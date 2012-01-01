Player Page

Houston Griffith | Safety

Team: Florida State Seminoles
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 185

Latest News

Recent News

Florida State received a verbal commitment from four-star 2018 S Houston Griffith.
Nebraska, Ohio State and Notre Dame were also contending for Griffith's attentions. The 6-foot, 185-pounder ranks as Rivals' No. 47 overall prospect in the 2018 class. With the pledge, FSU is now up to 14 commitments in the class. Griffith impressed during the offseason camp circuit due to his physicality and his sharp, polished style of play. Oct 10 - 10:40 PM
Source: Rivals
More Houston Griffith Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 