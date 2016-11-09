Player Page

Grant Newsome | Tackle

Team: Michigan Wolverines
Age / DOB:  (20) / 3/2/1997
Ht / Wt:  6'7' / 300

Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh said that junior T Grant Newsome (knee) will likely take a medical redshirt this season.
"I suspect this year would be a redshirt for Grant," Harbaugh said. "He will be a student coach and rehabbing his leg. But it’s going well. So Grant will be a great influence on the team." The 6-foot-7, 318-pounder sustained a serious leg injury against Wisconsin last October, one which required multiple surgeries and a month-long stay in the hospital. Harbaugh, ever-optimistic, indicated that he believes that Newsome will play again down the road. Jun 26 - 2:19 PM
Source: Scout.com
