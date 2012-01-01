Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Page
Close
|
Houston Griffith | Safety
Houston Griffith | Safety
Team:
Florida State Seminoles
Ht / Wt:
6'0' / 185
Latest News
Recent News
Florida State received a verbal commitment from four-star 2018 S Houston Griffith.
Nebraska, Ohio State and Notre Dame were also contending for Griffith's attentions. The 6-foot, 185-pounder ranks as Rivals' No. 47 overall prospect in the 2018 class. With the pledge, FSU is now up to 14 commitments in the class. Griffith impressed during the offseason camp circuit due to his physicality and his sharp, polished style of play.
Oct 10 - 10:40 PM
Source:
Rivals
Rivals recruiting analyst Woody Wommack believes that uncommitted four-star 2018 ATH Houston Griffith will commit to Notre Dame.
"Florida State, Nebraska, Notre Dame and Ohio State are all heavily in the mix, and [Griffith is] planning on taking a number of visits this summer before trimming his list heading into the fall," Wommack writes, adding that the 6-foot, 185-pounder "seems like a good culture fit in South Bend and has spoken highly of the Irish on several occasions." Rivals ranks Griffith as the No. 42 overall prospect for the 2018 cycle. During the Adidas East Coast Invitational earlier this offseason, Wommack and colleague Rob Cassidy referred to him as "one of the more physically imposing players," one who "looked like a college-ready prospect."
May 25 - 7:02 PM
Source:
Rivals
Uncommitted four-star 2018 ATH Houston Griffith hopes to make a commitment before the start of his senior season at IMG Academy (Florida).
Griffith indicated that he plans on releasing a Top-10 at some point during the summer and said that Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan, Tennessee and Georgia are some of the programs pushing hard for his pledge at this juncture. The 6-foot, 185-pounder was on hand for the Adidas East Coast Invitational this past weekend, with Rivals recruiting analysts Rob Cassidy and Woody Wommack calling him "one of the more physically imposing players" present at the event. Griffith ranks as Rivals' No. 37 overall prospect for 2018.
Feb 14 - 5:26 PM
Source:
Rivals
Rivals recruiting analysts Woody Wommack and Rob Cassidy pass along that uncommitted four-star 2018 ATH Houston Griffith was "one of the more physically imposing players at the [Adidas East Coast Invitational]."
"He made a number of plays and looked like a college-ready prospect making them," noted Wommack and Cassidy. The pair of analysts tossed out Ohio State, Notre Dame, Florida State, Michigan and Tennessee as some of the big-name programs chasing after the 6-foot, 185-pounder's heart. Rivals ranks Griffith as their No. 37 overall prospect for the 2018 cycle.
Feb 12 - 7:30 PM
Source:
Rivals
Four-star S Houston Griffith commits to FSU
Oct 10 - 10:40 PM
Four-star 2018 ATH Griffith, Irish could fit
May 25 - 7:02 PM
Four-star ATH Griffith sorting out timetable
Feb 14 - 5:26 PM
Four-star Houston Griffith oozes physicality
Feb 12 - 7:30 PM
More Houston Griffith Player News
Recent News
Recent News
Related News
Team News
