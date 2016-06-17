Player Page

Stephen Carr | Running Back

Team: USC Trojans
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 180

USC OC Tee Martin said that freshman RB Stephen Carr "will play" during the coming season.
"Usually, with running backs, it takes a little more time than where he’s at. He is way ahead of the curve from a mental standpoint. He’s really smart. Just his football knowledge," Martin said. Carr (6'0/180) was a four-star recruit in the 2017 class and ranked as Rivals' No. 38 overall prospect for the cycle. Ronald Jones III will be working as USC's lead back for the coming season, with Carr trying to gain a depth-chart foothold behind him. Aug 10 - 4:55 PM
