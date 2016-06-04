Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
ProBasketballTalk
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Corey Malone-Hatcher | Defensive End
Team:
Michigan Wolverines
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 246
Latest News
Recent News
Michigan freshman DE Corey Malone-Hatcher has decided to retire due to an Achilles injury suffered in high school which has been stubborn to heal.
This is a tough blow for the Wolverines -- Malone-Hatcher was a four-star recruit in the 2017 class -- but obviously an even more difficult decision for the 6-foot-3, 246-pounder. He initially injured his Achilles in September of 2015 and subsequently underwent surgery. Malone-Hatcher will stay on at Michigan as a student and hopes to work in physical therapy down the road. "I came to the University of Michigan to be turned into an excellent football player, excellent student and most importantly a Michigan Man. Sadly, my football career is over," he wrote on Twitter before adding, "I will continue in my pursuit of the other two key points and let [G]od take the wheel."
Jul 18 - 5:37 PM
Source:
Corey Malone-Hatcher on Twitter
ESPN's Craig Haubert noted that Michigan four-star 2017 DE Corey Malone-Hatcher "possesses excellent strength, good athleticism and can be a versatile front-seven player."
Malone-Hatcher committed to the Wolverines at the start of June, using an old-school press conference to announce his decision. "In the near future," Haubert wrote, "his versatility could help him to contribute sooner than later. The key for the talented defender is staying healthy as he has missed time the last two seasons." The analyst sees the 6-foot-3, 246-pounder as having "swing potential" along the line. Malone-Hatcher stands as Michigan's sixth ESPN 300 commitment. He ranks as the outlet's No. 254 prospect for the 2017 cycle.
Sat, Jun 4, 2016 05:11:00 PM
Source:
ESPN Insider
Four-star 2017 DE Corey Malone-Hatcher committed to Michigan.
Malone-Hatcher announced his Wolverine commitment during a press conference at Saint Joseph on Thursday. The 6-foot-3, 246-pound defensive lineman is intrigued by the bonds he has seen with the program. "The way [the coaching staff interacts] with each other and the players – the level of energy – just led to a certain level of optimism for us," he said. Notre Dame and Wisconsin were the other two schools in serious consideration here. Malone-Hatcher indicated that he and DC Don Brown have already kicked around his potential as a linebacker, though no position switch off the line is imminent.
Thu, Jun 2, 2016 05:10:00 PM
Source:
Rivals
Four-star 2017 DE Corey Malone-Hatcher indicated that he is close to releasing a list of the six finalists for his commitment.
"We may make a trip out to a few more schools," Malone-Hatcher said, "and there is no need to rush anything, but the list is starting to get narrowed down a little bit." Most recently, the 6-foot-3, 246-pounder took a trip out to Madison, Wisconsin, to visit the Badgers. This was his second trip to Madison. "I got to continue to build a really good relationship with some of the coaching staff and talk with some of the players," he said. Malone-Hatcher ranks as Rivals' No. 13 strongside defensive end for the 2017 cycle.
Fri, May 20, 2016 12:47:00 PM
Source:
Rivals
UM frosh DE Malone-Hatcher (Achilles) retires
Jul 18 - 5:37 PM
Versatility a calling card for Malone-Hatcher
Sat, Jun 4, 2016 05:11:00 PM
Michigan lands commitment from Malone-Hatcher
Thu, Jun 2, 2016 05:10:00 PM
Malone-Hatcher narrowing down list of schools
Fri, May 20, 2016 12:47:00 PM
More Corey Malone-Hatcher Player News
Recent News
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Michigan Wolverines Tickets
Headlines
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 130-115
Jul 17
We kick off our CFB season-preview series by looking in the darkest corners of the FBS universe for some small amount of light.
More NFL Draft Columns
»
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 130-115
Jul 17
»
Top-25 CFB Fantasy Ds, Kickers
Jul 14
»
Top-40 CFB Fantasy TEs
Jul 13
»
Top-150 CFB Fantasy WRs
Jul 11
»
Top-130 CFB Fantasy RBs
Jul 6
»
Top-75 CFB Fantasy QBs
Jul 3
»
Press Conference: Cowboys
Jun 19
»
Fantasy CFB expert mock draft
Jun 16
NFL Draft Headlines
»
UM frosh DE Malone-Hatcher (Achilles) retires
»
Penn State lands four-star S Isheem Young
»
Jeremiah comps RB Barkley to Zeke Elliott
»
WR Kirk declines to discuss NFL intentions
»
Louisville will run more NFL-like O for L-Jax
»
RB Johnson leaves Michigan football team
»
FSU S James: I'm the best player in CFB
»
L-Jax to Vick: Dial back the praise a little
»
Four-star 2019 QB Morris commits to Huskies
»
Texas picks up four-star WR pledge in Woodard
»
Nebraska CB Jones undergoes knee surgery
»
J.T. Barrett refutes rumor of broken wrist
NFL Draft Links
»
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Introducing RotoGrinders Newest MLB Tool - PlateIQ!
»
Follow CollegeFootballTalk
»
Get College Football tickets
»
Rotoworld's $300,000 NFL Championship League
»
Do your own mock draft
