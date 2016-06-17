Stephen Carr | Running Back Team: USC Trojans Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 180

USC OC Tee Martin said that freshman RB Stephen Carr "will play" during the coming season. "Usually, with running backs, it takes a little more time than where he’s at. He is way ahead of the curve from a mental standpoint. He’s really smart. Just his football knowledge," Martin said. Carr (6'0/180) was a four-star recruit in the 2017 class and ranked as Rivals' No. 38 overall prospect for the cycle. Ronald Jones III will be working as USC's lead back for the coming season, with Carr trying to gain a depth-chart foothold behind him. Source: Scout.com

According to Rivals recruiting analyst Adam Gorney, USC four-star 2017 RB Stephen Carr "had an absolutely excellent showing" at the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge. Gorney thought Najee Harris (Alabama) and Cam Akers (uncomitted) put on the two best displays among running backs in Atlanta over the weekend, but that isn't a knock on Carr. Just a sign of how silly stacked the top end of this class is at the position. Gorney noted that "the soft USC commit has excellent size, surprising speed, a great burst to separate from linebackers and defensive backs and phenomenal hands to bring in short or deep passes." The 6-foot, 180-pounder ranks as Rivals' No. 29 overall prospect for the 2016 cycle. While he is committed to the Trojans, he plans to continue making the visiting rounds. Source: Rivals

Rivals recruiting analyst Adam Gorney wrote that USC four-star 2017 RB Stephen Carr is "expected to take multiple official visits." Consider Carr's commitment to the Trojans a soft one. The 6-foot, 180-pounder hails from California and has seen the predictable Pac-12 love, with Arizona State, Arizona, Cal, UCLA and both Washington schools tossing offers his way. Whoever reels him in will be landing a tantalizing prospect. As Gorney put it, "The four-star USC commit has excellent size, he can run between the tackles, he can line up in the slot and catch passes. Carr has shown there is very little he cannot do on the football field." Scout.com's Greg Biggins called Carr the most impressive player he saw during the spring circuit. Source: Rivals