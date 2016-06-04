Corey Malone-Hatcher | Defensive End Team: Michigan Wolverines Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 246

Michigan freshman DE Corey Malone-Hatcher has decided to retire due to an Achilles injury suffered in high school which has been stubborn to heal. This is a tough blow for the Wolverines -- Malone-Hatcher was a four-star recruit in the 2017 class -- but obviously an even more difficult decision for the 6-foot-3, 246-pounder. He initially injured his Achilles in September of 2015 and subsequently underwent surgery. Malone-Hatcher will stay on at Michigan as a student and hopes to work in physical therapy down the road. "I came to the University of Michigan to be turned into an excellent football player, excellent student and most importantly a Michigan Man. Sadly, my football career is over," he wrote on Twitter before adding, "I will continue in my pursuit of the other two key points and let [G]od take the wheel." Source: Corey Malone-Hatcher on Twitter

ESPN's Craig Haubert noted that Michigan four-star 2017 DE Corey Malone-Hatcher "possesses excellent strength, good athleticism and can be a versatile front-seven player." Malone-Hatcher committed to the Wolverines at the start of June, using an old-school press conference to announce his decision. "In the near future," Haubert wrote, "his versatility could help him to contribute sooner than later. The key for the talented defender is staying healthy as he has missed time the last two seasons." The analyst sees the 6-foot-3, 246-pounder as having "swing potential" along the line. Malone-Hatcher stands as Michigan's sixth ESPN 300 commitment. He ranks as the outlet's No. 254 prospect for the 2017 cycle. Source: ESPN Insider

Four-star 2017 DE Corey Malone-Hatcher committed to Michigan. Malone-Hatcher announced his Wolverine commitment during a press conference at Saint Joseph on Thursday. The 6-foot-3, 246-pound defensive lineman is intrigued by the bonds he has seen with the program. "The way [the coaching staff interacts] with each other and the players – the level of energy – just led to a certain level of optimism for us," he said. Notre Dame and Wisconsin were the other two schools in serious consideration here. Malone-Hatcher indicated that he and DC Don Brown have already kicked around his potential as a linebacker, though no position switch off the line is imminent. Source: Rivals