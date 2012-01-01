JJ Arcega-Whiteside | Wide Receiver

Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Report: Tigers to hire pitching coach Bosio
Giants the 'very early favorites' for Stanton
Cubs close to hiring Hickey as pitching coach
Brewers re-sign INF Sogard for 2018
Cards to hire Mike Maddux as pitching coach
Twins name Garvin Alston new pitching coach
Yankees part ways with manager Joe Girardi
Indians name Carl Willis new pitching coach
Brewers ink SP Chase Anderson to extension
Springer blast helps Astros win; Series tied
Pederson starting in Game 2 of World Series
Dustin Pedroia (knee) out until late-May '18?
Jay Ajayi stymied for 23 yards on 13 carries
Alex Collins steamrolls 'Fins for 143 yards
Moore tosses two pick sixes in shutout loss
Flacco in concussion protocol after ugly hit
Anquan Boldin hoping to make 2017 comeback
Jeremy Maclin returning for TNF vs. Dolphins
Mike Wallace (concussion) inactive vs. 'Fins
DeVante Parker officially inactive vs. Ravens
Melvin Gordon (foot) remains limited Thursday
49ers converting S Eric Reid to linebacker
49ers' Goodwin missing from start of practice
Amendola has hyperextended knee, could sit
Giannis Antetokounmpo posts full 28/10/7 line
Giannis Antetokounmpo posts full 28/10/7 line
Malcolm Brogdon scores 15 points in return
Marc Gasol dominates Mavs with 25 and 13
Jarell Martin scores 9 points with 5 blocks
David Nwaba double-doubles sans Zipser
Lauri Markkanen hits two more 3-pointers
Marco Belinelli scores 23 in loss to Bulls
Anthony Davis out; Darius Miller will start
Mario Chalmers (ankle) available vs. Mavs
Marcus Smart (ankles) will play vs. Bucks
Ersan Ilyasova (knee) will not play vs. Bulls
Radim Vrbata scores hat trick in win over ANA
Nick Leddy scores 1G, 1A in loss to Wild
Andrei Vasilevskiy hits 50 career NHL wins
Eric Staal nets 2 shorthanded pts in win
Can't keep Kucherov off the score sheet
Kessel nets OT winner, hits milestone in win
Thornton advances on all-time point list
Clayton Keller continues to score in loss
Nicklas Backstrom will sit Thursday night
Nolan Patrick (UBI) won't play Thursday
Anders Nilsson gets the nod Thursday night
Nicklas Backstrom is a game-time decision
Zane Smith: Kansas ARCA 150 results
Carroll caps season with Sunoco Rookie title
Mike Basham: Kansas ARCA 150 results
Justin Fontaine: Kansas ARCA 150 results
Creed lap-leader and DNF in Kansas ARCA 150
Codie Rohrbaugh: Kansas ARCA 150 results
Grant Enfinger: Texas Roadhouse 200 pre-race
Spencer Davis: Kansas ARCA 150 results
Matt Crafton: Texas Roadhouse 200 pre-race
Chad Finley: Kansas ARCA 150 results
Ben Rhodes: Texas Roadhouse 200 pre-race
Natalie Decker: Kansas ARCA 150 results
W. Clark joins the pack of early SFC leaders
Spaun surges into a share of the SFC co-lead
Sam Burns blemish-free in professional debut
Shindler shares the R1 Sanderson Farms lead
Landry signs opening 66 @ SFC w/ outward 29
Armour sets an early target at CC of Jackson
Aphibarnrat connects 7 birdies; T2nd at HSBC
Koepka shoots 64; claims R1 lead at WGC-HSBC
F. Molinari will bid for second win at HSBC
Hao Tong Li heads home for HSBC appearance
Can Ross Fisher rediscover the winning touch?
Matsuyama gears up for WGC-HSBC title defense
Arcega-Whiteside scores game-winning TD
Stanford RB Bryce Love (ankle) out Thursday
Sam Ehlinger (concussion) won't start on Sat.
USC WR Steven Mitchell (shoulder) to travel
Jordan Huff (leg) sporting boot in warmups
Arizona RB Wilson (ankle) questionable
Callaway, others enter pre-trial intervention
Minnesota starting RT Connelly opts to retire
Shaken, not IRed: LB Martini returns for ND
McElwain: Tyrie Cleveland (ankle) probable
Brian Davis fully expects Buechele to start
Seminoles WR Campbell (core) done for year
Crystal Palace waiting on midfield duo
Swansea missing star power for Arsenal match
Welbeck, Mustafi still out for Gunners
Spurs striker sparks fantasy pandemonium
Ilkay cleared to Gundo-gan again
City captain closing in on his comeback
Iheanacho the catalyst in Cup comeback
Chelsea survive Everton in Carabao Cup
Bilic urges Hammers on after Cup comeback
Sakho still wants West Ham exit
Leicester appoint ex-Southampton boss
Leicester hires ex-Southampton boss Puel
|
Full Depth Charts
JJ Arcega-Whiteside | Wide Receiver
Team:
Stanford Cardinal
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 221
Latest News
Recent News
Stanford junior WR JJ Arcega-Whiteside caught three passes for 30 yards with a touchdown in a 15-14 victory over Oregon State on Thursday.
