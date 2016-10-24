Jack Cichy | Linebacker Team: Wisconsin Badgers Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 223

Wisconsin redshirt junior LB Jack Cichy will miss the 2017 season after tearing his ACL during preseason camp. Cichy went down with a torn pectoral last October, so this means he will work back from two major injuries. Cichy is a team captain and a former walk-on. His role was expected to expand with the losses of T.J. Watt and Vince Biegel. Cichy should have eligibility in 2018 if he wants it. Source: Badgers Football

Wisconsin redshirt sophomore OLB Jack Cichy will miss the remainder of the 2016 season due to a torn pectoral. A seven-game starter this season, Cichy suffered the pectoral tear in Saturday's win over Iowa. Tough loss for the Badgers, as the 6-foot-2, 223-pound redshirt sophomore had been on an out-and-out roll of late. He was named Big Ten Player of the Week for his work against Ohio State two weekends ago (recording 15 tackles, 3.5 TFL, a sack and a forced fumble in the contest) and helped lock down Iowa with 10 tackles prior to going out injured. Overall, his 60 tackles lead the Badgers this season. Leon Jacobs and Ryan Connelly could see extended reps with Cichy out of the picture, but this won't be an easy one to paper over. Source: Wisconsin Football on Twitter

Wisconsin redshirt sophomore OLB Jack Cichy was named the Big Ten Player of the Week. Cichy and the Badgers might have fallen to the Buckeyes in overtime on Satureday, but they turned in a fantastic performance on defense overall. For his part, the 6-foot-2, 223-pound Cichy recorded a career-best 15 tackles (3.5 for loss), a sack and a forced fumble in the defeat. Halfway home for the season, he has now recorded 50 total tackles (7.0 for loss), 1.5 sacks and a pair of fumbles forced over the course of six games played. Source: Bucky's 5th Quarter