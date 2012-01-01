JJ Arcega-Whiteside | Wide Receiver Team: Stanford Cardinal Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 221

Stanford junior WR JJ Arcega-Whiteside caught three passes for 30 yards with a touchdown in a 15-14 victory over Oregon State on Thursday. This one was ugly, and the absence of Bryce Love for the Cardinal was certainly felt. Stanford struggled to move the football for basically the entire game, but a fumble by Ryan Nall set up Stanford with great field position with 2:30, and Keller Cryst was able to find Arcega-Whiteside (6'3/222) on a fade route to give Stanford the 15-14 victory. With his size and wingspan, the junior wideout is an excellent redzone target. Stanford has a premium matchup next week with Washington State.

Stanford junior WR JJ Arcega-Whiteside caught six passes and 112 yards while scoring twice in the 49-7 rout of Oregon on Saturday. Arcega-Whiteside (6-3/222) has missed three games this year for the Cardinal, but when he's played, he's looked like a legit number one option. That was obvious on Saturday against a Ducks defense that is starting to look more like the 2016 version than some hoped for earlier this year. His catch-radius makes him an excellent target for Keller Chryst, and he should continue to see single coverage as teams try and stop Bryce Love. Expect another quality game from Arcega-Whiteside in two weeks when the Cardinal travel to Corvallis to play Oregon State.

Stanford junior WR JJ Arcega-Whiteside returns to the field against USC after missing the season opener. Arcega-Whiteside is the team's top returning receiver, posting 24 receptions, 379 yards and five touchdowns last season. As always, both Stanford and USC are re-tooling after losing a number of players to the NFL. For USC, a few of those departed from the defensive backfield. Arcega-Whiteside might be able to take advantage of that. Source: SF Gate