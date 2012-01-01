Houston Griffith | Safety Team: Florida State Seminoles Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 185

Florida State received a verbal commitment from four-star 2018 S Houston Griffith. Nebraska, Ohio State and Notre Dame were also contending for Griffith's attentions. The 6-foot, 185-pounder ranks as Rivals' No. 47 overall prospect in the 2018 class. With the pledge, FSU is now up to 14 commitments in the class. Griffith impressed during the offseason camp circuit due to his physicality and his sharp, polished style of play. Source: Rivals

Rivals recruiting analyst Woody Wommack believes that uncommitted four-star 2018 ATH Houston Griffith will commit to Notre Dame. "Florida State, Nebraska, Notre Dame and Ohio State are all heavily in the mix, and [Griffith is] planning on taking a number of visits this summer before trimming his list heading into the fall," Wommack writes, adding that the 6-foot, 185-pounder "seems like a good culture fit in South Bend and has spoken highly of the Irish on several occasions." Rivals ranks Griffith as the No. 42 overall prospect for the 2018 cycle. During the Adidas East Coast Invitational earlier this offseason, Wommack and colleague Rob Cassidy referred to him as "one of the more physically imposing players," one who "looked like a college-ready prospect." Source: Rivals

Uncommitted four-star 2018 ATH Houston Griffith hopes to make a commitment before the start of his senior season at IMG Academy (Florida). Griffith indicated that he plans on releasing a Top-10 at some point during the summer and said that Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan, Tennessee and Georgia are some of the programs pushing hard for his pledge at this juncture. The 6-foot, 185-pounder was on hand for the Adidas East Coast Invitational this past weekend, with Rivals recruiting analysts Rob Cassidy and Woody Wommack calling him "one of the more physically imposing players" present at the event. Griffith ranks as Rivals' No. 37 overall prospect for 2018. Source: Rivals