Player Page

Darnay Holmes | Cornerback

Team: UCLA Bruins
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 185

Latest News

Recent News

UCLA received a verbal commitment from five-star 2017 CB Darnay Holmes.
One of the biggest commitments at the Army All-American Bowl, Holmes opted for the Bruins' hat over Ohio State, USC and Nebraska. The Calabasas, California, native seemed to be leaning toward the Buckeyes, but ultimately opted to stay in-state. All recruiting outlets of note view him as a high-upside prospect, with nobody higher on the 5-foot-11, 185-pounder than Scout.com, which slots him in at No. 9. Scout analyst Greg Biggins refers to Holmes as an "electric two-way performer," one who offers "explosive speed, very quick feet" and an affinity for playing in press coverage. He will likely play on the defensive side of the ball with the Bruins. Jan 7 - 3:27 PM
Source: Scout.com
More Darnay Holmes Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 