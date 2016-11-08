Darnay Holmes | Cornerback Team: UCLA Bruins Ht / Wt: 5'11' / 185

Latest News Recent News

UCLA received a verbal commitment from five-star 2017 CB Darnay Holmes. One of the biggest commitments at the Army All-American Bowl, Holmes opted for the Bruins' hat over Ohio State, USC and Nebraska. The Calabasas, California, native seemed to be leaning toward the Buckeyes, but ultimately opted to stay in-state. All recruiting outlets of note view him as a high-upside prospect, with nobody higher on the 5-foot-11, 185-pounder than Scout.com, which slots him in at No. 9. Scout analyst Greg Biggins refers to Holmes as an "electric two-way performer," one who offers "explosive speed, very quick feet" and an affinity for playing in press coverage. He will likely play on the defensive side of the ball with the Bruins. Source: Scout.com

Uncommitted five-star 2017 CB Darnay Holmes indicated that Michigan and Ohio State are both swinging hard for his commitment. Holmes has been in touch with 2015 standout recruit David Long, now of Michigan, and said, "He’s speechless about the experience he’s having up there. To be coached by one of the NFL greats and be welcomed in as a freshman and have the love that they give him day-in and day-out, he’s speechless." As for the Buckeyes, the 5-foot-11, 185-pounder said that Urban Meyer and crew have "always been there since day one." Holmes is not expected to make his official commitment until the U.S. Army All-American Bowl in January. Rivals views him as the 15th best prospect in the 2017 cycle. Source: Rivals

Uncommitted five-star 2017 CB Darnay Holmes indicated that he will take official visits to Ohio State, Notre Dame, Michigan and Nebraska. Miami, Stanford, UCLA and USC are among those who could be in play for Holmes' fifth and final official visit slot. The Buckeyes -- as they tend to do -- loom large here. The 5-foot-11, 185-pounder enjoyed an unofficial trip to Ohio State's Friday Night Lights event earlier this offseason, noting that "[t]hey said [whether] I come over there or not they want to see me a few years from now being one of the first draft picks." Holmes ranks as Rivals' No. 15 overall prospect for the 2017 cycle. Source: Rivals