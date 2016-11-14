Player Page

Kyle Postma | Quarterback

Team: Houston Cougars
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 181

Houston senior QB Kyle Postma will start on Saturday against Temple.
The Cougars have officially benched Kyle Allen, who struggled mightily last week against Texas Tech before the Cougars pulled the plug on him in favor of Postma in the fourth quarter. If Postma excels today, he may be able to steal the job for the rest of the season. Sep 30 - 11:48 AM
Source: Thor Nystrom on Twitter
