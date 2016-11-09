Grant Newsome | Tackle Team: Michigan Wolverines Age / DOB: (20) / 3/2/1997 Ht / Wt: 6'7' / 300

Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh said that junior T Grant Newsome (knee) will likely take a medical redshirt this season. "I suspect this year would be a redshirt for Grant," Harbaugh said. "He will be a student coach and rehabbing his leg. But it’s going well. So Grant will be a great influence on the team." The 6-foot-7, 318-pounder sustained a serious leg injury against Wisconsin last October, one which required multiple surgeries and a month-long stay in the hospital. Harbaugh, ever-optimistic, indicated that he believes that Newsome will play again down the road. Source: Scout.com

Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh says he's confident that junior T Grant Newsome (knee) will return to the field. The 6-foot-7, 318-pounder functioned as Michigan's left tackle as a sophomore last season before he suffered a severe leg injury against Wisconsin on Oct. 1. That injury required several surgeries and more than a month in the hospital. When will he return to the field? "Don't know (yet), he's working out every day, he's getting around good, he's making strides," Harbaugh said Tuesday night. "He's as tough as a two-dollar steak and he's (working) with an incredible attitude." Source: MLive

Michigan sophomore T Grant Newsome (knee) has been released from the hospital. Newsome took to Twitter, writing, "Blessed to say that after 38 days I'm finally leaving the hospital." Against Wisconsin on October 1, he suffered an injury which HC Jim Harbaugh described as "as serious as a knee injury can be." Harbaugh later said that he hopes that the 6-foot-7, 300-pounder will be able to play in 2017, though it is unlikely he will be ready for spring practice. Source: Detroit News