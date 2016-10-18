Player Page

Joseph Lewis | Wide Receiver

Team: USC Trojans
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 207

USC signed five-star 2017 WR Joseph Lewis.
All signs were pointing in this direction heading into Wednesday. Oregon and Nebraska were also in his top-three. The 6-foot-2, 207-pounder was one of the best uncommitted prospects remaining on the 2017 board. With the Trojans, he brings an elite level of athleticism. Scout.com's Greg Biggins notes that Lewis "has size, down field speed, is a fluid route runner and catches the ball very well." He also refers to him as an "explosive leaper." Biggins' outlet ranks him as the No. 24 overall prospect in the 2017 cycle. USC has been absolutely knocking it out of the park on National Signing Day. Feb 1 - 4:19 PM
Source: Scout.com
