 passes for 236 and a touchdown. He also rushed six times for 49 yards and an additional score. Ward is locked in as starter for 2016, but in a luxury few teams have, Postma has already proven that he can step in as a backup without missing a beat.