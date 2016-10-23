Jalen McCleskey | Wide Receiver

Player Page

Team: Oklahoma State Cowboys
Age / DOB:  (20) / 8/6/1997
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 170

Oklahoma State junior WR Jalen McCleskey caught seven balls for 162 yards and three touchdowns in Saturday's 59-21 win over Pitt.
Have yourself a day, Mr. McCleskey. Prior to this explosion, McCleskey had only five catches for 17 yards through two games. McCleskey (5'10/170) caught 73 passes for 812 years and seven touchdowns in 2016. Sep 16 - 3:38 PM
