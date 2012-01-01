Sidney Jones | Cornerback Team: Washington Huskies Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 180

Washington CB Sidney Jones was carted off the field with an apparent left leg injury during Saturday's pro day. The circumstance and severity of Jones' leg injury are not yet known, but NFL Media's Daniel Jeremiah wrote on Twitter that he was hearing that it looked like a "significant lower leg injury." A potential first-round selection -- ESPN's Todd McShay ranks him as the No. 12 prospect in his latest Top 32 -- Jones had already run his athletic tests at the Combine prior to Saturday's pro day. The Washington standout's draft stock could take a significant hit depending on the severity of the injury. Expect more details to emerge in the coming days. Source: Daniel Jeremiah on Twitter

Washington CB Sidney Jones ran a 4.47s forty at the NFL Combine on Monday. He added a mediocre vertical jump (33 1/2 inches) but a great a 10-foot, 3-inch broad jump. "Jones doesn't have the longest arms (31½ inches), but on film, his ability to use his hands to win in press coverage is outstanding," ESPN's Todd McShay wrote. "Jones proved to be a playmaker during his time at Washington (21 pass breakups and nine interceptions in three seasons), and he has shown the ability to excel in both man and zone coverage." McShay ranks him as the No. 12 prospect overall. As for Pro Football Focus, they liken Jones to Houston Texans CB Jonathan Joseph. Source: ESPN

Pro Football Focus compared Washington CB Sidney Jones to Houston Texans CB Jonathan Joseph. Jones did not allow a touchdown in coverage during the 2016 campaign. That streak actually stretches back to Week 7 of the 2015 campaign. Not too shabby. In his initial positional rankings, NFL Media's Mike Mayock slotted him in as the No. 1 corner in the 2017 draft pool. As for PFF's comp to Jonathan Joseph, the outlet's analysis team notes that the 6-foot, 180-pounder shares a similar frame and possesses similar coverage abilities. They pass along that he "has the quick feet and excellent balance to play press man coverage at a high level." He is a likely first-round selection in the draft. Source: Pro Football Focus