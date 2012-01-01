Welcome,
Sidney Jones | Cornerback
Team:
Washington Huskies
Ht / Wt:
6'0' / 180
Latest News
Recent News
Washington CB Sidney Jones was carted off the field with an apparent left leg injury during Saturday's pro day.
The circumstance and severity of Jones' leg injury are not yet known, but NFL Media's Daniel Jeremiah wrote on Twitter that he was hearing that it looked like a "significant lower leg injury." A potential first-round selection -- ESPN's Todd McShay ranks him as the No. 12 prospect in his latest Top 32 -- Jones had already run his athletic tests at the Combine prior to Saturday's pro day. The Washington standout's draft stock could take a significant hit depending on the severity of the injury. Expect more details to emerge in the coming days.
Mar 11 - 4:01 PM
Source:
Daniel Jeremiah on Twitter
Washington CB Sidney Jones ran a 4.47s forty at the NFL Combine on Monday.
He added a mediocre vertical jump (33 1/2 inches) but a great a 10-foot, 3-inch broad jump. "Jones doesn't have the longest arms (31½ inches), but on film, his ability to use his hands to win in press coverage is outstanding," ESPN's Todd McShay wrote. "Jones proved to be a playmaker during his time at Washington (21 pass breakups and nine interceptions in three seasons), and he has shown the ability to excel in both man and zone coverage." McShay ranks him as the No. 12 prospect overall. As for Pro Football Focus, they liken Jones to Houston Texans CB Jonathan Joseph.
Mar 8 - 5:00 PM
Source:
ESPN
Pro Football Focus compared Washington CB Sidney Jones to Houston Texans CB Jonathan Joseph.
Jones did not allow a touchdown in coverage during the 2016 campaign. That streak actually stretches back to Week 7 of the 2015 campaign. Not too shabby. In his initial positional rankings, NFL Media's Mike Mayock slotted him in as the No. 1 corner in the 2017 draft pool. As for PFF's comp to Jonathan Joseph, the outlet's analysis team notes that the 6-foot, 180-pounder shares a similar frame and possesses similar coverage abilities. They pass along that he "has the quick feet and excellent balance to play press man coverage at a high level." He is a likely first-round selection in the draft.
Feb 21 - 10:00 PM
Source:
Pro Football Focus
Washington's Sidney Jones is Mike Mayock's No. 1 CB prospect in the 2017 class.
As usual with this set of initial rankings we do not have evaluations or reasonings attached to the list. Jones likely stands around 6-feet and 180-pounds. His aggression on the edge has been hyped up and stands out among other corners who do not have the tenacity on the outside. Ohio State's Marshon Lattimore ranks No. 2 at the position.
Feb 15 - 9:49 AM
Source:
NFL.com
UW CB Sidney Jones carted off at pro day
Mar 11 - 4:01 PM
UW CB Jones runs 4.47s forty at NFL Combine
Mar 8 - 5:00 PM
Sidney Jones comped to Jonathan Joseph
Feb 21 - 10:00 PM
Mayock lists Sidney Jones as draft's top CB
Feb 15 - 9:49 AM
More Sidney Jones Player News
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 10
John Ross might not have won an island, but he went down in the annals of Combine history with a blazing 40-yard dash.
