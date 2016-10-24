Player Page

Jack Cichy | Linebacker

Team: Wisconsin Badgers
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 223

Wisconsin redshirt junior LB Jack Cichy will miss the 2017 season after tearing his ACL during preseason camp.
Cichy went down with a torn pectoral last October, so this means he will work back from two major injuries. Cichy is a team captain and a former walk-on. His role was expected to expand with the losses of T.J. Watt and Vince Biegel. Cichy should have eligibility in 2018 if he wants it. Aug 10 - 11:36 AM
Source: Badgers Football
