Player Page

Corey Malone-Hatcher | Defensive End

Team: Michigan Wolverines
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 246

Latest News

Recent News

Michigan freshman DE Corey Malone-Hatcher has decided to retire due to an Achilles injury suffered in high school which has been stubborn to heal.
This is a tough blow for the Wolverines -- Malone-Hatcher was a four-star recruit in the 2017 class -- but obviously an even more difficult decision for the 6-foot-3, 246-pounder. He initially injured his Achilles in September of 2015 and subsequently underwent surgery. Malone-Hatcher will stay on at Michigan as a student and hopes to work in physical therapy down the road. "I came to the University of Michigan to be turned into an excellent football player, excellent student and most importantly a Michigan Man. Sadly, my football career is over," he wrote on Twitter before adding, "I will continue in my pursuit of the other two key points and let [G]od take the wheel." Jul 18 - 5:37 PM
Source: Corey Malone-Hatcher on Twitter
More Corey Malone-Hatcher Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 