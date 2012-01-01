Player Page

Sidney Jones | Cornerback

Team: Washington Huskies
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 180

Washington CB Sidney Jones was carted off the field with an apparent left leg injury during Saturday's pro day.
The circumstance and severity of Jones' leg injury are not yet known, but NFL Media's Daniel Jeremiah wrote on Twitter that he was hearing that it looked like a "significant lower leg injury." A potential first-round selection -- ESPN's Todd McShay ranks him as the No. 12 prospect in his latest Top 32 -- Jones had already run his athletic tests at the Combine prior to Saturday's pro day. The Washington standout's draft stock could take a significant hit depending on the severity of the injury. Expect more details to emerge in the coming days. Mar 11 - 4:01 PM
Source: Daniel Jeremiah on Twitter
