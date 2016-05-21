Ellis Brooks | Linebacker

Penn State received a verbal commitment from four-star 2017 LB Ellis Brooks.

Well that really escalated quickly. Penn State hadn't even extended an offer to Ellis until just over a week ago. He visited Happy Valley in an official capacity this past weekend, then took the commitment plunge on Monday. The 6-foot-2, 240-pound linebacker ranks as Rivals' No. 201 overall prospect in the current cycle. After the Under Armour All-America Game, Rivals recruiting director Mike Farrell wrote that Ellis was "one of the better linebackers on either team in drills, in practice and in the game itself."