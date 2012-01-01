Player Page

JJ Arcega-Whiteside | Wide Receiver

Team: Stanford Cardinal
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 221

Stanford junior WR JJ Arcega-Whiteside caught three passes for 30 yards with a touchdown in a 15-14 victory over Oregon State on Thursday.
This one was ugly, and the absence of Bryce Love for the Cardinal was certainly felt. Stanford struggled to move the football for basically the entire game, but a fumble by Ryan Nall set up Stanford with great field position with 2:30, and Keller Cryst was able to find Arcega-Whiteside (6'3/222) on a fade route to give Stanford the 15-14 victory. With his size and wingspan, the junior wideout is an excellent redzone target. Stanford has a premium matchup next week with Washington State. Oct 27 - 12:21 AM
