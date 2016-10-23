Jalen McCleskey | Wide Receiver Team: Oklahoma State Cowboys Age / DOB: (20) / 8/6/1997 Ht / Wt: 5'10' / 170

Oklahoma State junior WR Jalen McCleskey caught seven balls for 162 yards and three touchdowns in Saturday's 59-21 win over Pitt. Have yourself a day, Mr. McCleskey. Prior to this explosion, McCleskey had only five catches for 17 yards through two games. McCleskey (5'10/170) caught 73 passes for 812 years and seven touchdowns in 2016.

Oklahoma State junior WR Jalen McCleskey caught one pass for negative-two yards on Thursday in a 59-24 victory over Tulsa. On a night where several of Oklahoma State's stars, McCleskey (5'10/170) had arguably his worst gamein an OSU uniform. Not only did he only have the one catch for negative yardage, he also fumbled a punt he had no business fielding that lead to a Tulsa touchdown that briefly put the Hurricanes back in the game. It was an off night, but this is a player that caught 73 passes for 812 years in 2016. Better days are ahead, but this was pretty rough for the talented junior.

Oklahoma State sophomore WR Jalen McCleskey recorded six catches for 129 yards in Saturday's win over Kansas. Pokes star WR James Washington had only one catch for nine yards in the contest. It was the ascending McCleskey who once again stole the show. Often Mason Rudolph's favorite target this season, McCleskey has surpassed the century mark three times this year and recorded five or more receptions in four of seven.