This one was ugly, and the absence of Bryce Love for the Cardinal was certainly felt. Stanford struggled to move the football for basically the entire game, but a fumble by Ryan Nall set up Stanford with great field position with 2:30, and Keller Cryst was able to find Arcega-Whiteside (6'3/222) on a fade route to give Stanford the 15-14 victory. With his size and wingspan, the junior wideout is an excellent redzone target. Stanford has a premium matchup next week with Washington State.
Oct 27 - 12:21 AM
Stanford junior WR JJ Arcega-Whiteside caught six passes and 112 yards while scoring twice in the 49-7 rout of Oregon on Saturday.
Arcega-Whiteside (6-3/222) has missed three games this year for the Cardinal, but when he's played, he's looked like a legit number one option. That was obvious on Saturday against a Ducks defense that is starting to look more like the 2016 version than some hoped for earlier this year. His catch-radius makes him an excellent target for Keller Chryst, and he should continue to see single coverage as teams try and stop Bryce Love. Expect another quality game from Arcega-Whiteside in two weeks when the Cardinal travel to Corvallis to play Oregon State.
Oct 15 - 2:26 AM
Stanford junior WR JJ Arcega-Whiteside returns to the field against USC after missing the season opener.
Arcega-Whiteside is the team's top returning receiver, posting 24 receptions, 379 yards and five touchdowns last season. As always, both Stanford and USC are re-tooling after losing a number of players to the NFL. For USC, a few of those departed from the defensive backfield. Arcega-Whiteside might be able to take advantage of that.
Sep 9 - 10:42 AM
Source:
SF Gate
Stanford junior WR JJ Arcega-Whiteside's five touchdowns account for the most returning on the roster.
Christian McCaffrey's gazillion all-purpose yards and 16 touchdowns have left the building, and Arcega-Whiteside is one player who will likely benefit via increased usage in 2017. He posted 24 receptions, 379 yards and five touchdowns on 15.8 yards per catch last year. Arcega-Whiteside has a nice connection with Keller Chryst; he posted back-to-back 100-yard games at Oregon and California in November with Chryst at the helm.
May 20 - 12:46 PM
Source:
Bleacher Report
Arcega-Whiteside scores game-winning TD
Oct 27 - 12:21 AM
Arcega-Whiteside scores twice in rout
Oct 15 - 2:26 AM
Stanford gets WR Arcega-Whiteside vs USC
Sep 9 - 10:42 AM
Arcega-Whiteside in line for more touches
May 20 - 12:46 PM
More JJ Arcega-Whiteside Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
B. Love
STA
(893)
2
S. Darnold
USC
(724)
3
B. Mayfield
OK
(602)
4
L. Fournette
LSU
(580)
5
D. Sills
WVU
(557)
6
S. Barkley
PSU
(503)
7
W. Grier
WVU
(501)
8
L. Scott
MSU
(471)
9
J. Ertz
KSU
(462)
10
L. Jackson
LOU
(431)
Week 9 CFB ATS Predictions
Oct 26
NC State looks to slow down Notre Dame RB Josh Adams as 7.5-point underdogs as Thor Nystrom breaks down this week's best CFB ATS bets.
Week 9 CFB ATS Predictions
Oct 26
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 9
Oct 22
»
Week 8 CFB ATS Predictions
Oct 19
»
Top Big Play Running Backs
Oct 18
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 8
Oct 15
»
Week 7 CFB ATS Predictions
Oct 12
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 7
Oct 8
»
Week 6 CFB ATS Predictions
Oct 4
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Arcega-Whiteside scores game-winning TD
»
Stanford RB Bryce Love (ankle) out Thursday
»
Sam Ehlinger (concussion) won't start on Sat.
»
USC WR Steven Mitchell (shoulder) to travel
»
Jordan Huff (leg) sporting boot in warmups
»
Arizona RB Wilson (ankle) questionable
»
Callaway, others enter pre-trial intervention
»
Minnesota starting RT Connelly opts to retire
»
Shaken, not IRed: LB Martini returns for ND
»
McElwain: Tyrie Cleveland (ankle) probable
»
Brian Davis fully expects Buechele to start
»
Seminoles WR Campbell (core) done for year
