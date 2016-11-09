Welcome,
Grant Newsome | Tackle
Team:
Michigan Wolverines
Age / DOB:
(
20
) / 3/2/1997
Ht / Wt:
6'7' / 300
Latest News
Recent News
Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh said that junior T Grant Newsome (knee) will likely take a medical redshirt this season.
"I suspect this year would be a redshirt for Grant," Harbaugh said. "He will be a student coach and rehabbing his leg. But it’s going well. So Grant will be a great influence on the team." The 6-foot-7, 318-pounder sustained a serious leg injury against Wisconsin last October, one which required multiple surgeries and a month-long stay in the hospital. Harbaugh, ever-optimistic, indicated that he believes that Newsome will play again down the road.
Jun 26 - 2:19 PM
Source:
Scout.com
Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh says he's confident that junior T Grant Newsome (knee) will return to the field.
The 6-foot-7, 318-pounder functioned as Michigan's left tackle as a sophomore last season before he suffered a severe leg injury against Wisconsin on Oct. 1. That injury required several surgeries and more than a month in the hospital. When will he return to the field? "Don't know (yet), he's working out every day, he's getting around good, he's making strides," Harbaugh said Tuesday night. "He's as tough as a two-dollar steak and he's (working) with an incredible attitude."
Feb 22 - 1:36 PM
Source:
MLive
Michigan sophomore T Grant Newsome (knee) has been released from the hospital.
Newsome took to Twitter, writing, "Blessed to say that after 38 days I'm finally leaving the hospital." Against Wisconsin on October 1, he suffered an injury which HC Jim Harbaugh described as "as serious as a knee injury can be." Harbaugh later said that he hopes that the 6-foot-7, 300-pounder will be able to play in 2017, though it is unlikely he will be ready for spring practice.
Wed, Nov 9, 2016 01:55:00 PM
Source:
Detroit News
Michigan sophomore T Grant Newsome will miss the remainder of the 2016 season due to a right knee injury.
Newsome was laid low in the first half of Saturday's win over Wisconsin. The 6-foot-7, 300-pounder subsequently needed to be helped off the field. HC Jim Harbaugh wasn't mincing words on this one, calling it "as serious as a knee injury can be." Juwann Bushell-Beatty, who took over for Newsome after the injury, will likely start against Rutgers this coming weekend.
Mon, Oct 3, 2016 02:22:00 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
Redshirt likely for UM T Grant Newsome (knee)
Jun 26 - 2:19 PM
Harbaugh confident that T Newsome will return
Feb 22 - 1:36 PM
Grant Newsome (knee) released from hospital
Wed, Nov 9, 2016 01:55:00 PM
Michigan T Grant Newsome (knee) done for 2016
Mon, Oct 3, 2016 02:22:00 PM
More Grant Newsome Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
K. Johnson Jr.
NEB
(1547)
2
L. Riley
OK
(1164)
3
J. Allen
WY
(1106)
4
D. Beaty
KU
(982)
5
C. Sutton
APS
(687)
6
H. Landry
BC
(431)
7
J. Moore
NEB
(373)
8
R. Foster
AL
(370)
9
B. Mayfield
OK
(356)
10
W. Grier
WVU
(345)
