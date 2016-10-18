Joseph Lewis | Wide Receiver Team: USC Trojans Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 207

USC signed five-star 2017 WR Joseph Lewis. All signs were pointing in this direction heading into Wednesday. Oregon and Nebraska were also in his top-three. The 6-foot-2, 207-pounder was one of the best uncommitted prospects remaining on the 2017 board. With the Trojans, he brings an elite level of athleticism. Scout.com's Greg Biggins notes that Lewis "has size, down field speed, is a fluid route runner and catches the ball very well." He also refers to him as an "explosive leaper." Biggins' outlet ranks him as the No. 24 overall prospect in the 2017 cycle. USC has been absolutely knocking it out of the park on National Signing Day. Source: Scout.com

Uncommitted five-star 2017 WR Joseph Lewis will make two visits to USC before National Signing Day. Lewis will be taking an unofficial visit to the Trojans this coming weekend, with his official trip slated for the weekend of January 27. "I want to talk to the coaches and hang out with most of the commits there. I just want to see what USC is really about," said the 6-foot-2, 207-pounder. While Lewis won't be publicly deciding upon his program until National Signing Day, all indications are that the choice will come down to USC or Nebraska. Rivals recruiting director Mike Farrell predicted last week that Lewis will ultimately end up siding with the Trojans. An explosive athlete, he has the talent to contribute immediately with whichever program he settles upon. Source: Rivals

Rivals recruiting director Mike Farrell predicted that uncommitted five-star 2017 WR Joseph Lewis will sign with USC. Nebraska is also pushing hard for Lewis' pledge, but Farrell thinks the home-state lure of USC will be too much for the 6-foot-2, 207-pound wideout from Los Angeles to resist. In addition to Nebraska, Arizona State is also a backseat contender for his signature. Lewis ranks as Rivals' No. 23 overall prospect for the 2017 cycle. Scout is similarly high on his collegiate prospects (they rank him as their No. 1 wideout in this class), with outlet analyst Greg Biggins praising him as possessing "excellent body control" and calling him an "explosive leaper [who] is great in jump ball situations." Source: Rivals